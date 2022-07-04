For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
German classes for refugees, vaccination, the weather for today and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 4 July 2022 09:23 CEST
A man shelters from the rain under umbrella in Vienna. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Covid-19 numbers on the rise, wages shrinking as cost of living increases, Finance Ministry official online communication and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 1 July 2022 09:58 CEST
