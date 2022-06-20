For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Record heat over weekend, Covid cases rise, gas supply concerns and more news from Austria on Monday.
Published: 20 June 2022 08:13 CEST
It's been a hot few days in Austria. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Concerns over e-prescriptions, Vienna ambulances struggling with fuel costs, Nehammer's concerns over Ukraine's EU accession and more news from Austria on Friday.
Published: 17 June 2022 08:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments