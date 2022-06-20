Read news from:
Austria to convert coal power plant as Russian reduces gas deliveries

Austria will convert its Mellach power plant in Styria to run on coal instead of natural gas in case of an emergency.

Published: 20 June 2022 10:20 CEST
A photo shows cooling towers of the hard coal-fired power plant Scholven operated by the German energy group Uniper in Gelsenkirchen, western Germany on April 29, 2022. Austria has shut down all its coal plants in 2020. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

On Sunday, Austria’s federal government announced it cut a deal with energy group Verbund and will convert the Mellach power plant in Styria to run on coal.

The announcement comes as Russia has delivered only half as much gas as promised in the past few days. Austria gets 80 percent of its supply from Moscow and has been looking for alternative sources since the war in Ukraine.

Mellach was Austria’s last coal-fired power plant until it was converted into a gas-sourced plant and put on stand-by in 2020.

The decision to convert it back to coal two years after the country celebrated its coal phase-out was taken by a crisis cabinet led by chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“The most important thing is that the acute gas demand can be met, and we can create gas supplies for the winter,” Nehammer said. Currently, gas storage facilities are filled at 39 percent, but should be at 80 percent by October to be ready for the heating season.

The plant operator said it would need time to make necessary changes to Mellach and purchase the required coal for combustion.

The goal is to have operations ready so that the power plant can be used in a few months, if necessary, the Ministry of Energy told Der Standard.

In the long run, though, Austria intends to reduce its dependence on Russia, which will take years, Energy Minister Leonore Gewessl said.

Austria to receive less Russian gas as Moscow steps up pressure

Austria's OMV energy company said on Thursday that it too would receive less Russian gas as Moscow steps up pressure on Europe.

Published: 16 June 2022 14:56 CEST
Austria to receive less Russian gas as Moscow steps up pressure

Russia on Wednesday slashed gas supplies to the continent for the second day in a row, in a move blasted as “political” by Germany.

“We can confirm that we have been informed by (Russia’s) Gazprom about reduced delivery volumes,” said OMV in a statement emailed to AFP.

The company said supply to its customers was “ensured at the moment”.

“If necessary at all, since there is currently a significantly lower demand, these volumes can be replaced by storage volumes and volumes from the spot market,” it said.

OMV gave no further details on how much less gas it would receive and from when.

Several European countries, including Germany, are highly reliant upon Russian gas for their energy needs.

But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they have been battling to wean themselves off Russian power.

Austria’s gas plan

Austria is heavily dependent on Russian energy and sources around 80 percent of natural gas from Russia but a recent study by the Energy Agency shows that Austria could manage without Russian gas from 2027.

According to the study, which was commissioned by the Ministry of the Environment, it would require gas consumption to the reduced by 25 percent, a temporary tripling of alternative gas imports and the expansion of biogas and green hydrogen production in Austria.

Last month, the federal government unveiled an emergency plan that would be activated if Russia cut its supply to the country, as The Local reported.

The plan contains mostly long-term measures, though, such as an increase of the strategic gas reserve by 7.4 terawatt hours (TWh) to 20 TWh using non-Russian gas. 

In the short term, the federal government said existing gas supply relationships with Norway are to be expanded and discussions are being held with companies in North Africa and Qatar. Austria is also part of an EU-wide initiative for the joint purchase of natural gas.

