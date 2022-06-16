Read news from:
Austria
PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: Why Austria’s rising property prices are causing alarm

As property prices in Austria soar and people take on more debt to buy homes, the country's national bank has raised the alarm.

Published: 16 June 2022 13:10 CEST
Over recent years, residential property prices in Austria have soared,

But there are increasing signs that prices are growing at an unsustainable rate and that’s causing concern for Austria’s National Bank (ÖNB), according to the lender’s latest Financial Stability Report.

In the first three months of 2022, prices were up by 12.3 percent compared to the same period in 2021, and the trend continues upward both in Vienna and the rest of the country. At the same time, low-interest rates drive up loan volume and encourage investment opportunities in the market.

The lingering question, especially since the 2008 financial crisis, is whether or not Austria is creating a housing bubble – and will it burst?

“The systemic risks emanating from these dynamics in the residential real estate market have increased steadily over the past few years and now need to be addressed through supervisory action,” ÖNB Vice Governor Gottfried Haber explained.

What are the risks?

Real estate prices have risen much faster than household incomes for around ten years. Nonetheless, more and more people are taking out mortgages, particularly over the past year.

Austria’s National Bank also mentioned that a large sum of mortgage loans was offered with conditions that leave little room for manoeuvre in case of unforeseen adverse developments, such as increasing cost of living or unemployment or interest rate increases.

According to the bank, half of the new recent loans in the country were granted with down payments of less than 20 percent – which they assess as a risk. Another risk factor is the high share of variable rate loans – meaning loans with fees that depend on changeable interest rates. If rates go up in Austria (for example, to counter rising inflation), it could leave borrowers vulnerable.

How much in trouble are we in then?

Several factors mitigate risks in Austria and make the situation less comparable to the housing bubble in the United States in the early 2000s.

The main thing is that Austria has a well-developed rental market with a high share of nonprofit providers. This means that many people, especially low and average income, are renters in the country.

Additionally, the high share of nonprofit providers (such as the state, in the case of a Gemeindebaum, or cooperatives, in a Genossenschaft) helps keep rental prices from soaring, maintaining people in rental properties for longer.

“Moreover, Austrian borrowers tend to have high incomes and wealth by international standards”, adds the ÖBN report, stating another significant difference between the US housing bubble crisis and the current situation in the alpine country.

Finally, Austrian banks are better capitalised, with high sums of provisions against bad loans to cushion possible default losses. This basically means that Austria’s banks have enough cash and have saved up money to prevent significant impacts in case of people not paying back their loans.

Still, ÖNB says that, especially in times of crisis, the country’s real estate market poses systemic risks that can jeopardise Austria’s financial stability and should be addressed.

How will Austria address its problem?

The Austrian government is expected to unveil new mortgage rules next month, Der Standard reported.

Among the expected changes, borrowers will need to pay 20 percent of the loan amount from their own funds. In addition, the loan instalment must not exceed 40 percent of the net household income, and the loan term is to be limited to a maximum of 35 years.

Austria’s Financial Market Stability Board (FMSB) issued a recommendation for the implementation of such measures, calling them “borrower-based instruments”.

The goal is to prevent potential losses in the banking sector and protect the economy, but also protect borrowers from taking on excessive debt.

COST OF LIVING

EXPLAINED: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

Austria has announced a €6 billion package to fight the impact of rising cost of living on residents. Here is what you should know about what's planned and whether you can benefit.

Published: 14 June 2022 12:16 CEST
EXPLAINED: How Austria's new finance measures could benefit you

Austria’s federal government unveiled a series of measures worth billions of euros to fight the cost of living crisis. New steps include increasing family allowances, cutting taxes and one-off welfare payouts, as The Local has reported.

Some €5 billion is set aside for payments aimed at the public and households, whilst €1 billion is designated for entrepreneurs.

A large part of the package is earmarked for increased social benefit payments – especially family allowances, and some could come already in summer.

However, most of the measures should be in place by October, and changes in the so-called “cold progression” ( the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation) will come next year.

Here’s what will change for residents?

Higher payments and new payouts

One of the main short-term measures is the increase in benefits and one-off welfare payments.

Every resident in Austria will receive a €500 payment expected for autumn, possibly October.Children should receive half of this amount.

This payment is tied to Austria’s planned “Klimabonus” payments meant to offset the costs of a CO2 tax that has not yet been implemented in the country. It was initially set at €200 per person before being increased.

The family allowance payouts per child will increase to €180 per child in 2022. Additionally, in August, there will be an additional payment, a “13th family allowance pay”.

A one-off payment of €300 is set aside for unemployed people and other “vulnerable groups”.

The payments will be made automatically by the Austrian government and responsible departments.

And higher allowances

Additionally, tax allowances will increase, especially the “Family Bonus Plus” deduction. While it is currently set at €1,500 per child per year, it should rise to €2,000.

Pensioners’ tax allowance is also increasing, at least for low to medium-sized pensions, by €500 already in the summer. Austria’s Senior Citizens’ Association celebrated the measure.

“The increase in pensioner tax deduction amounts by up to €500 is accurate, quick to implement and fair”, said Ingrid Korosec, head of the association.

The payments and deductions will be automatically adjusted for inflation in the future.

End of the “cold progression”

Austria will also abolish the so-called “cold progression”, the term used to describe increases in tax burdens which are based on increases in income but do not account for inflation.

In Austria, tax brackets were not adjusted for inflation, meaning that salary increases due to the rising cost of living could bump people up to higher brackets with higher taxes, effectively negating the impact of any actual salary increases.

The details of the measure will be discussed and decided by the National Council over the summer, and changes will be brought in 2023.

Help for entrepreneurs and businesses

The inflation package will also benefit businesses in Austria, with a specific payment for those industries particularly reliant on energy and electricity.

Additionally, the government said it would reduce non-wage labour costs, including labour taxes and contributions that won’t affect salaries.

The announcement was welcomed by several industry representatives, including the Austrian Hotel Association (ÖHV).

“It is a pleasant surprise that the cold progression is finally being attacked, and there is room for targeted measures”, said Walter Veit, president of the ÖHV.

The federal government said that they would change deduction amounts in the future but that further details of a complex tax change would be decided only in Autumn.

