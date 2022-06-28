For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
End to Covid quarantine rumoured, man sentenced for people smuggling, petitions against compulsory vaccination reach Parliament and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 28 June 2022 08:22 CEST
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands have been visiting Austria. They went with Austria's President Alexander van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer to a wreath-laying ceremony at the holocaust memorial in Vienna, Austria on Monday, June 27, 2022 as part of a three day state visit. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)
