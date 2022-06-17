Read news from:
Austria
35C: Austria to be hit by first heatwave of 2022 over the weekend

Temperatures will rise above 30C in Austria on Saturday and Sunday, with the west of the country expected to see the mercury reach 35C.

Published: 17 June 2022 13:32 CEST
A girl runs through water sprayed from a pipe at Praterstern Square in Vienna on a hot weather day. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austria will experience its first heatwave of 2022 in the next couple of days, with temperatures set to rise above 35C in the west of the country, according to the country’s meteorological agency ZAMG.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to stay above 25C for most of the day.

In the west, Vorarblerg will already feel the heat at 29C, according to the national weather agency.

Over the course of Friday afternoon, parts of Austria can expect rain and thunderstorms, but otherwise, it will be a sunny Friday across the country.

Saturday should be sunny and dry in Austria, with temperatures rising to 34C in Tyrol.

The capital Vienna will have a maximum temperature of 29C.

The heatwave will arrive in full blast on Sunday, when parts of the country, especially Salzburg, will experience scorching temperatures of 36C.

In Vienna, people can expect 32C heat during the day. Tyrol, Salzburg, and Upper Austria have maximum temperatures of 35C forecast.

It will also be a sunny and dry Sunday, according to ZAMG.

People in Austria can expect some respite from the heat on Monday as most of the country will experience summer thunderstorms on Monday – even though maximum temperatures will continue to be above 31C.

ZAMG-Wetterwarnungen
ZAMG’s weather warning tool

Austria’s meteorologic agency has extreme heat weather warnings in place for at least the next four days.

Here’s a quick summary of the weather over the next few days:

Friday: partly cloudy in the east, rainy in Lower Austria and Styria, and temperatures will reach 29C in the west.

Saturday: mainly clear in most of the country with maximum temperatures from 28C (Western and Eastern Styria) to 34C (Tyrol). Up to 29C in Vienna.

Sunday: mainly clear in most of the country with minimum temperatures of 12C (in Ennstal and Ausseerland) and maximum temperatures reaching 36C in Salzburg. Vienna will have a maximum of 32C.

Monday: thunderstorms throughout most of the country, except in the south. Minimum temperatures of 15C (in Osttirol) and maximums of 33C (in Burgenland).

Tuesday: partly cloudy in most of the country, but thunderstorms are expected in Salzburg and Tyrol. Maximum temperatures to reach 32C in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.

Summer heat and thunderstorms: What to expect for Austria’s festival weekend

The weather in Austria is forecast to be hot and volatile as the country celebrates Father's Day, the Pride Parade and Nova Rock Festival.

Published: 10 June 2022 10:34 CEST
Austria is heading into a weekend filled with big events, but residents should get ready for extreme heat, thunderstorms, and volatile weather, according to the country’s meteorological agency ZAMG.

The weekend kicks off with a rainy Friday in almost all of the country, although the sun will appear at times in the west and south. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to be between 15C and 24C with the rain easing off.

On Saturday, Austrian residents can expect sunny weather in most of the country, including in the capital Vienna, where the Pride Parade (Regenbodenparade) is taking place.

Burgenland, the host of the Nova Rock festival, will still have a sunny day and some overshadow by the afternoon.

Early temperatures are between 6C and 18C, but afternoon temperatures rise to between 20C and 28C.

Sunday should also be very sunny in most of the country, especially in the west. Temperatures are set to rise to 30C, bringing the summer feeling back. Enjoy the Sunday because, on Monday, the air pressure decreases and almost all of the country will have rain showers and even thunderstorms, according to ZAMG.

Austria’s eventful weekend

The warm weekend will be particularly eventful in Austria. On Friday, the Nova Rock Festival is returning to Burgenland after a two-year absence due to Covid.

Around 225,000 guests are expected at the sold-out event to see performances by Muse, Placebo, Seiler & Speer, Volbeat and Deichkind.

On Saturday, Vienna hosts the return of its Pride Parade, known as the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade). The event had been taking place at a smaller scale due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, in 2022, more than 250,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city to celebrate the community.

The Rainbow Parade starts at the Wiener Ringstrasse at 2 pm.

Finally, Sunday is when Austria celebrates Father’s Day. No specific events or parties are expected, and the celebrations occur within each family. Many tend to enjoy the June weather and go for hikes and walks, and we will probably see loads of dads and families enjoying picnics and walks.

