For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Reader question: Can I get a refund after cancelling my Austria trip due to Covid?
Summer vacations and rising Covid-19 infection numbers are a dangerous combination for travellers. Here is what you need to know about your rights if you get sick and need to cancel your holidays to or from Austria.
Published: 30 June 2022 15:30 CEST
Summer is a great time to visit Austria. (Photo by Jacek Dylag on Unsplash)
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
EU extends Covid travel certificates until 2023
The EU has announced that its Covid travel certificate will be extended until 2023 - so what does this mean if you have a trip planned this year?
Published: 29 June 2022 11:03 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments