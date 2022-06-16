For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Covid cases on the rise, Austria's real estate market heats up, free month of travel for 'climate ticket' holders and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 16 June 2022 08:17 CEST
It's a public holiday today in Austria. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Hike in gas bills for thousands in Vienna, 99 children rescued from mountain, Austrians' waning immunity from Covid and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 8 June 2022 08:04 CEST
