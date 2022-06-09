What you need to know about Vienna Pride and Nova Rock festival this weekend

Two key events are taking in place in Austria this weekend – Vienna Pride and Nova Rock.

Vienna Pride is an annual event celebrating the LGBTQ community and Nova Rock is one of Austria’s biggest music festivals.

Music fans are especially excited about Nova Rock after the festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And Vienna will see the full return of the Rainbow Parade after a paired-back event last year.

So now that large live events are back, what can people expect?

For anyone planning to attend one of these festivals at the weekend, here’s what you need to know.

Vienna Pride

The 2022 edition of Vienna Pride runs from June 1 to 12 with a focus on the war in Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

The highlight of the event is the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade), which takes place this Saturday June 11th.

More than 250,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city in celebration of the community – this year without Covid-19 restrictions or the obligation to wear a mask.

The Rainbow Parade starts at the Wiener Ringstrasse at 2pm. Attendees are encouraged to wave a rainbow flag or wear rainbow-coloured clothes.

The weather forecast for Vienna on Saturday is pleasant with plenty of sunshine and a high of 24 degrees.

Find out more about the event at viennapride.at.

Nova Rock

Nova Rock is set to make a triumphant return this weekend as it graces the fields of Nickelsdorf in Burgenland for the first time since 2019.

However, there are already reports of flooding at the festival site after recent heavy rain, with some parking spaces still out of use. In a Facebook post, Festival Director Ewald Tatar asked fans to postpone arriving until Thursday (if possible) due to delays on arrival.

Traffic jams were also reported on route to the festival on Wednesday, according to Der Standard.

Additionally, motorists are advised to use a specially designated car park at the Nickelsdorf sports field to drop people off. From there, buses are transferring festival goers to the site.

The weather forecast for the first couple of days is not looking great with wet and windy conditions for Thursday, including a chance of thunderstorms.

Friday is forecast to be mixed with rain, sunshine and wind reaching up to 60 kmh. There will be a high of 24 degrees.

The weather is then expected to be more stable on Saturday and Sunday with less wind, more sunshine and temperatures set to reach a high of 28 degrees.

Around 225,000 guests are expected at the sold-out event to see performances by Muse, Placebo, Seiler & Speer, Volbeat and Deichkind.

Find out more at novarock.at.