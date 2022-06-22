Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Grim Covid milestone reached, calls for inheritance tax, fears for OMV energy company after accident and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 22 June 2022 08:23 CEST
A couple of swans with their chick are seen on one of the branches of the Danube River, the Old Danube, near the Vienna International Centre in Vienna.
Enjoy the sun before storms hit this afternoon. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Covid pandemic death toll reaches 20,000 mark

The corona pandemic reached another sad milestone on Tuesday. According to the Ages-Covid-Dashboard, 20,010 people in Austria have died of or with Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, there have been 7,281 new infections with the coronavirus, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and the Interior (as of Tuesday, 9.30 a.m.), significantly more than the average of 6,133 infections per day over the past seven days. The seven-day incidence per 100,000 inhabitants is already 478.1. 

The numbers from AGES Dashboard and the Ministry of Health are slightly different, as they use different criteria. AGES says that a COVID-19 death is defined as one laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 resulting in death, where the status “recovered” has NOT been present between the status “disease” and the status “death”.

Green Minister campaigns for inheritance tax

Austria’s Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is campaigning for an inheritance tax to be introduced. “Those people who have benefited enormously from an inheritance over the past 15 years must now make a fair contribution to overcoming the crises,” he told the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper. Rauch also expressed this opinion at the end of April. However, the ÖVP party, which governs Austria in coalition with the Greens, has rejected the idea, broadcaster ORF reports.

Reform to child protection law in Austria after holiday camp abuse scandal

The government plans to close a legal loophole in child protection law. This move comes after  a man convicted of child abuse in 2010 organised multi-day holiday camps for children and recently led outdoor courses for eight to twelve year olds for the Alpine Association (ÖAV), the Kurier newspaper reports. Youth State Secretary Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) wants to close “legal loopholes” in this area together with Family Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) as soon as possible. The Greens also see a “serious need for action”. The changes should mean that anyone convicted of child abuse is not allowed to work or volunteer to work with children again.

OMV accident: Expert locates “serious problem”

The accident in Austria’s Schwechat refinery at the beginning of June will create a “serious problem” for energy company OMV, energy expert Johannes Benigni has told broadcaster ORF . The repair work could take months. Meanwhile, OMV must buy diesel from India, the Middle East and Asia at greater cost. Due to the war in Ukraine, there are currently the highest refinery purchase prices of all time worldwide.

In Schwechat, production is currently reduced to 20 percent of total capacity, which will hurt the company’s profit margins.

OMV has said in a written statement to the broadcaster: “The repair concept and schedule are being worked on. As soon as there is more information on this, this will be communicated.”

The accident has meant that all airlines flying to Vienna airport have been asked to avoid refuelling in Schwechat due to a kerosene shortage.

More thunderstorms on the way

Yet more thunderstorms are due to hit Austria today. Severe weather warnings (yellow) have already been issued for most of the country by experts at the UWZ storm center. In eastern Styria and eastern Upper Styria up to the Kalkalpen National Park, warnings of “distinctive weather” (orange)  were issued from the early hours of the morning, according to ZAMG.

Dutch royal couple to visit Austria

The King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and his wife Máxima will visit Austria as part of a state visit next week from Monday to Wednesday. In addition to the federal capital Vienna, where they will spend two days, the visit will also take them to the Styrian state capital Graz.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Reaction to government's decision to use coal, no more 'air tax' for Vienna's restaurants, storms and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 08:36 CEST
Reaction to Austria’s switch back to coal

Two years ago, Austria stopped using coal to generate electricity, the second country in Europe to do so.  As The Local reported on Monday, the government has  now announced  it will again use the coal-fired power from the Styrian power plant in Mellach to generate electricity and heat. Broadcaster ORF  reports many experts and environmental protection organisations are calling on the government to push ahead with an Energy Efficiency Act, which will create legal requirements to save energy. The previous one expired in 2020.

Environmental economist Sigrid Stagl told ORF that Austria had overslept the switch to renewable energies and had not adapted the necessary structures for energy and electricity generation in the last 20 to 30 years. Austria is in trouble. The reopening of Mellach also shows the “extent of desperation” felt by the government, she said.

The Wiener Zeitung newspaper comments it is “almost tragically ironic” that Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) has to re-open the decommissioned coal-fired power plant in Mellach. The paper notes in July 2020, she took part in a ceremony in which ex-Verbund boss Wolfgang Anzengruber handed over the last piece of coal from Mellach.

‘Air tax’ for Vienna’s restaurants abolished

Restaurants in Vienna will no longer have to pay an “air tax” when awnings or canopies protrude into public spaces from next year. According to an estimate by the City of Vienna, Viennese companies should save an average of around 800 euros per year. Taxes on potted plants, showcases and unlit self-advertising will also be abolished. A fee will continue to be charged for illuminated advertising.

The Chamber of Commerce and the Social Democratic Business Association welcomed the abolition, broadcaster ORF reports. According to the Chamber of Commerce, the end of the “air tax” is a relief for companies in times of rising inflation. 

A third of households in Austria do not have enough income to live on 

The sharp rise in inflation means around a third of the households in Austria do not have enough income, Der Standard newspaper reports. The Ministry of Finance has just presented the first report of a newly established group of experts, including representatives from Wifo (Austrian Institute of Economic Research),  to analyse the development of inflation. They expect an inflation rate of 7.5 percent for this year and five percent next year. Just a few weeks ago the experts predicted 6.5 percent in 2022 and 3.2 percent in 2023.

Vienna relaxed about gas stop

Although Austria is worried about how to keep the lights on as gas deliveries from Russia reduce in volume, in Vienna there is another alternative to the Mellach coal-fired power plant in Styria. According to broadcaster ORF it is also possible for Vienna heating plants to run on oil. Michael Strebl, CEO of Wien Energie said this would not require the plants to be converted or retrofitted. Energy is also generated in the capital from waste burned at the Spittelau plant, which supplies more than 60,000 households.

In addition Vienna’s natural gas storage facilities are currently 84 percent full, more than usual at this time of year. 

Heavy thunderstorms and hail in parts of Austria

Heavy thunderstorms swept through parts of Austria on Monday and caused severe damage through heavy rain, storms and hailstones up to the size of a golf ball. Initially, Salzburg and Upper Austria were hit hardest by the storms, in Carinthia the districts of Spittal, Hermagor, Villach-Land and Wolfsberg were particularly hard hit, and there was flooding in a village in the Lavant valley. Graz was hit by large hailstones.

