Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

End to Covid quarantine rumoured, man sentenced for people smuggling, petitions against compulsory vaccination reach Parliament and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 28 June 2022 08:22 CEST
The Dutch Royal couple
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands have been visiting Austria. They went with Austria's President Alexander van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer to a wreath-laying ceremony at the holocaust memorial in Vienna, Austria on Monday, June 27, 2022 as part of a three day state visit. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Could quarantine be the next Covid restriction to be abolished?

According to the Krone newspaper, secret plans for the final end of the quarantine rules are currently being discussed at the Ministry of Health. In the future, a so-called traffic restriction, for example being allowed to leave the house to go to work and to the shops as long as you wear a mask, could replace the current quarantine rules. A change has already been made to Austria’s epidemic act to make this possible.

People smuggler given seven years after two refugees found dead in truck

A 19-year-old who was arrested after two dead refugees were found in his small truck at the Austro-Hungarian border in Burgenland, has been sentenced to seven years in prison by the Eisenstadt Regional Court. A jury found him guilty of smuggling and fatal assault – but said he was not guilty of murder.

The Latvian admitted to transporting 30 refugees in his truck for up to eight hours without a break. The group were so tightly packed they were unable to sit down or stand up, as the truck measured just 1.40 m in height. They were not given food or water, and had started to run out of oxygen. The Krone reports one refugee described the trip, saying: “They invited us in there like animals. As if we weren’t human.” It is not clear if the verdict is final, as the prosecutor has yet to give a statement.

Petition against compulsory Covid vaccination comes to Parliament

A petition against compulsory Covid-19 vaccination has made it into Austrian parliament, although the law has now been abolished. The petition gathered 242,169 signatures, meaning it has far surpassed the hurdle of  100,000 signatures to be considered by Parliament. A request for the resignation of the federal government, which drew signatures from 172,713 people must also now be dealt with in Austria’s National Council.

READ MORE: 

Swimming pools see large numbers of visitors

Vienna’s swimming pools are busy this summer due to the heatwave. The Krone reports visitor numbers are up 50 percent on the number of visitors in 2021. Despite the higher prices, 200,000 more people spent their time in municipal pools than in the same period in 2021. There have been queues over the weekend at the Laaerbergbad, and at Krapfenwaldbad. 

READ MORE: Heatwave in Austria: Temperatures to top 36 degrees from Monday

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Cancellations for Austrian Airlines, Vienna's Mayor targeted by cyber criminals, hot weather on the way and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 07:38 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austrian Airlines cancel dozens of flights

Austrian Airlines had to cancel dozens of flights at the weekend due to staff taking sick leave after catching Covid-19. Broadcaster ORF reported 42 of the planned 346 flights to and from Vienna were canceled on Sunday. At the moment, city flights in Europe such as Berlin, Stuttgart, Zurich, Barcelona and Sofia are particularly affected. 

READ MORE: Vienna airport reassures travellers over summer concerns

A press spokeswoman for Austrian Airlines told the Ö1 programme that passengers would be informed immediately if their flight changed and rebooked on other flights if possible. Nevertheless, AUA recommends its passengers to check the flight status online at Austrian.com before driving to the airport.

READ ALSO: Austria sees scores of flight cancellations after airline staff contract Covid

Vienna’s mayor targeted by cybercriminals

It emerged at the weekend that Vienna’s Mayor Ludwig (SPÖ) had taken part in a video conversation on Wednesday with a deep fake whom he believed to be the Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko,. The mayors of Berlin and Madrid also reported being targeted by someone pretending to be the former Ukrainian heavyweight boxer turned politician.

On Saturday the City of Vienna’s official account put out a statement that Ludwig appeared to have been the victim of a “serious case of cybercrime”.

Now the Foreign Ministry will ask the relevant embassy to be contacted before making such phone calls or video calls to prevent further deep fake incidents.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that state security would now investigate the incident. It called for a recording of the video call to assess what information had been given out and clarify whether a criminal offense was committed.

Vienna gives out fourth vaccination to anyone aged 12 and over

The City of Vienna has made it easier for anyone to have a fourth coronavirus vaccination. From now on, everyone in Vienna aged 12 and over whose third vaccination was six months ago can get the booster vaccination from any vaccination centre. 

Presidential election date set

The date forAustria’s federal presidential election has been set. The Federal Chancellery announced on Sunday the election will take place on October 9th. The date will be officially fixed on Wednesday by the Federal Government by a decision of the Council of Ministers.

In addition to the incumbent candidate Alexander Van der Bellen, ex-Alliance for the Future of Austria (BZÖ) politician Gerald Grosz and  “Beer Party” chief Marco Pogo have announced they will run fro the post. The FPÖ has said it will put up a candidate but has not named any individual so far.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

Austria’s highest mountain hut can’t find staff

Austria’s highest mountain hut, the Erzherzog-Johann-Hütte on the Großglockner, is urgently looking for a chef. Every day, the six-person hut team has to cater for up to 70 mountaineers and an additional 15 mountain guides, which is really tough, landlord Toni Riepler told broadcaster ORF. He said if possible he would love to find someone to start tomorrow. 

Heatwave coming to Eastern Austria

It’s going to be hot today on Monday, with temperatures reaching up to 34 and 35 degrees. It’s going to get even hotter by the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to reach between 35 and 38 degrees on Friday in Eastern Austria.

READ MORE:

SHOW COMMENTS