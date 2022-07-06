For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New governor in Styria, Vienna gets a 24/7 store, Dominic Thiem wins his first game after recovery and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 6 July 2022 09:13 CEST
Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a backhand return during his men's singles match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien at the Court Simonne-Mathieu on day one of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 22, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Gas storage, Tyrol's migrant "task force", storm and unstable weather and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 5 July 2022 09:26 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments