Forecast: Austria set for high temperatures and storms throughout weekend and beyond

The weekend promises hot weather, sun and rain showers and from Monday, temperatures will reach 35C.

Published: 24 June 2022 10:33 CEST
People gather on the shores of the Danube river, in Vienna during a hot sunny day and Danube Day on June 29, 2012. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN

Austria will enjoy a typical summer weekend coming up in the next few days, with temperatures above 30C, sunny days and afternoon thunderstorms, according to the forecast by the country’s weather agency, ZAMG.

The volatile weather will last throughout the Donauinselfest weekend, with visitors to Austria’s largest free open-air festival having to prepare for hot sunny days and storms in Vienna.

On Friday afternoon, most of the country will see high temperatures reaching 30C and thunderstorms during the evening and night, including in the city capital.

Saturday morning will still be a bit rainy in the east of the country but only overcast in the south and west. Temperatures will reach 28C. During the afternoon, only Vienna and Burgenland should see rainfall, but temperatures continue high, with thermometers marking from 25C to 28C.

Sunday will be sunny and hot all over Austria, with some residual clouds during the day. In Vienna, temperatures will pass 30C, so festival-goers beware of the heat. Local showers are not excluded in the mountain, but should be an exception.


A heatwave should hit Austria, especially in the east, on Monday. Temperatures will reach 36C degrees on the day in Vienna and should be over 30C everywhere in Austria. Rain is only expected by the Alps, though, and very little wind should ease the hot day.

Tuesday is also hot throughout the country, with the east seeing up to 36C degrees during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in the West and north of Austria in the afternoon.

Extreme weather warning

Austria’s ZAMG has issued an extreme weather warning for Vienna and the surrounding region on Saturday when thunderstorms are expected.

On Sunday, the weather warning is for extreme heat and covers the east of Austria, including Vienna, Burgenland, and Graz.

On Monday and Tuesday, the entire country is under extreme weather warning for heat, according to ZAMG.

35C: Austria to be hit by first heatwave of 2022 over the weekend

Temperatures will rise above 30C in Austria on Saturday and Sunday, with the west of the country expected to see the mercury reach 35C.

Published: 17 June 2022 13:32 CEST
Austria will experience its first heatwave of 2022 in the next couple of days, with temperatures set to rise above 35C in the west of the country, according to the country’s meteorological agency ZAMG.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to stay above 25C for most of the day.

In the west, Vorarblerg will already feel the heat at 29C, according to the national weather agency.

Over the course of Friday afternoon, parts of Austria can expect rain and thunderstorms, but otherwise, it will be a sunny Friday across the country.

Saturday should be sunny and dry in Austria, with temperatures rising to 34C in Tyrol.

The capital Vienna will have a maximum temperature of 29C.

The heatwave will arrive in full blast on Sunday, when parts of the country, especially Salzburg, will experience scorching temperatures of 36C.

In Vienna, people can expect 32C heat during the day. Tyrol, Salzburg, and Upper Austria have maximum temperatures of 35C forecast.

It will also be a sunny and dry Sunday, according to ZAMG.

People in Austria can expect some respite from the heat on Monday as most of the country will experience summer thunderstorms on Monday – even though maximum temperatures will continue to be above 31C.

ZAMG-Wetterwarnungen
ZAMG’s weather warning tool

Austria’s meteorologic agency has extreme heat weather warnings in place for at least the next four days.

Here’s a quick summary of the weather over the next few days:

Friday: partly cloudy in the east, rainy in Lower Austria and Styria, and temperatures will reach 29C in the west.

Saturday: mainly clear in most of the country with maximum temperatures from 28C (Western and Eastern Styria) to 34C (Tyrol). Up to 29C in Vienna.

Sunday: mainly clear in most of the country with minimum temperatures of 12C (in Ennstal and Ausseerland) and maximum temperatures reaching 36C in Salzburg. Vienna will have a maximum of 32C.

Monday: thunderstorms throughout most of the country, except in the south. Minimum temperatures of 15C (in Osttirol) and maximums of 33C (in Burgenland).

Tuesday: partly cloudy in most of the country, but thunderstorms are expected in Salzburg and Tyrol. Maximum temperatures to reach 32C in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

