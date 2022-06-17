35C: Austria to be hit by first heatwave of 2022 over the weekend

Austria will experience its first heatwave of 2022 in the next couple of days, with temperatures set to rise above 35C in the west of the country, according to the country’s meteorological agency ZAMG.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to stay above 25C for most of the day.

In the west, Vorarblerg will already feel the heat at 29C, according to the national weather agency.

Over the course of Friday afternoon, parts of Austria can expect rain and thunderstorms, but otherwise, it will be a sunny Friday across the country.

Saturday should be sunny and dry in Austria, with temperatures rising to 34C in Tyrol.

The capital Vienna will have a maximum temperature of 29C.

The heatwave will arrive in full blast on Sunday, when parts of the country, especially Salzburg, will experience scorching temperatures of 36C.

In Vienna, people can expect 32C heat during the day. Tyrol, Salzburg, and Upper Austria have maximum temperatures of 35C forecast.

It will also be a sunny and dry Sunday, according to ZAMG.

People in Austria can expect some respite from the heat on Monday as most of the country will experience summer thunderstorms on Monday – even though maximum temperatures will continue to be above 31C.

Austria’s meteorologic agency has extreme heat weather warnings in place for at least the next four days.

Here’s a quick summary of the weather over the next few days:

Friday: partly cloudy in the east, rainy in Lower Austria and Styria, and temperatures will reach 29C in the west.

Saturday: mainly clear in most of the country with maximum temperatures from 28C (Western and Eastern Styria) to 34C (Tyrol). Up to 29C in Vienna.

Sunday: mainly clear in most of the country with minimum temperatures of 12C (in Ennstal and Ausseerland) and maximum temperatures reaching 36C in Salzburg. Vienna will have a maximum of 32C.

Monday: thunderstorms throughout most of the country, except in the south. Minimum temperatures of 15C (in Osttirol) and maximums of 33C (in Burgenland).

Tuesday: partly cloudy in most of the country, but thunderstorms are expected in Salzburg and Tyrol. Maximum temperatures to reach 32C in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.