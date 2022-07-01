Sun then thunderstorms: Extreme weekend weather forecast for Austria

The next few days will have unstable weather in Austria, with severe thunderstorms and extreme heat, according to Austria’s Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG).

Thunderstorms start on Friday throughout the country, especially in the north and south regions. Temperatures are higher in the East, with Burgenland seeing up to 36C. In the east, a cold front will bring down the temperatures to 18C in Vorarlberg and 23C in Tyrol.

Friday evening will be colder all over Austria, with minimum temperatures of 12C in the west and 17C in the east.

Sunny and hot weekend ahead

On Saturday, there will be lots of sunshine in all of Austria, with only a few clouds in Tyrol. Temperatures rise to 30C during the day and wind blows weakly to moderately, according to ZAMG.

Sunday will also be a sunny day, with few clouds in parts of the country. However, after a fresh morning, with minimum temperatures of 13C in Salzburg and Upper Austria, the heat comes back and thermometers will mark about 30C in most of Austria.

The institute said that clouds could form and develop into small-scale heat thunderstorms.

Rainy week from Monday

Starting Monday, there is a change in the weather. At least temporary sunshine should show up, but more and more clouds will be noticeable, especially in the west. The region will gradually see some rain showers and thunderstorms. Only the eastern and southern states should not expect rain.

Temperatures are still high, though, with a maximum of 33C in Burgenland and a minimum of 15C in parts of Tyrol, Salzburg, and Styria.

On Tuesday, there will be rain all over Austria, though some sunny phases may alternate with the rain showers. Especially in the south and parts of the east, thunderstorms can be expected. Wind over the Danube valley will be stronger than in the rest of Austria.

The early temperatures are between 12C and 21C, while afternoon temperatures can be between 22C and 30C.