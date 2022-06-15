Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Historic reform to Austria’s tax and benefits discussed

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and the Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) appeared on ORF’s “ZiB 2” on Tuesday evening to discuss the introduction of measures designed to compensate for inflation and reform of Austria’s tax and benefits system, including abolishing cold progression, an issue which has been debated for 30 years.

The pair were not in agreement on every measure. When asked about a possible wealth tax as a means of paying for the new measures, Nehammer and Kogler admitted that there were irreconcilable differences over this issue. Nehammer said it would be decided at the next election campaign. Kogler once again committed to a “millionaire tax”, but admitted that this was not possible in the coalition with the ÖVP.

In addition, the General Secretary Karlheinz Kopf (ÖVP) did not want to commit himself to whether the CO2 taxation, which had already been postponed from summer to October, will definitely come into force this autumn. Kopf would not rule out another postponement in the face of inflation, broadcaster ORF reports.

National Council prepares for gas crisis

Austria’s National Council will look at ways of coping with the current gas crisis, resulting from Russian aggression in Ukraine. All storage facilities in Austria will now be required to be connected to the Austrian pipeline network. This includes the Haidach gas storage, the third largest gas storage facility in Central Europe which was previously only connected to the German grid.

In each of the years 2022 to 2025, 100 million euros are to be made available to companies to compensate for the additional costs of phasing out Russian natural gas, broadcaster ORF reports.

Thunderstorms on the way for Corpus Christi

From Wednesday thunderstorms, hail and rain will return to Austria, the newspaper Heute reports. Bence Szabados, an expert from the Austrian Severe Weather Center, said in course of Wednesday afternoon, cumulus clouds will form over the mountains and there will be local showers or thunderstorms , especially from the Silvretta over the Tyrolean main ridge of the Alps to Carinthia. On the north side of the Alps and in general in the eastern half, on the other hand, it will remain dry.

Thursday, a national holiday in Austria, will begin with local showers or isolated thunderstorms from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, interspersed with sunshine. From around noon, showers and thunderstorms will arise from the mountains, which will spread to the south and east with intensification . There is a local risk of hail and heavy rain. Before the thunderstorms it will be humid with temperatures reaching between 25 and 31 degrees.

Changes to traffic act to favour cyclists

The 33rd amendment to the Road Traffic Act (StVO) is set to go ahead, with new road rules which should benefit cyclists in Austria. The Ministry of Transport under Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will make turning right on red possible for cyclists under certain conditions. For this purpose, an additional sign with a green arrow must show the possibility of turning right at red at intersections. Cyclists must also stop before turning.

When overtaking cyclists, drivers must keep a defined safety distance: 1.5 meters in the municipal area and two meters outside of town. Parents or other responsible adults are allowed to cycle next to children . Everywhere in 30 km/h zones, two cyclists are now allowed under certain conditions, except on rails and priority roads. Vehicles are not allowed to protrude into cycle paths or pedestrian paths . On pavements with a width of 1.5 meters, only a “protruding to a small extent” is tolerated – for example with a side mirror or the bumper, Der Standard reports.

Imperial tea set reaches higher than expected auction price

A tea set belonging to Emperor Franz Joseph I and Empress Sisi were sold yesterday at a Dorotheum auction. The objects achieved prices well above expectations, broadcaster ORF reports. Emperor Franz Joseph I’s personal travel tea set was sold for a total of 46,080 euros.

