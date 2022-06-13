Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Faster asylum processing, clashes at Pride parade, surprise resignation of Tyrol's governor and more news in Austria on Monday.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:15 CEST
A man canoeing on a lake in Austria.
Enjoy the summer weather this week. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Austrian Minister calls for stronger borders and faster asylum processing

Austria’s Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has warned that people smugglers are trying to take advantage of the war in Ukraine and abuse the movement of refugees for their own purposes. He is calling for asylum seekers to be processed more quickly and protection on borders to be expanded.

Rapid asylum procedures mean if an applicant comes from a safe country of origin and is unlikely to be successful, the asylum procedure can be completed within 72 hours in the quickest possible case. The Ministry of the Interior states 25 days as the maximum duration. From January to May 2022, 4,045 out of a total of 21,200 asylum decisions were made in the course of such rapid procedures. In 2020 there were 587 quick decisions, in 2021, 3,693, the Krone newspaper reports. 

Vienna police actions criticised during Pride rainbow parade

Vienna’s police operation at Saturday’s Pride rainbow parade has been criticised by Vienna’s Green party. The police intervened during clashes between a “march for the family” by Christian Pride opponents and a counter demonstration and were filmed using pepper spray on the demonstrators. A female police officer was injured during the clash. 

Tyrol Governor to quit job in surprise announcement 

Elections will be held in Tyrol this autumn after the Tyrolean governor Günther Platter made the surprise announcement he would announce his resignation on Monday, according to the Tiroler Tageszeitung newspaper. Der Standard newspaper reports Platter wants to remain in office until elections are held.

The Styrian governor Hermann Schützenhöfer also announced his resignation on Friday, but will hand over to Christopher Drexler, who will be in post for two years before the next elections take place.

CO2 pricing postponed and climate bonus increased

Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens) told broadcaster ORF on Sunday the CO2 pricing planned for July will be postponed to autumn and the climate bonus will be increased to 250 euros per person, regardless of wealth and income.The federal government is currently negotiating its third package against inflation, which should be presented in the next few days. Margit Schratzenstaller, economist at the Economic Research Institute (WIFO) criticised the delay to CO2 pricing, saying it sent the wrong signal to the population.

The Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) also said on Saturday there would be a further increase in the energy bonus, along with an adjustment of allowances, broadcaster ORF reported. Rauch also said he believed in the opposition SPÖ’s policy that wealth taxes should be used to finance government spending caused by the coronavirus pandemic and inflation, the Wiener Zeitung newspaper reports.

Poll shows support waning for Austria’s coalition government

 A new survey in the magazine Profil shows the governing parties ÖVP and the Greens are losing popularity. Austria’s left wing opposition SPÖ is in first place with 27%, followed by the centre right ÖVP with 22%, the far right FPÖ with 20% and the Greens with 12%. Opposition SPÖ leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner is now on par with Chancellor Karl Nehammer on the question of preference for Chancellor with 18%, as the former gained two percentage points, while Nehammer dropped one.

Criticism for Vienna Mayor after he meets Turkish President Erdoğan

The Greens in Vienna have voiced criticism since Vienna’s Mayor, Michael Ludwig, met the Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul to talk about the war in Ukraine, the effects of the pandemic on tourism and relations between Austria and Turkey.  Green politician Judith Pühringer tweeted that the visit was a  “complete affront to all who suffer and are persecuted under his [Erdoğan’s] reprisals.

However, Mayor Ludwig tweeted that “Turkish efforts for peace in Ukraine are important”.

In recent months, Austria and Turkey have made efforts to improve relations. A meeting between Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid is planned for the end of June, Der Standard newspaper reports. Nehammer has called Erdoğan several times over the past few weeks to update him on his talks with Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin.

