Forecast: Austria set for high temperatures and storms throughout weekend and beyond

Austria will enjoy a typical summer weekend coming up in the next few days, with temperatures above 30C, sunny days and afternoon thunderstorms, according to the forecast by the country’s weather agency, ZAMG.

The volatile weather will last throughout the Donauinselfest weekend, with visitors to Austria’s largest free open-air festival having to prepare for hot sunny days and storms in Vienna.

On Friday afternoon, most of the country will see high temperatures reaching 30C and thunderstorms during the evening and night, including in the city capital.

Saturday morning will still be a bit rainy in the east of the country but only overcast in the south and west. Temperatures will reach 28C. During the afternoon, only Vienna and Burgenland should see rainfall, but temperatures continue high, with thermometers marking from 25C to 28C.

Sunday will be sunny and hot all over Austria, with some residual clouds during the day. In Vienna, temperatures will pass 30C, so festival-goers beware of the heat. Local showers are not excluded in the mountain, but should be an exception.



A heatwave should hit Austria, especially in the east, on Monday. Temperatures will reach 36C degrees on the day in Vienna and should be over 30C everywhere in Austria. Rain is only expected by the Alps, though, and very little wind should ease the hot day.

Tuesday is also hot throughout the country, with the east seeing up to 36C degrees during the day. Thunderstorms are expected in the West and north of Austria in the afternoon.



Extreme weather warning

Austria’s ZAMG has issued an extreme weather warning for Vienna and the surrounding region on Saturday when thunderstorms are expected.

On Sunday, the weather warning is for extreme heat and covers the east of Austria, including Vienna, Burgenland, and Graz.

On Monday and Tuesday, the entire country is under extreme weather warning for heat, according to ZAMG.