Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

500 euro bonus to be voted through

​​The federal government will pass new legislative measures against inflation later today (Thursday) in a special session of the National Council. As The Local reported earlier this month, it will mean all adults in Austria will receive 500 euros in October, with children receiving half this amount. The climate bonus payment is designed to offset the carbon tax, which is also planned for the autumn, as well as relieving the effect of high inflation. The timetable was announced by ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger and Green Party member Sigrid Maurer on Wednesday before the Council of Ministers.

READ MORE: How Austria’s new finance measure could benefit you

The payment will be available for all people residing in Austria, as long as they are in the country for at least 183 days per calendar year. It will be made automatically to each individual, and there is no need to apply for the funds.

Severe traffic expected around G7 in Garmisch and nearby Bregenz

Severe traffic is expected in the Austrian town of Bregenz due to the G7 summit in Garmisch on Sunday. In order to reduce traffic jams in and around Bregenz caused by border controls in Germany, several measures will come into force from Wednesday. Vehicles exiting the A14 autobahn in Wolfurt or Bregenz are prohibited from driving through the state capital to prevent alternative traffic until Sunday, July 3, 2022, broadcaster ORF reports.

Vienna’s Parliament building is 97 percent ready

The general renovation of Austria’s parliament building is in the final phase, with 97 percent of the work complete. The building is to be handed over to the parliamentary administration in October – much later than originally planned. The building will come back into use in 2023, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s far right FPÖ party wants Austria to oppose Ukraine’s EU membership

Austria’s far right FPÖ party does not want Ukraine to become part of the EU. MEP Roman Haider and FPÖ Europe spokeswoman Petra Steger have stated that Ukraine “is far from meeting the requirements of a candidate for EU membership”. The party demands Austria “speak out against Ukraine’s application for EU membership”, in a broadcast on Wednesday before an EU summit in which the Ukraine conflict and EU membership applications from Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are expected to be debated.

The Krone newspaper comments this stance is “not surprising”, as the party has repeatedly spoken out against Russian sanctions and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl said in May that no heavy weapons should be delivered to Ukraine in order to “break the spiral of escalation”.

Call for tests at Danube Island Festival

The Danube Island Festival starts tomorrow, taking place as normal for the first time in two years. In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in Austria, visitors are now being asked to take a Covid test before attending the event. It is also recommended to wear masks in close spaces. People are not allowed to take bikes, dogs, umbrellas, large backpacks or drinks into the festival.

READ MORE: The best festivals and events to enjoy in Austria this summer