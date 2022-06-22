For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Grim Covid milestone reached, calls for inheritance tax, fears for OMV energy company after accident and more news from Austria on Wednesday.
Published: 22 June 2022 08:23 CEST
Enjoy the sun before storms hit this afternoon. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Reaction to government's decision to use coal, no more 'air tax' for Vienna's restaurants, storms and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 21 June 2022 08:36 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments