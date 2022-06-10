Summer heat and thunderstorms: What to expect for Austria’s festival weekend

Austria is heading into a weekend filled with big events, but residents should get ready for extreme heat, thunderstorms, and volatile weather, according to the country’s meteorological agency ZAMG.

The weekend kicks off with a rainy Friday in almost all of the country, although the sun will appear at times in the west and south. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to be between 15C and 24C with the rain easing off.

On Saturday, Austrian residents can expect sunny weather in most of the country, including in the capital Vienna, where the Pride Parade (Regenbodenparade) is taking place.

Burgenland, the host of the Nova Rock festival, will still have a sunny day and some overshadow by the afternoon.

Early temperatures are between 6C and 18C, but afternoon temperatures rise to between 20C and 28C.

Sunday should also be very sunny in most of the country, especially in the west. Temperatures are set to rise to 30C, bringing the summer feeling back. Enjoy the Sunday because, on Monday, the air pressure decreases and almost all of the country will have rain showers and even thunderstorms, according to ZAMG.

Austria’s eventful weekend

The warm weekend will be particularly eventful in Austria. On Friday, the Nova Rock Festival is returning to Burgenland after a two-year absence due to Covid.

Around 225,000 guests are expected at the sold-out event to see performances by Muse, Placebo, Seiler & Speer, Volbeat and Deichkind.

On Saturday, Vienna hosts the return of its Pride Parade, known as the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade). The event had been taking place at a smaller scale due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

However, in 2022, more than 250,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city to celebrate the community.

The Rainbow Parade starts at the Wiener Ringstrasse at 2 pm.

Finally, Sunday is when Austria celebrates Father’s Day. No specific events or parties are expected, and the celebrations occur within each family. Many tend to enjoy the June weather and go for hikes and walks, and we will probably see loads of dads and families enjoying picnics and walks.