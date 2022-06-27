Read news from:
Austria
Everything that changes in Austria in July 2022

From travel issues and the end of the mandatory vaccination law, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in July.

Published: 27 June 2022 14:52 CEST
Everything that changes in Austria in July 2022
School is out in Austria and families prepare for summer holidays (Photo by Blaz Erzetic on Unsplash)

A summer with travel chaos

Austrian airlines and airports have tried reassuring travellers that the country has enough workers on the ground to keep travel running smoothly. However, sector representatives also warned they couldn’t influence what happens abroad.

Budget airlines have already announced strikes in locations including Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal, as The Local reported. German airline Lufthansa has also cancelled more than 3,000 flights during the summer holidays at the hubs of Frankfurt and Munich.

But it’s not just air travel that has been affected by growing tourism and a shortage of personnel, among other factors.

The increased demand for train travel has also caused people to be “bumped” from overcrowded trains in Austria. Holidays are also the time when car traffic becomes more intense, with expected heavy traffic as summer vacations arrive.

Covid-19 mandatory vaccination law to be abolished

Austria will cancel its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination law, as The Local reported. The announcement was made in June, but a motion to formally abolish the controversial law should pass in parliament early in July.

The rule allowed police to check people’s vaccination status and issue fines to those that could not show a valid “green pass”, indicating they had all necessary vaccines or had recently recovered from the disease. It was suspended in March before any checks or fines were issued.

The federal government said the new, “milder” variants did not justify the strict regulation. They also acknowledged that the mandate didn’t incentivise people to get the jab.

End of the failed ‘Kaufhaus Österreich’ project

The “Kaufhaus Österreich” project launched in 2020 under the former Economics Minister Margarete Schramböck (ÖVP) is to be brought to an end on July 1st.

It was initially intended as an online retailer directory designed to bring online sales to local businesses when shops were closed during the pandemic. Then the page was changed into an information platform for traders.

The Digital State Secretariat estimated the cost of the failed project at almost €950,000, Der Standard newspaper reports.

School’s out!

The school summer vacations start in July and last until early or mid-September, depending on the state.

In Burgenland, Lower Austria, and Vienna, the holidays start on July 2nd. The remaining states start a week later, on July 9th.

There are no national bank holidays during July in Austria.

Festivals and events

Summer is full of events and with Covid restrictions lifted, Austria is ready to host some of its largest festivals again. 

In July, people can look forward to River Days and Mid Europe Music Festival in Styria, the Wetterleuchten Festival in Innsbruck, several open-air cinemas and Vienna’s Rathaus culture and culinary festival, among others.

Everything that changes in Austria in June 2022

From 'paused' mask mandates to Pride parade and the start of summer, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in June.

Published: 27 May 2022 11:30 CEST
Updated: 31 May 2022 08:01 CEST
Everything that changes in Austria in June 2022

No more masks

Starting June 1st, people in Austria will no longer have to wear masks in indoor places – except for health and care facilities. As Covid-19 case numbers fall, the federal government “paused” the FFP2 mask mandate in essential stores such as supermarkets and banks, and on public transport. However, Vienna will keep mandatory masks on public transport for the time being. 

The government also extended the suspension of its vaccine mandate law, meaning that Austrians who are not fully vaccinated will not face fines or penalties for failing to get a Covid shot.

Climate bonus website to be set up

This is the month when the federal government’s climate bonus website will be available, according to the Climate Ministry. Residents in Austria will receive up to €200 to compensate for the increase in energy and fuel prices created by the eco-social tax reform.

The payment should be automatic, but June is also the month to change any bank details with FinanzOnline website if you want it sent to a different bank account – or have no account set up yet.

End of free parking for Ukrainians

People with cars with license plates from Ukraine will have to pay for parking in Vienna starting June 1st, Der Standard reported. Until now, they had been able to park for free in the Austrian capital, where almost every street has a short term parking system.

Similarly, in the capital, they will no longer have access to free public transport as of June. Until now, Wiener Linien had extended the free offer, which was set to expire by the end of March, twice. 

Update: The City of Vienna has decided, on May 31st, to extend its support for people who fled the war in Ukraine to Vienna. Displaced Ukrainians can use the Wiener Linien public transport system for free until the end of June.

Two holidays and Father’s Day

June will be a festive month, with two nationwide holidays and Father’s Day coming up. 

Monday, June 6th, is Pfingstmontag and an official holiday – so prepare your shopping and groceries because almost every store will be closed. 

June 12th, a Sunday, is not a holiday, but it is the date when Austrians celebrate Father’s Day. Unlike Mother’s Day, which falls on the same date for several countries, Father’s Day is more unique to each nation. 

Finally, on Thursday, June 16th, another holiday to enjoy the sunny weather, when Austria celebrates Fronleichnam (Corpus Christi).

Vienna’s Pride Parade is back

Speaking of celebrations, Vienna’s famous Regenbodenparade – Pride Parade – is back to the city’s Ringstrasse and more than 200,000 people are expected to participate.

During the pandemic, the parade was either cancelled or drastically reduced, but it will now go back to Vienna’s main street in the First District on June 11th. 

For the first time the rainbow parade will also address climate issues and will march with “Fridays For Future”. There will also be supporting programmes including guided tours in the city’s Kunsthistorisches Museum and in the Albertina, a special screening in the film museum, beach days and medical lectures. However, the Pride Village in Rathausplatz, will not return until 2023.

And so is the Donauinselfest

Austria’s famous Danube Island Festival (Donauinselfest) is back and, for the first time in two years, without any Covid restrictions.

The festival takes place from June 24th to June 26th and the lineup has been announced. It’s Europe’s largest open air and free musical events, but also offers plenty of activities for families, children, and sports enthusiasts.

Summer is here!

With temperatures rising and the authorities getting ready for extreme heat, summer officially starts on June 21st – which is also the longest day of the year.

With almost no coronavirus restrictions, and zero Covid requirements for travellers, Austria expects an influx of tourists heading to its imperial cities, alpine lakes and scenic mountains. 

