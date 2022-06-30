For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
More thunderstorms, no recession expected in Austria, Covid infections increase and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 30 June 2022 08:28 CEST
There have been storms for three nights in a row in Austria. (Photo by SAMUEL KUBANI / AFP)
For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Floods and mudslides, changes to red-white-red (Rot-Weiß-Rot) employment card, bike theft falls and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 29 June 2022 08:14 CEST
