Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Austria's inflation busting 500 euro bonus moves step closer, G7 summit traffic warning, FPÖ against Ukraine joining EU and more news on Thursday.
Published: 23 June 2022 07:17 CEST
The Austrian Parliament is almost complete after years of renovations. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Grim Covid milestone reached, calls for inheritance tax, fears for OMV energy company after accident and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 22 June 2022 08:23 CEST
