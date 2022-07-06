Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New governor in Styria, Vienna gets a 24/7 store, Dominic Thiem wins his first game after recovery and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 6 July 2022 09:13 CEST
Austria's Dominic Thiem plays a backhand return during his men's singles match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien at the Court Simonne-Mathieu on day one of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament in Paris on May 22, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

New governor takes over in Styria

Hermann Schützenhöfer (ÖVP) handed over the state governor’s chair to Christopher Drexler (ÖVP), who was elected for the position by a majority in the Styrian state parliament.

Drexler is expected to maintain the state’s strict migration policy, Der Standard reported. In his speech on Tuesday, he said that the labour market is “craving” workers but that “it is certainly not the time for uncontrolled influx”.

No changes in gas alarm level in Austria

After a meeting with specialists yesterday, Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler informed that there would be no changes in the alarm levels in Austria.

However, there was an expectation that the country might increase levels ahead of a possible cut in the Russian gas supply.

Still, Gewessler called on the population to help with the energy crisis. Even though no alert level will be declared, large consumers or large companies were asked to convert as much as possible to alternative energy sources, especially oil.

There will be a corresponding new regulation to require companies to switch when possible and to adjust plants to operate with both natural gas and other energy sources, Die Presse said.

Vienna gets its first 24/7 store

The “Vienna Späti” has opened in the 5th District as a vending machine shop, where people can buy next to anything (from beer to chocolate and condoms) around the clock, seven days a week.

In a country where almost all supermarkets and stores close at 8 pm at the latest – and don’t even open on Sundays – the four vending machines might be the only solution for some people during the late-night hours.

The idea was brought to Austria from a Berlin concept and adapted as vending machines as it is not legally possible in Austria to keep business places open 24h, Der Standard explains.

The ‘Späti’ – short for Spätkauf which means ‘late shop’ – is common place all over the German capital and became increasingly important during the Covid pandemic. 

Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates his first victory after 419 days

Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem won his first game after his comeback to the sport – and had seven defeats in a row. The 28-year-old Lower Austrian athletic one his match against Styrian Filip Misolic at the ATP Challenger in Salzburg after playing for just over two hours, according to ORF.

Thiem has been ranked as world number 3 in singles by the ATP and is the second highest-ranked Austrian player behind former number 1 Thomas Muster. He won the US Open in 2020 but suffered injuries, especially on his wrist, in 2021.

Since then, he has had a difficult time climbing the AFP ranking again – the Austrian is currently ranked at 346.

Sun and rain with mild temperatures forecast in Austria

It will be a mild Wednesday in Austria today, at least when it comes to weather. Mostly sunny weather throughout the country, except in the far north and northeast, where a few rain showers and even stormy rain could happen.

Until the evening, the rain will decrease, and the weather will calm down more and more, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Daily maximum temperatures will stay between 22C to 29C. During the night, low temperatures will remain between 11C to 18C.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Gas storage, Tyrol's migrant "task force", storm and unstable weather and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 5 July 2022 09:26 CEST
Austria’s government meets to discuss gas storage

This Tuesday, the Austrian federal government will meet to discuss the current gas storage situation and how to proceed. After that, the country might move forward and declare a “second stage” of gas emergency, Die Presse reported.

The second stage of Austria’s gas emergency is known as the “alert level”, when businesses are encouraged to use alternatives to natural gas whenever possible. The heavily gas-dependent country is currently at the “early warning level” when there is a concrete and reliable indication that the gas supply could deteriorate.

Austria’s gas storage facilities are filled to 46 percent. If Russia stops delivering gas from next year – as it is feared now – stocks would last until the end of 2023.

The goal is to fill the tanks to 80 percent by the beginning of the heating season in autumn.

Tyrol sets up task force to curb “unlawfully staying migrants”

Austria’s western state of Tyrol has set up a task force which includes the Police and the Federal Army to assess the “current risk” and “manage the volume of migration in Tyrol”, broadcaster ORF reported citing Governor Platter (ÖVP).

The authorities say that they would increase control in “relevant trains” as the number of “unlawfully staying migrants” or asylum applicants has risen sharply in Austria.

The state government also said that the region is frequently used as a “transit area” for people who come from eastern regions and want to travel to Italy, Switzerland or France.

Rain and thunderstorms cause problems in Austria

Severe weather has led to 55 fire brigade operations in Vorarlberg on Monday. Cellars and underground garages flooded, roof tiles were damaged, and certain areas were hit with mudslides. Nobody was injured, ORF said.

In Styria, storms with heavy rain and hail brought on a large-scale firefighting operation over the night. Trees fell on traffic routes and power lines, roads flooded, and a lightning strike created a fire in a single-family house in the district of Voitsberg.

The two residents of the house were able to leave their home and call the fire brigade.

Former Finance Minister acquitted in tax evasion process

The former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser and his co-defendant tax advisor were acquitted on Monday of the accusation of tax evasion, according to Die Presse.

Austria’s public prosecutor’s office had accused him of evading almost €2.2 million in taxes. The former minister, who held the position between 2000 and 2007, denied all accusations. However, the judgement is still not final as the prosecutors requested for an annulment of the decision.

Unstable weather in Austria today

The country’s east will see volatile weather this Tuesday, according to Austria’s meteorologic institute ZAMG. Rain showers and thunderstorms take place repeatedly.

However, less rain is expected throughout Austria during the day, and there should be more sunshine in the west.

Afternoon temperatures will reach 21C to 27C.

During the night hours, the weather settles in Austria and the last showers should subside in the evening. There will be fewer clouds, mostly sticking to the Alps and north of the Danube.

Low temperatures should be between 11C to 19C.

