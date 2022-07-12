For members
German phrase of the day: Jetzt haben wir den Salat
Learn this phrase to vent your anger next time you and your friends get into trouble.
Published: 6 July 2022 17:35 CEST
Photo: Francesco Ungaro / Unsplash
The German language you need for summer in Austria
Summer in Austria is when people go outdoors to enjoy public pools, swim in rivers and lakes and complain about the weather. Here are a key few words and expressions to have at hand.
Published: 15 June 2022 09:52 CEST
