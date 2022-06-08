Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Rise in Covid cases forecast

Since the end of May, Covid cases have been increasing in Austria again. Austria’s Covid forecasting consortium expects a further increase in the number of cases in the coming week. Austria’s reproductive number is at 1.05, the proportion of cases of the new virus variants BA.4/5 is at currently 16 percent. These new sub variants are estimated to be 50 percent more infectious than the previous variants. Experts also believe the virus is spreading more rapidly due to increased travel and social events as well as the relaxation of the mask requirement and school testing. It is expected the number of people in hospital beds will rise over the next two weeks, though this will not affect ICU units.

A new change to the Epidemic Act means that quarantine for those suspected of having Covid may soon become obsolete and replaced with a traffic light system. People with a confirmed case of Covid will continue to quarantine, broadcaster ORF reports. The new traffic light system could mean people who cannot demonstrate they are of low epidemiological risk may have to wear masks or keep a distance, stay away from workplaces or stop using public transport.

Postponement of CO2 tax now likely

It seems likely that the CO2 tax will be postponed until October and Austria’s climate bonus will be increased, possibly up to €250, according to Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), who spoke to the press following the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. She said the measures should come into force “as soon as possible” broadcaster ORF reports. However, the Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said on Tuesday that the new package against inflation would not come until autumn.Other relief measures are also being discussed to tackle Austria’s high inflation, such as a ban on gas heating in new buildings, and phasing out oil and gas heating systems from 2025.

The details of the package will be decided by the National Council next week. The abolition of cold progression and an increase in social benefits are still being negotiated. However, Gewessler stayed tight lipped over a rumoured fuel price brake, pointing out the government only recently increased the commuter allowance.

Austria’s Interior Minister wants asylum seekers to be processed overseas

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has told the German newspaper Die Welt that he is in favor of bringing asylum seekers to third countries outside the EU, following the example of Great Britain and Denmark.

“It would be a good solution in the future to send migrants back from the EU to third countries and have their asylum applications checked there,” Karner said. The remarks were made before the meeting of EU interior ministers today (Thursday).

New flights to Serbia, Turkey, Crete and Egypt from Salzburg

It will soon be possible to fly to more destinations from Salzburg. Air Serbia and the Turkish airline Corendon will start operating scheduled flights to Belgrade as well as Turkey, Crete and Egypt.