TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Coalition discuss historic changes to Austria's tax, National Council prepares for gas crisis, thunderstorms on the way and more news from Austria on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 08:45 CEST
Boat on Lake Neusiedlersee
It's a holiday tomorrow in Austria. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Historic reform to Austria’s tax and benefits discussed

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and the Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler (Greens) appeared on ORF’s “ZiB 2” on Tuesday evening to discuss the introduction of measures designed to compensate for inflation and reform of Austria’s tax and benefits system, including abolishing cold progression, an issue which has been debated for 30 years. 

The pair were not in agreement on every measure. When asked about a possible wealth tax as a means of paying for the new measures, Nehammer and Kogler admitted that there were irreconcilable differences over this issue. Nehammer said it would be decided at the next election campaign. Kogler once again committed to a “millionaire tax”, but admitted that this was not possible in the coalition with the ÖVP.

In addition, the General Secretary Karlheinz Kopf (ÖVP) did not want to commit himself to whether the CO2 taxation, which had already been postponed from summer to October, will definitely come into force this autumn. Kopf would not rule out another postponement in the face of inflation, broadcaster ORF reports.

READ MORE: How Austria’s new finance measures could benefit you

National Council prepares for gas crisis

Austria’s National Council will look at ways of coping with the current gas crisis, resulting from Russian aggression in Ukraine. All storage facilities in Austria will now be required to be connected to the Austrian pipeline network. This includes the Haidach gas storage, the third largest gas storage facility in Central Europe which was previously only connected to the German grid.

In each of the years 2022 to 2025, 100 million euros are to be made available to companies to compensate for the additional costs of phasing out Russian natural gas, broadcaster ORF reports.

Thunderstorms on the way for Corpus Christi

From Wednesday thunderstorms, hail and rain will return to Austria, the newspaper Heute reports. Bence Szabados, an expert from the Austrian Severe Weather Center, said in course of Wednesday afternoon, cumulus clouds will form over the mountains and there will be local showers or thunderstorms , especially from the Silvretta over the Tyrolean main ridge of the Alps to Carinthia. On the north side of the Alps and in general in the eastern half, on the other hand, it will remain dry. 

Thursday, a national holiday in Austria, will begin with local showers or isolated thunderstorms from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, interspersed with sunshine. From around noon, showers and thunderstorms will arise from the mountains, which will spread to the south and east with intensification . There is a local risk of hail and heavy rain. Before the thunderstorms it will be humid with temperatures reaching between 25 and 31 degrees.

Changes to traffic act to favour cyclists

The 33rd amendment to the Road Traffic Act (StVO)  is set to go ahead, with new road rules which should benefit cyclists in Austria. The Ministry of Transport under Leonore Gewessler (Greens) will make turning right on red possible for cyclists under certain conditions. For this purpose, an additional sign with a green arrow must show the possibility of turning right at red at intersections. Cyclists must also stop before turning.

When overtaking cyclists, drivers must keep a defined safety distance: 1.5 meters in the municipal area and two meters outside of town. Parents or other responsible adults are allowed to cycle next to children . Everywhere in 30 km/h zones, two cyclists are now allowed under certain conditions, except on rails and priority roads. Vehicles are not allowed to protrude into cycle paths or pedestrian paths . On pavements with a width of 1.5 meters, only a “protruding to a small extent” is tolerated – for example with a side mirror or the bumper, Der Standard reports.

Imperial tea set reaches higher than expected auction price

A tea set belonging to Emperor Franz Joseph I and Empress Sisi were sold yesterday at a Dorotheum auction. The objects achieved prices well above expectations, broadcaster ORF reports. Emperor Franz Joseph I’s personal travel tea set was sold for a total of 46,080 euros.

READ MORE: Austria’s Empress: These are the latest TV shows and movies about Sissi

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Government inflation package unveiled, suspected Isis sleeper cell discovered and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 14 June 2022 08:28 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Inflation package unveiled

On Tuesday the government presented its next package against inflation. As The Local reported on Monday, the CO2 tax is to be postponed and the the climate bonus increased to 500 euros. 

READ MORE: Austria plans to increase climate bonus payouts but postpone CO2 tax

In addition, some one-off payments for families (180 euros) and unemployed people (300 euros) are planned. Various social benefits are to be automatically adjusted to inflation in the future and cold progression is to be abolished. The reforms and payments will cost a total of six billion euros.

In the business sector, there are to be  tax exemptions for employee bonuses of up to 3,000 euros, according to broadcaster ORF.

For more details on the measures you can read our full report HERE.

Vienna also announces measures

The city of Vienna also presented measures against inflation on Tuesday in light of the plan to for district heating tariffs to almost double in price. The city announced, among other measures, a €200 payment to residents. You can read our full report HERE.

Suspected IS sleeper cell discovered in Austria

A suspected Islamic State (IS) cell in Austria has been uncovered by Austria’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The group was linked to plans for attacks planned to disrupt major events in Europe. According to the Krone newspaper (citing “insider circles”) in April 2022 the Vienna marathon was singled out as the target of a bomb attack modelled on the  2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack.

Uncertainty over next state elections in Tyrol

Tyrol’s governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) has resigned and Anton Mattle elected as his successor by the Tyrolean state party board on Monday. However, according to broadcaster ORF it is still unclear when the Tyrolean state elections will take place. Platter has suggested September 25  – but this would require a special state parliament to be convened. The state of Tyrol has stated that the lead time in the Tyrolean state election regulations is almost three months.

Vienna wants to improve the image of its pigeons

Vienna’s wildlife service is attempting to improve the image of the capital’s pigeons, which too many people think of as “flying rats”, broadcaster ORF reports. The wildlife service has started a research project with the aim of improving the pigeons’ image, and to help people feed the birds better, healthier food, rather than unhealthy bread and leftovers which give the birds digestive problems.

‘Grumpy’ Viennese woman charms on social media

A woman named Claudia has charmed internet users after showing her typical Viennese grumpiness during a vox pop by the City of Vienna over the planned ​​redesign of Reinprechtsdorfer Strasse. When asked about the new look, she said “The meeting zone is great, but there are many people I don’t want to meet at all.”  Viennese people are famed throughout Austria for being ur grantig (super grumpy).

