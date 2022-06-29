For members
EU extends Covid travel certificates until 2023
The EU has announced that its Covid travel certificate will be extended until 2023 - so what does this mean if you have a trip planned this year?
Published: 29 June 2022 11:03 CEST
Austria sees scores of flight cancellations after airline staff contract Covid
Over the weekend, dozens of Austrian Airlines flights had to be cancelled on short notice due to staff taking sick leave after catching Covid-19.
Published: 27 June 2022 11:23 CEST
