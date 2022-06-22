Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austria's inflation busting 500 euro bonus moves step closer, G7 summit traffic warning, FPÖ against Ukraine joining EU and more news on Thursday.

Published: 23 June 2022 07:17 CEST
Austrian Parliament
The Austrian Parliament is almost complete after years of renovations. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

500 euro bonus to be voted through

​​The federal government will pass new legislative measures against inflation later today (Thursday) in a special session of the National Council. As The Local reported earlier this month, it will mean all adults in Austria will receive 500 euros in October, with children receiving half this amount. The climate bonus payment is designed to offset the carbon tax, which is also planned for the autumn, as well as relieving the effect of high inflation. The timetable was announced by ÖVP club chairman August Wöginger and Green Party member Sigrid Maurer on Wednesday before the Council of Ministers.

READ MORE: How Austria’s new finance measure could benefit you 

The payment will be available for all people residing in Austria, as long as they are in the country for at least 183 days per calendar year. It will be made automatically to each individual, and there is no need to apply for the funds.

Severe traffic expected around G7 in Garmisch and nearby Bregenz

Severe traffic is expected in the Austrian town of Bregenz due to the G7 summit in Garmisch on Sunday. In order to reduce traffic jams in and around Bregenz caused by border controls in Germany, several measures will come into force from Wednesday. Vehicles exiting the A14 autobahn in Wolfurt or Bregenz are prohibited from driving through the state capital to prevent alternative traffic until Sunday, July 3, 2022, broadcaster ORF reports.

Vienna’s Parliament building is 97 percent ready
The general renovation of Austria’s parliament building is in the final phase, with 97 percent of the work complete. The building is to be handed over to the parliamentary administration in October – much later than originally planned. The building will come back into use in 2023, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s far right FPÖ party wants Austria to oppose Ukraine’s EU membership

Austria’s far right FPÖ party does not want Ukraine to become part of the EU. MEP Roman Haider and FPÖ Europe spokeswoman Petra Steger have stated that Ukraine “is far from meeting the requirements of a candidate for EU membership”. The party demands Austria “speak out against Ukraine’s application for EU membership”, in a broadcast on Wednesday before an EU summit in which the Ukraine conflict and EU membership applications from Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia  are expected to be debated.

The Krone newspaper comments this stance is “not surprising”, as the party has repeatedly spoken out against Russian sanctions and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl said in May that no heavy weapons should be delivered to Ukraine in order to “break the spiral of escalation”.

Call for tests at Danube Island Festival 

The Danube Island Festival starts tomorrow, taking place as normal for the first time in two years. In view of the increasing number of Covid-19 infections in Austria, visitors are now being asked to take a Covid test before attending the event. It is also recommended to wear masks in close spaces. People are not allowed to take bikes, dogs, umbrellas, large backpacks or drinks into the festival.

READ MORE: The best festivals and events to enjoy in Austria this summer

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Grim Covid milestone reached, calls for inheritance tax, fears for OMV energy company after accident and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 22 June 2022 08:23 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Covid pandemic death toll reaches 20,000 mark

The corona pandemic reached another sad milestone on Tuesday. According to the Ages-Covid-Dashboard, 20,010 people in Austria have died of or with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 7,281 new infections with the coronavirus, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and the Interior (as of Tuesday, 9.30 a.m.), significantly more than the average of 6,133 infections per day over the past seven days. The seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is already 478.1. 

The numbers from AGES Dashboard and the Ministry of Health are slightly different, as they use different criteria. AGES says that a COVID-19 death is defined as one laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 resulting in death, where the status “recovered” has NOT been present between the status “disease” and the status “death”.

READ MORE: Fourth Covid-19 vaccination recommended for risk groups in Austria

Green Minister campaigns for inheritance tax

Austria’s Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is campaigning for an inheritance tax to be introduced. “Those people who have benefited enormously from an inheritance over the past 15 years must now make a fair contribution to overcoming the crises,” he told the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper. Rauch also expressed this opinion at the end of April. However, the ÖVP party, which governs Austria in coalition with the Greens, has rejected the idea, broadcaster ORF reports.

Reform to child protection law in Austria after holiday camp abuse scandal

The government plans to close a legal loophole in child protection law. This move comes after  a man convicted of child abuse in 2010 organised multi-day holiday camps for children and recently led outdoor courses for eight to twelve year olds for the Alpine Association (ÖAV), the Kurier newspaper reports. Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) wants to close “legal loopholes” in this area together with Family Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) as soon as possible. The Greens also see a “serious need for action”. The changes should mean that anyone convicted of child abuse is not allowed to work or volunteer to work with children again.

OMV accident: Expert locates “serious problem”

The accident in Austria’s Schwechat refinery at the beginning of June will create a “serious problem” for energy company OMV, energy expert Johannes Benigni has told broadcaster ORF . The repair work could take months. Meanwhile, OMV must buy diesel from India, the Middle East and Asia at greater cost. Due to the war in Ukraine, there are currently the highest refinery purchase prices of all time worldwide.

In Schwechat, production is currently reduced to 20 percent of total capacity, which will hurt the company’s profit margins.

OMV has said in a written statement to the broadcaster: “The repair concept and schedule are being worked on. As soon as there is more information on this, this will be communicated.”

The accident has meant that all airlines flying to Vienna airport have been asked to avoid refuelling in Schwechat due to a kerosene shortage.

READ MORE: Vienna airport reassures travellers over summer holiday concerns

More thunderstorms on the way

Yet more thunderstorms are due to hit Austria today. Severe weather warnings (yellow) have already been issued for most of the country by experts at the UWZ storm center. In eastern Styria and eastern Upper Styria up to the Kalkalpen National Park, warnings of “distinctive weather” (orange)  were issued from the early hours of the morning, according to ZAMG.

Dutch royal couple to visit Austria

The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and his wife Máxima will visit Austria as part of a state visit next week from Monday to Wednesday. In addition to the federal capital Vienna, where they will spend two days, the visit will also take them to the Styrian state capital Graz.

SHOW COMMENTS