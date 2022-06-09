Read news from:
Austria
What you need to know about Vienna Pride and Nova Rock festival this weekend

This weekend the Vienna Pride Rainbow Parade once again takes over the capital, while the Nova Rock Festival returns to Burgenland after a two year absence. Here's what to expect as big events make a welcome comeback to Austria.

Published: 9 June 2022 13:53 CEST
Big events are back as the Vienna Rainbow Parade and Nova Rock Festival take place this weekend. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Two key events are taking in place in Austria this weekend – Vienna Pride and Nova Rock.

Vienna Pride is an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community and Nova Rock is one of Austria’s biggest music festivals.

Music fans are especially excited about Nova Rock after the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And Vienna will see the full return of the Rainbow Parade after a paired-back event last year.

So now that large live events are back, what can people expect?

For anyone planning to attend one of these festivals at the weekend, here’s what you need to know.

Vienna Pride

The 2022 edition of Vienna Pride runs from June 1 to 12 with a focus on the war in Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The highlight of the event is the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade), which takes place this Saturday June 11th.

More than 250,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city in celebration of the community – this year without Covid-19 restrictions or the obligation to wear a mask.

The Rainbow Parade starts at the Wiener Ringstrasse at 2pm. Attendees are encouraged to wave a rainbow flag or wear rainbow-coloured clothes.

The weather forecast for Vienna on Saturday is pleasant with plenty of sunshine and a high of 24 degrees.

Find out more about the event at viennapride.at.

Nova Rock

Nova Rock is set to make a triumphant return this weekend as it graces the fields of Nickelsdorf in Burgenland for the first time since 2019.

However, there are already reports of flooding at the festival site after recent heavy rain, with some parking spaces still out of use. In a Facebook post, Festival Director Ewald Tatar asked fans to postpone arriving until Thursday (if possible) due to delays on arrival.

Traffic jams were also reported on route to the festival on Wednesday, according to Der Standard.

Additionally, motorists are advised to use a specially designated car park at the Nickelsdorf sports field to drop people off. From there, buses are transferring festival goers to the site.

The weather forecast for the first couple of days is not looking great with wet and windy conditions for Thursday, including a chance of thunderstorms. 

Friday is forecast to be mixed with rain, sunshine and wind reaching up to 60 kmh. There will be a high of 24 degrees.

The weather is then expected to be more stable on Saturday and Sunday with less wind, more sunshine and temperatures set to reach a high of 28 degrees.

Around 225,000 guests are expected at the sold-out event to see performances by Muse, Placebo, Seiler & Speer, Volbeat and Deichkind.

Find out more at novarock.at.

Austria’s empress: These are latest TV shows and movies about Sissi

A new movie and two TV shows are set to reignite the fascination with Austrian Empress Elisabeth, popularly known as Sissi.

Published: 20 May 2022 09:38 CEST
Austria's empress: These are latest TV shows and movies about Sissi

She was the Princess Diana of the 19th  century. An impossibly glamorous Austro-Hungarian empress whose star-crossed  love life and tragic end entranced the public.

Now a movie and two new series — including one being made for Netflix — are set to reignite the fascination with Empress Elisabeth, who was popularly known as “Sisi”.

The film, “Corsage”, premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday while the series, “Sisi” — which covers her early life and turbulent marriage to Emperor Franz-Joseph — is streaming in Germany on RTL+ and is broadcasted in Austria on ORF.

It has already raised eyebrows there with its frank depiction of the young empress’ sexuality while garnering favourable reviews from critics.

The series’ Swiss-American star Dominique Devenport told AFP that part of the upsurge in interest in Sisi is a desire “to find more female narratives”.

A portrait of Princess Sissi displayed in her Imperial Apartments in Venice.(Photo by VINCENZO PINTO / AFP

She may have been one of the most famous women of the 19th century, but Devenport said Sisi’s life was “full of extremes, full of pain”.

Married to Franz-Joseph when she was just 16, Sisi chafed against the rituals and strictures of life at the stiff and stuffy Habsburg court.

Devenport said the questions she asks of herself in the series are ones many young people today can relate to: “How can I stay myself; what decisions do I make, how do I keep up with what is expected from me?”

The rival Netflix series, “The Empress”, is still in production, with release slated for later this year.

A royal star 

Historian Martina Winkelhofer said Sisi was “one of the first very famous women in Europe”.

“You have to consider that she came into Austrian history at the beginning of mass media,” she said.

The inscription on the monument to Empress Elisabeth of Austria, popularly known as “Sissi” in the Volksgarten (People’s Garden) in Vienna. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

The advent of photography turbocharged her fame — “suddenly you had the wife of an emperor who you could really see.”

With the current thirst for stories with strong female characters, it was no surprise that Sisi’s story would be revisited, Winkelhofer argued.

Sisi was also obsessed with her own image, and her figure. In the elegant 19th century Hermes Villa on the outskirts of Vienna where the empress spent some of her later years, curator Michaela Lindinger pointed to the exercise equipment which Sisi used in an effort “to keep young really until her last day”.

Vicky Krieps, the acclaimed Luxembourg-born actress who made her breakthrough opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread”, plays this later Sisi in “Corsage”, withdrawing from her husband and from life at court.

In Sisi’s bedroom, a gloomy statue entitled “Melancholia” is a sign of the sadness that overcame her after the suicide of her son and heir to the throne, Crown Prince Rudolf, in 1889.

Just under 10 years later, she herself died at the age of 60, assassinated by an Italian anarchist.

Enduring fairy tale

Traditionally, however, it has been the fairy tale aspect of Sisi’s life that has drawn attention and made sites like Vienna’s Schoenbrunn Palace among Austria’s most popular attractions.

Sisi has become a representation of Habsburg glamour far beyond Austria’s borders, and is a particular cult figure in China.

Picture taken on January 21, 2022 shows the original bedroom of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, popularly known as “Sissi”, in the exhibition in the Hermes Villa in Tiergarten in Vienna where the empress spent some of her later years. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Indeed, Andreas Gutzeit, the showrunner of the series “Sisi”, said he got the idea to revisit the story after watching the trilogy of 1950s films in which the empress was portrayed by Vienna-born actress Romy Schneider, whose life was also a high-octane mix of glamour and tragedy.

Gutzeit said the RTL+ series has already been sold to several countries in eastern Europe and as far afield as Brazil.

The many different facets of the empress’ life mean that “in each period, you have your own Sisi”, insisted historian Winkelhofer.

Over the ages her image has moved from a focus on her physical beauty to her use of charm, to more modern depictions of her as a more assertive and empowered proto-feminist figure.

“You can discover a new woman in each lifetime,” Winkelhofer said.

Where to watch?

  • Sisi, a TV show, is streaming in Germany on RTL+ and is broadcasted in Austria on ORF.
  • The Empress, a Netflix show, will stream later this year in the platform.
  • Corsage, the movie by Marie Kreutzer starring Vicky Krieps, is set to hit the cinemas this summer after its Cannes premiere.
