TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Cancellations for Austrian Airlines, Vienna's Mayor targeted by cyber criminals, hot weather on the way and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 27 June 2022 07:38 CEST
Hot weather is on the way in Vienna (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Reaction to end of mandatory vaccination law, Austria classified as 'medium risk', Austrians unenthusiastic about EU expansion and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 24 June 2022 08:36 CEST
