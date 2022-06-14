Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Inflation package unveiled

On Tuesday the government presented its next package against inflation. As The Local reported on Monday, the CO2 tax is to be postponed and the the climate bonus increased to 500 euros.

In addition, some one-off payments for families (180 euros) and unemployed people (300 euros) are planned. Various social benefits are to be automatically adjusted to inflation in the future and cold progression is to be abolished. The reforms and payments will cost a total of six billion euros.

In the business sector, there are to be tax exemptions for employee bonuses of up to 3,000 euros, according to broadcaster ORF.

Vienna to also announce measures

The city of Vienna will also present measures against inflation on Tuesday in light of the plan to for district heating tariffs to almost double in price. Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) will announce these at 11.30 a.m. during a press conference in the town hall.

Suspected IS sleeper cell discovered in Austria

A suspected Islamic State (IS) cell in Austria has been uncovered by Austria’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The group was linked to plans for attacks planned to disrupt major events in Europe. According to the Krone newspaper (citing “insider circles”) in April 2022 the Vienna marathon was singled out as the target of a bomb attack modelled on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing attack.

Uncertainty over next state elections in Tyrol

Tyrol’s governor Günther Platter (ÖVP) has resigned and Anton Mattle elected as his successor by the Tyrolean state party board on Monday. However, according to broadcaster ORF it is still unclear when the Tyrolean state elections will take place. Platter has suggested September 25 – but this would require a special state parliament to be convened. The state of Tyrol has stated that the lead time in the Tyrolean state election regulations is almost three months.

Vienna wants to improve the image of its pigeons

Vienna’s wildlife service is attempting to improve the image of the capital’s pigeons, which too many people think of as “flying rats”, broadcaster ORF reports. The wildlife service has started a research project with the aim of improving the pigeons’ image, and to help people feed the birds better, healthier food, rather than unhealthy bread and leftovers which give the birds digestive problems.

‘Grumpy’ Viennese woman charms on social media

A woman named Claudia has charmed internet users after showing her typical Viennese grumpiness during a vox pop by the City of Vienna over the planned ​​redesign of Reinprechtsdorfer Strasse. When asked about the new look, she said “The meeting zone is great, but there are many people I don’t want to meet at all.” Viennese people are famed throughout Austria for being ur grantig (super grumpy).