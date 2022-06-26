Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Cancellations for Austrian Airlines, Vienna's Mayor targeted by cyber criminals, hot weather on the way and more news from Austria on Monday.

Published: 27 June 2022 07:38 CEST
A girl plays in a sprinkler.
Hot weather is on the way in Vienna (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austrian Airlines cancel dozens of flights

Austrian Airlines had to cancel dozens of flights at the weekend due to staff taking sick leave after catching Covid-19. Broadcaster ORF reported 42 of the planned 346 flights to and from Vienna were canceled on Sunday. At the moment, city flights in Europe such as Berlin, Stuttgart, Zurich, Barcelona and Sofia are particularly affected. 

READ MORE: Vienna airport reassures travellers over summer concerns

A press spokeswoman for Austrian Airlines told the Ö1 programme that passengers would be informed immediately if their flight changed and rebooked on other flights if possible. Nevertheless, AUA recommends its passengers to check the flight status online at Austrian.com before driving to the airport.

Vienna’s mayor targeted by cybercriminals

It emerged at the weekend that Vienna’s Mayor Ludwig (SPÖ) had taken part in a video conversation on Wednesday with a deep fake whom he believed to be the Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko,. The mayors of Berlin and Madrid also reported being targeted by someone pretending to be the former Ukrainian heavyweight boxer turned politician. On Saturday the City of Vienna’s official account put out a statement that Ludwig appeared to have been the victim of a “serious case of cybercrime”.

Now the Foreign Ministry will ask the relevant embassy to be contacted before making such phone calls or video calls to prevent further deep fake incidents.

The Ministry of the Interior announced that state security would now investigate the incident. It called for a recording of the video call to assess what information had been given out and clarify whether a criminal offense was committed.

Vienna gives out fourth vaccination to anyone aged 12 and over

The City of Vienna has made it easier for anyone to have a fourth coronavirus vaccination. From now on, everyone in Vienna aged 12 and over whose third vaccination was six months ago can get the booster vaccination from any vaccination centre. 

Presidential election date set

The date forAustria’s federal presidential election has been set. The Federal Chancellery announced on Sunday the election will take place on October 9th. The date will be officially fixed on Wednesday by the Federal Government by a decision of the Council of Ministers.

In addition to the incumbent candidate Alexander Van der Bellen, ex-Alliance for the Future of Austria (BZÖ) politician Gerald Grosz and  “Beer Party” chief Marco Pogo have announced they will run fro the post. The FPÖ has said it will put up a candidate but has not named any individual so far.

Austria’s highest mountain hut can’t find staff

Austria’s highest mountain hut, the Erzherzog-Johann-Hütte on the Großglockner, is urgently looking for a chef. Every day, the six-person hut team has to cater for up to 70 mountaineers and an additional 15 mountain guides, which is really tough, landlord Toni Riepler told broadcaster ORF. He said if possible he would love to find someone to start tomorrow. 

Heatwave coming to Eastern Austria

It’s going to be hot today on Monday,  with temperatures reaching up to 34 and 35 degrees. It’s going to get even hotter by the end of the week. Temperatures are expected to reach between 35 and 38 degrees on Friday in Eastern Austria.

READ MORE: Heatwave: Nine of the coolest places in Austria

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Reaction to end of mandatory vaccination law, Austria classified as 'medium risk', Austrians unenthusiastic about EU expansion and more news from Austria on Friday.

Published: 24 June 2022 08:36 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Reaction to end of mandatory Covid vaccination law

As The Local reported on Thursday, Austria has decided to scrap its mandatory Covid vaccination law, with health minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) saying the omicron variant had “changed the situation”. He said the law making it obligatory to be vaccinated had opened up divisions in society, and abolishing mandatory vaccination meant a step towards normality and learning to live with Covid-19. The “Austrian Corona Panel” research project, which has been researching the pandemic since the beginning of the Corona crisis, will also be discontinued.

Austria’s opposition parties have had mixed reactions to the news. Left wing SPÖ party health spokesman Phillip Kucher described the u-turn as a climax of “government failure”. The decision was well received by the far right FPÖ party, which has been pushing for an end to compulsory vaccination for months. According to the liberal party NEOS, the Government “screwed up” compulsory vaccination from the start,  broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE: Austria to scrap mandatory covid vaccination law

Austria classified as ‘medium risk’ again

Austria has been re-classified as yellow or medium risk by the country’s Covid-19 traffic light commission, due to the increasing number of infections in the current coronavirus wave. 

The federal states of Burgenland, Lower Austria, Salzburg, Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Vienna are also rated as medium risk. The federal states of Carinthia, Upper Austria and Styria remain green-yellow, or low risk.

READ MORE: 11,000 new cases: Will Austria reintroduce restrictions as infection numbers rise?

Tyrol set for state elections in autumn

Tyrol looks set to hold state elections on September 25th. Following the resignation of Governor Günther Platter (ÖVP), the state parliament will meet in the morning for a special session to decide on its early dissolution. Broadcaster ORF reports the coalition parties ÖVP and Greens will find the necessary two-thirds majority of the 36 MPs to call an early election.

Majority of Austrians do not support the expansion of the EU 

While the majority of EU citizens support accelerated EU expansion because of the war in Ukraine, in Austria, however, the mood is different, according to a recent Eurobarometer survey commissioned by the EU Parliament. Half of those surveyed are against the rapid admission of new countries, 45 percent are in favour and five percent are undecided.

Only in Slovakia (36 percent), Bulgaria (40 percent) and Slovenia (44 percent) do fewer respondents than in Austria support accelerated admission of new countries to the EU.

Nehammer says Bosnia-Herzegovina has a chance to get EU accession candidate status

Bosnia-Herzegovina could still get the official EU accession candidate status this year if it implements important electoral law and constitutional reforms, said Austria’s Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer after discussions at the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. According to the Chancellor, if Bosnia-Herzegovina now completes the 14 reform points it has been asked to address, EU accession negotiations would be possible.

Failed ‘Kaufhaus Österreich’ project winds up with losses of almost one million euros.

The “Kaufhaus Österreich” project launched during 2020 under the former Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) is to be ended on July 1st. It was originally intended as an online retailer directory designed to bring online business to local businesses when shops were closed during the pandemic. Then the page was changed into an information platform for traders. The Digital State Secretariat estimates the cost of the failed project at 946,068.54 euros, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Increasing numbers of accidents on Vienna’s e-scooters

In Vienna, the number of traffic accidents involving  e-scooters is increasing, especially involving male drivers aged under 40. Since the beginning of the year, the police have documented 50 traffic accidents, including a 13-year-old teenager who suffered serious head injuries when he collided with a tram in Favoriten, broadcaster ORF reports. Children and young people are allowed to drive an e-scooter alone from the age of twelve and if they have a cycling license. People are advised to wear helmets and bright clothing when using the scooters. 

