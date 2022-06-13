For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Faster asylum processing, clashes at Pride parade, surprise resignation of Tyrol's governor and more news in Austria on Monday.
Published: 13 June 2022 08:15 CEST
Enjoy the summer weather this week. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Government expected to act on inflation soon, experts urge boosters and masks, and more news on Friday.
Published: 10 June 2022 08:54 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments