IMMIGRATION
EXPLAINED: What are the main obstacles to finding a job when moving to an EU country?
Moving to another country is never easy, as it requires going through cultural changes and administrative formalities. It can be even more complicated when looking for a job.
Published: 4 July 2022 15:49 CEST
The lack of skills in the national language is most commonly cited as a hurdle for immigrants, especially in Sweden (Photo by Jessica Pamp on Unsplash)
WORK PERMITS
Red-White-Red: How Austria is simplifying work permits for non-Europeans
Meeting the criteria for Austria’s fixed-term settlement and employment card is about to become easier following a recent vote in Parliament.
Published: 29 June 2022 14:31 CEST
