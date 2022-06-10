Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government expected to act on inflation soon, experts urge boosters and masks, and more news on Friday.

Published: 10 June 2022 08:54 CEST
Pride parade
Vienna's Rainbow Parade will return this weekend as part of the Pride festival. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s government to take action to combat inflation ‘before summer’

Austria’s government is responding to pressure and will take measures to combat inflation before the autumn, according to the Krone newspaper. The ÖGB (Austrian Trade Union Federation) President Wolfgang Katzian told the newspaper he was  expecting a “concrete plan” to relieve people, adding ”this must take effect before the summer, not in October”.

Unions are not just calling for a one off payment, but adjustments to reflect inflation. Around 3,000 works councils met on Wednesday in Vienna to discuss the measures needed. The unions are calling for help for the 850,000 people in Austria heavily burdened with housing costs, and for pension tax credits to increase for its 2.4 million retirees. 

READ MORE: Inflation in Austria expected to hit 8 percent

Government calls on vulnerable people to get vaccinated

Austria’s  GECKO crisis coordinator Katharina Reich and Health Minister Rauch are calling for vulnerable people to get vaccinated now, in light of the rising number of corona cases. Reich said in the Krone newspaper: “We won’t have any peace in the summer, there is no stability”. Vulnerable groups should get vaccinated now, and again in the autumn. Everyone else who has already been vaccinated three times should get boosters around eight weeks before the autumn wave,” she said.

‘Wear a mask this summer’ advises virologist 

The virologist Dorothea van Laer from the University of Innsbruck has called on people to wear masks in summer, speaking to the ZIB2 programme. She said it was particularly important for those in frequent contact with vulnerable people. She also advised people to get boosted. 

Van Laer criticised the lack of knowledge about immunity in the population of Austria, stating: “We don’t have a representative study on the contamination of the Austrian population. We don’t even know if we have a problem at all or if, like in England, 99 percent of people already have antibodies and a certain amount of protection against severe courses.”

Despite uptick in cases, risk across Austria remains low

Austria’s Covid traffic commission continues to assess all of Austria as “low risk” or yellow/green, despite the upward trajectory of cases. The commission now calculates risk on a different basis, on hospitalisation figures. An ‘omicron deduction’ has been put in place to reflect the lower risk of a serious course of the disease with the current Covid variant. This means states with low testing figures have improved their risk factors, whereas Vienna, which tests the most, is shown as higher risk. Vienna is the only state not happy with the new model.

READ ALSO:

Rich people in Austria are getting richer

According to Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) “Global Wealth Report”, the wealthiest people in Austria accumulated around 2,400 billion dollars (2,250 billion euros) in financial and real assets in 2021 – more than four times Austria’s annual economic output. Private assets also grew significantly in this period. 

Private financial assets increased by six percent to USD 975 billion (EUR 910 billion). Real assets rose by twelve percent to $1.7 trillion (1.6 trillion euros). The study’s author, Anna Zakrzewski, said Austrians were “in love” with physical assets. “Around 70 percent of wealth is invested in real estate, commodities, wine, art and other physical assets,” she said.

The BCG report also shows how unequal the distribution of wealth is in Austria, with just 400 “super rich” Austrians owning a third of the domestic financial wealth, broadcaster ORF reports. 

Rock climber buried by boulders

A climber in the Stripsenjoch district of Kufstein was hit by boulders while descending on Thursday afternoon and was buried under masses of rocks. Dogs were able to sniff out the man, but the search had to be stopped for safety reasons.

The 30-year-old was travelling with four alpinists, believed to be army mountain guides from Germany who were abseiling on the 40-metre-high rock face. At the foot of the wall, the alpinists untied themselves from the climbing rope and walked back to the starting point via a path.

On the way to this starting point, about 100 cubic meters of rock and stone fell away, and one climber was buried under metres of rubble. It is uncertain if he can be rescued due to the danger, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Covid cases rising, CO2 tax likely to be postponed and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 9 June 2022 07:25 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Rise in Covid cases forecast

Since the end of May, Covid cases have been increasing in Austria again. Austria’s Covid forecasting consortium expects a further increase in the number of cases in the coming week. Austria’s reproductive number is at 1.05, the proportion of cases of the new virus variants BA.4/5 is at currently 16 percent. These new sub variants are estimated to be 50 percent more infectious than the previous variants. Experts also believe the virus is spreading more rapidly due to increased travel and social events as well as the relaxation of the mask requirement and school testing. It is expected the number of people in hospital beds will rise over the next two weeks, though this will not affect ICU units. 

A new change to the Epidemic Act means that quarantine for those suspected of having Covid may soon become obsolete and replaced with a traffic light system. People with a confirmed case of Covid will continue to quarantine, broadcaster ORF reports. The new traffic light system could mean people who cannot demonstrate they are of low epidemiological risk may have to wear masks or keep a distance, stay away from workplaces or stop using public transport. 

Postponement of CO2 tax now likely

It seems likely that the CO2 tax will be postponed until October and Austria’s climate bonus will be increased, possibly up to €250, according to Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), who spoke to the press following the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. She said the measures should come into force “as soon as possible” broadcaster ORF reports. However, the Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said on Tuesday that the new package against inflation would not come until autumn.Other relief measures are also being discussed to tackle Austria’s high inflation, such as a ban on gas heating in new buildings, and phasing out oil and gas heating systems from 2025.

The details of the package will be decided by the National Council next week. The abolition of cold progression and an increase in social benefits are still being negotiated. However, Gewessler stayed tight lipped over a rumoured fuel price brake, pointing out the government only recently increased the commuter allowance.

READ MORE: What is Austria planning to do to cushion the rising cost of living?

Austria’s Interior Minister wants asylum seekers to be processed overseas

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has told the German newspaper Die Welt that he is in favor of bringing asylum seekers to third countries outside the EU, following the example of Great Britain and Denmark.

“It would be a good solution in the future to send migrants back from the EU to third countries and have their asylum applications checked there,” Karner said. The remarks were made before the meeting of EU interior ministers today (Thursday).

New flights to Serbia, Turkey, Crete and Egypt from Salzburg

It will soon be possible to fly to more destinations from Salzburg. Air Serbia and the Turkish airline Corendon will start operating scheduled flights to Belgrade as well as Turkey, Crete and Egypt.

SHOW COMMENTS