Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Summer heat and thunderstorms: What to expect for Austria’s festival weekend

The weather in Austria is forecast to be hot and volatile as the country celebrates Father's Day, the Pride Parade and Nova Rock Festival.

Published: 10 June 2022 10:34 CEST
Vienna pride parade
Participants attend the Rainbow Parade march, bringing together lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and transsexual people, on June 15, 2013 in Vienna. AFP PHOTO / ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Austria is heading into a weekend filled with big events, but residents should get ready for extreme heat, thunderstorms, and volatile weather, according to the country’s meteorological agency ZAMG.

The weekend kicks off with a rainy Friday in almost all of the country, although the sun will appear at times in the west and south. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to be between 15C and 24C with the rain easing off.

On Saturday, Austrian residents can expect sunny weather in most of the country, including in the capital Vienna, where the Pride Parade (Regenbodenparade) is taking place.

Burgenland, the host of the Nova Rock festival, will still have a sunny day and some overshadow by the afternoon.

READ ALSO: Six of the best things to do in spring in Vienna

Early temperatures are between 6C and 18C, but afternoon temperatures rise to between 20C and 28C.

Sunday should also be very sunny in most of the country, especially in the west. Temperatures are set to rise to 30C, bringing the summer feeling back. Enjoy the Sunday because, on Monday, the air pressure decreases and almost all of the country will have rain showers and even thunderstorms, according to ZAMG.

Austria’s eventful weekend

The warm weekend will be particularly eventful in Austria. On Friday, the Nova Rock Festival is returning to Burgenland after a two-year absence due to Covid.

Around 225,000 guests are expected at the sold-out event to see performances by Muse, Placebo, Seiler & Speer, Volbeat and Deichkind.

On Saturday, Vienna hosts the return of its Pride Parade, known as the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade). The event had been taking place at a smaller scale due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Vienna Pride and Nova Rock festival this weekend

However, in 2022, more than 250,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city to celebrate the community.

The Rainbow Parade starts at the Wiener Ringstrasse at 2 pm.

Finally, Sunday is when Austria celebrates Father’s Day. No specific events or parties are expected, and the celebrations occur within each family. Many tend to enjoy the June weather and go for hikes and walks, and we will probably see loads of dads and families enjoying picnics and walks.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

What you need to know about Vienna Pride and Nova Rock festival this weekend

This weekend the Vienna Pride Rainbow Parade once again takes over the capital, while the Nova Rock Festival returns to Burgenland after a two year absence. Here's what to expect as big events make a welcome comeback to Austria.

Published: 9 June 2022 13:53 CEST
What you need to know about Vienna Pride and Nova Rock festival this weekend

Two key events are taking in place in Austria this weekend – Vienna Pride and Nova Rock.

Vienna Pride is an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community and Nova Rock is one of Austria’s biggest music festivals.

Music fans are especially excited about Nova Rock after the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And Vienna will see the full return of the Rainbow Parade after a paired-back event last year.

READ ALSO: Will Austria see travel chaos in airports this summer?

So now that large live events are back, what can people expect?

For anyone planning to attend one of these festivals at the weekend, here’s what you need to know.

Vienna Pride

The 2022 edition of Vienna Pride runs from June 1 to 12 with a focus on the war in Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The highlight of the event is the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade), which takes place this Saturday June 11th.

More than 250,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city in celebration of the community – this year without Covid-19 restrictions or the obligation to wear a mask.

The Rainbow Parade starts at the Wiener Ringstrasse at 2pm. Attendees are encouraged to wave a rainbow flag or wear rainbow-coloured clothes.

The weather forecast for Vienna on Saturday is pleasant with plenty of sunshine and a high of 24 degrees.

Find out more about the event at viennapride.at.

FOR MEMBERS: ‘They’re like Schnitzel’: What to expect when dating an Austrian

Nova Rock

Nova Rock is set to make a triumphant return this weekend as it graces the fields of Nickelsdorf in Burgenland for the first time since 2019.

However, there are already reports of flooding at the festival site after recent heavy rain, with some parking spaces still out of use. In a Facebook post, Festival Director Ewald Tatar asked fans to postpone arriving until Thursday (if possible) due to delays on arrival.

Traffic jams were also reported on route to the festival on Wednesday, according to Der Standard.

Additionally, motorists are advised to use a specially designated car park at the Nickelsdorf sports field to drop people off. From there, buses are transferring festival goers to the site.

The weather forecast for the first couple of days is not looking great with wet and windy conditions for Thursday, including a chance of thunderstorms. 

READ NEXT: Vienna vs Graz: Which city is better for foreign residents?

Friday is forecast to be mixed with rain, sunshine and wind reaching up to 60 kmh. There will be a high of 24 degrees.

The weather is then expected to be more stable on Saturday and Sunday with less wind, more sunshine and temperatures set to reach a high of 28 degrees.

Around 225,000 guests are expected at the sold-out event to see performances by Muse, Placebo, Seiler & Speer, Volbeat and Deichkind.

Find out more at novarock.at.

SHOW COMMENTS