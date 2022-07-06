Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New governor takes over in Styria

Hermann Schützenhöfer (ÖVP) handed over the state governor’s chair to Christopher Drexler (ÖVP), who was elected for the position by a majority in the Styrian state parliament.

Drexler is expected to maintain the state’s strict migration policy, Der Standard reported. In his speech on Tuesday, he said that the labour market is “craving” workers but that “it is certainly not the time for uncontrolled influx”.

No changes in gas alarm level in Austria

After a meeting with specialists yesterday, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler informed that there would be no changes in the alarm levels in Austria.

However, there was an expectation that the country might increase levels ahead of a possible cut in the Russian gas supply.

Still, Gewessler called on the population to help with the energy crisis. Even though no alert level will be declared, large consumers or large companies were asked to convert as much as possible to alternative energy sources, especially oil.

There will be a corresponding new regulation to require companies to switch when possible and to adjust plants to operate with both natural gas and other energy sources, Die Presse said.

Vienna gets its first 24/7 store

The “Vienna Späti” has opened in the 5th District as a vending machine shop, where people can buy next to anything (from beer to chocolate and condoms) around the clock, seven days a week.

In a country where almost all supermarkets and stores close at 8 pm at the latest – and don’t even open on Sundays – the four vending machines might be the only solution for some people during the late-night hours.

The idea was brought to Austria from a Berlin concept and adapted as vending machines as it is not legally possible in Austria to keep business places open 24h, Der Standard explains.

The ‘Späti’ – short for Spätkauf which means ‘late shop’ – is common place all over the German capital and became increasingly important during the Covid pandemic.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates his first victory after 419 days

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem won his first game after his comeback to the sport – and had seven defeats in a row. The 28-year-old Lower Austrian athletic one his match against Styrian Filip Misolic at the ATP Challenger in Salzburg after playing for just over two hours, according to ORF.

Thiem has been ranked as world number 3 in singles by the ATP and is the second highest-ranked Austrian player behind former number 1 Thomas Muster. He won the US Open in 2020 but suffered injuries, especially on his wrist, in 2021.

Since then, he has had a difficult time climbing the AFP ranking again – the Austrian is currently ranked at 346.

Sun and rain with mild temperatures forecast in Austria

It will be a mild Wednesday in Austria today, at least when it comes to weather. Mostly sunny weather throughout the country, except in the far north and northeast, where a few rain showers and even stormy rain could happen.

Until the evening, the rain will decrease, and the weather will calm down more and more, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Daily maximum temperatures will stay between 22C to 29C. During the night, low temperatures will remain between 11C to 18C.

