Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria’s government to take action to combat inflation ‘before summer’

Austria’s government is responding to pressure and will take measures to combat inflation before the autumn, according to the Krone newspaper. The ÖGB (Austrian Trade Union Federation) President Wolfgang Katzian told the newspaper he was expecting a “concrete plan” to relieve people, adding ”this must take effect before the summer, not in October”.

Unions are not just calling for a one off payment, but adjustments to reflect inflation. Around 3,000 works councils met on Wednesday in Vienna to discuss the measures needed. The unions are calling for help for the 850,000 people in Austria heavily burdened with housing costs, and for pension tax credits to increase for its 2.4 million retirees.

Government calls on vulnerable people to get vaccinated

Austria’s GECKO crisis coordinator Katharina Reich and Health Minister Rauch are calling for vulnerable people to get vaccinated now, in light of the rising number of corona cases. Reich said in the Krone newspaper: “We won’t have any peace in the summer, there is no stability”. Vulnerable groups should get vaccinated now, and again in the autumn. Everyone else who has already been vaccinated three times should get boosters around eight weeks before the autumn wave,” she said.

‘Wear a mask this summer’ advises virologist

The virologist Dorothea van Laer from the University of Innsbruck has called on people to wear masks in summer, speaking to the ZIB2 programme. She said it was particularly important for those in frequent contact with vulnerable people. She also advised people to get boosted.

Van Laer criticised the lack of knowledge about immunity in the population of Austria, stating: “We don’t have a representative study on the contamination of the Austrian population. We don’t even know if we have a problem at all or if, like in England, 99 percent of people already have antibodies and a certain amount of protection against severe courses.”

Despite uptick in cases, risk across Austria remains low

Austria’s Covid traffic commission continues to assess all of Austria as “low risk” or yellow/green, despite the upward trajectory of cases. The commission now calculates risk on a different basis, on hospitalisation figures. An ‘omicron deduction’ has been put in place to reflect the lower risk of a serious course of the disease with the current Covid variant. This means states with low testing figures have improved their risk factors, whereas Vienna, which tests the most, is shown as higher risk. Vienna is the only state not happy with the new model.

Rich people in Austria are getting richer

According to Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) “Global Wealth Report”, the wealthiest people in Austria accumulated around 2,400 billion dollars (2,250 billion euros) in financial and real assets in 2021 – more than four times Austria’s annual economic output. Private assets also grew significantly in this period.

Private financial assets increased by six percent to USD 975 billion (EUR 910 billion). Real assets rose by twelve percent to $1.7 trillion (1.6 trillion euros). The study’s author, Anna Zakrzewski, said Austrians were “in love” with physical assets. “Around 70 percent of wealth is invested in real estate, commodities, wine, art and other physical assets,” she said.

The BCG report also shows how unequal the distribution of wealth is in Austria, with just 400 “super rich” Austrians owning a third of the domestic financial wealth, broadcaster ORF reports.

Rock climber buried by boulders

A climber in the Stripsenjoch district of Kufstein was hit by boulders while descending on Thursday afternoon and was buried under masses of rocks. Dogs were able to sniff out the man, but the search had to be stopped for safety reasons.

The 30-year-old was travelling with four alpinists, believed to be army mountain guides from Germany who were abseiling on the 40-metre-high rock face. At the foot of the wall, the alpinists untied themselves from the climbing rope and walked back to the starting point via a path.

On the way to this starting point, about 100 cubic meters of rock and stone fell away, and one climber was buried under metres of rubble. It is uncertain if he can be rescued due to the danger, Der Standard newspaper reports.