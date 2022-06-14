For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Government inflation package unveiled, suspected Isis sleeper cell discovered and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 14 June 2022 08:28 CEST
Vienna's marathon in 2022 was reportedly a target in a foiled plot by the terror group IS. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Faster asylum processing, clashes at Pride parade, surprise resignation of Tyrol's governor and more news in Austria on Monday.
Published: 13 June 2022 08:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments