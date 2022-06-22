Read news from:
Discover Austria: In Vienna, snails are slowly reclaiming their culinary fame

On the outskirts of Austria's capital Vienna, farmer Andreas Gugumuck tosses some extra cereal to thousands of snails inching over planks and lush greenery.

Published: 22 June 2022 11:16 CEST
Snail breeder Andreas Gugumuck sorts snails in a basket at his "Wiener Schnecken" snail farm in Vienna on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Far from being pests, the slow-moving molluscs have become his main produce.

“It started as a joke,” said 48-year-old Gugumuck, a former computer scientist who now raises more than 300,000 snails annually in an effort to resurrect a lost culinary tradition of the Habsburg empire.

Twelve years ago, an article featuring a renowned Vienna chef serving snails piqued his interest. After some research and poring over old cookbooks, he “found out that Vienna was a real snail capital”.

Back when this predominantly Catholic country strictly observed religious holidays, wealthy priests and monks were forced to give up meat during Lent and other religious holidays — and found snails to be a worthy, less sinful substitute.

A chef presents a snail skewer at the “Wiener Schnecken” snail farm (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)
 

In the 19th century, snails gained popularity across the city of Vienna, with a market in the centre serving them deep fried, sprinkled with sugar, or with a side of cabbage or bacon.

Though France is well-known for its garlic and butter escargots, in Vienna, snails used to be so popular they were shipped down the Danube by the barrel load.

‘It’s a great taste’

In Gugumuck’s restaurant next to his farm, he now serves snails in risottos and on pizzas, stuffed in dumplings, with sausages, as “snail and chips”, and even in sweet cinnamon buns.

Making it in the snail business wasn’t easy, he said. He recalled how chefs around the city initially turned their noses up, thinking diners would steer clear of intimidating invertebrates.

But Gugumuck started setting up events and guided tours at his snail farm to re-establish the tradition, and today, some of those chefs look enviously at the small bourgeoning enterprise which, Gugumuck said, is fully booked eight weeks in advance.

Snails are pictured at the “Wiener Schnecken” snail farm. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Greater awareness of meat-eating’s environmental impact has also helped boost business, Gugumuck believes. Snails need little space, water or food, but he said they are packed with four times as much protein as beef, making them “a real future food”.

For the most part, Gugumuck’s customers are pleasantly surprised. “It’s a great taste — you have to try it,” said Patrick Filzmaier, a 33-year-old bank employee who attended a wine tasting at the farm, complete with electro music.

He likened the flavour to nuts, meat, and baked goods. “It’s small but it fills you up,” he said.

How did the Wiener Schnitzel become an Austrian icon?

Despite being Austria's national dish, the origins of the Wiener Schnitzel lie further south. Here's the story of how the breaded meat dish came to popularity in Austria.

Published: 12 May 2022 17:31 CEST
The Wiener Schnitzel might be almost as famous at the city of Vienna itself; so much so the BBC says the Wiener Schnitzel “defines Vienna”. 

It turns out however that the dish was not invented in Austria at all. 

Even though there is Wiener (Viennese) in the title, the schnitzel actually originated from Milan in Italy as cotoletta alla Milanese, although the original recipe used a thicker cut of meat and was cooked with the bone in.

As with many stories delving into Austrian history, the tale of the Wiener Schnitzel involves royalty, mythology and nobility. 

The story goes that Czech nobleman and Austrian Field Marshal Joseph Radetzky brought the recipe back to Vienna from Milan in 1857 after a trip there during the Habsburg rule.

Radetzky described the dish as a “deliciously breaded veal cutlet” and the emperor requested the recipe. It was a huge success and the schnitzel quickly became popular across Vienna.

Today, the humble schnitzel is the country’s national dish and a key part of Austria’s culture.

You can even find it in cafes and bakeries as a sandwich version called Schnitzelsemmel, which is a schnitzel served in a bread roll.

What is a Wiener Schnitzel?

In case there are some readers out there that are unfamiliar with the Wiener Schnitzel, it is a piece of veal that is breaded and fried, then served with potatoes and a wedge of lemon. 

National Geographic describes the dish as “unassuming” but don’t let that fool you. The schnitzel dominates most menus in Austria and can even be found in restaurants specialising in international cuisine.

The schnitzel is also popular in households across the country, but outside of restaurants it is often cooked with pork instead of expensive veal.

How to make Wiener Schnitzel

Impressing your Austrian friends with a homemade Wiener Schnitzel is easy.

Simply pound the meat (veal or pork) to an even thinness. Then dip it in flour, followed by egg and breadcrumbs. Fry the meat until it is golden brown. You want it to be crispy but not burnt.

Serve with boiled potatoes and a lemon wedge. A side of cranberry sauce is optional but recommended.

