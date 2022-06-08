Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Covid cases rising, CO2 tax likely to be postponed and more news from Austria on Thursday.

Published: 9 June 2022 07:25 CEST
Rise in Covid cases forecast

Since the end of May, Covid cases have been increasing in Austria again. Austria’s Covid forecasting consortium expects a further increase in the number of cases in the coming week. Austria’s reproductive number is at 1.05, the proportion of cases of the new virus variants BA.4/5 is at currently 16 percent. These new sub variants are estimated to be 50 percent more infectious than the previous variants. Experts also believe the virus is spreading more rapidly due to increased travel and social events as well as the relaxation of the mask requirement and school testing. It is expected the number of people in hospital beds will rise over the next two weeks, though this will not affect ICU units. 

A new change to the Epidemic Act means that quarantine for those suspected of having Covid may soon become obsolete and replaced with a traffic light system. People with a confirmed case of Covid will continue to quarantine, broadcaster ORF reports. The new traffic light system could mean people who cannot demonstrate they are of low epidemiological risk may have to wear masks or keep a distance, stay away from workplaces or stop using public transport. 

Postponement of CO2 tax now likely

It seems likely that the CO2 tax will be postponed until October and Austria’s climate bonus will be increased, possibly up to €250, according to Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), who spoke to the press following the Council of Ministers on Wednesday. She said the measures should come into force “as soon as possible” broadcaster ORF reports. However, the Social Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) said on Tuesday that the new package against inflation would not come until autumn.Other relief measures are also being discussed to tackle Austria’s high inflation, such as a ban on gas heating in new buildings, and phasing out oil and gas heating systems from 2025.

The details of the package will be decided by the National Council next week. The abolition of cold progression and an increase in social benefits are still being negotiated. However, Gewessler stayed tight lipped over a rumoured fuel price brake, pointing out the government only recently increased the commuter allowance.

Austria’s Interior Minister wants asylum seekers to be processed overseas

Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) has told the German newspaper Die Welt that he is in favor of bringing asylum seekers to third countries outside the EU, following the example of Great Britain and Denmark.

“It would be a good solution in the future to send migrants back from the EU to third countries and have their asylum applications checked there,” Karner said. The remarks were made before the meeting of EU interior ministers today (Thursday).

New flights to Serbia, Turkey, Crete and Egypt from Salzburg

It will soon be possible to fly to more destinations from Salzburg. Air Serbia and the Turkish airline Corendon will start operating scheduled flights to Belgrade as well as Turkey, Crete and Egypt.

Hike in gas bills for thousands in Vienna, 99 children rescued from mountain, Austrians' waning immunity from Covid and more news on Wednesday.

Published: 8 June 2022 08:04 CEST
Heating bills to almost double for hundreds of thousands of Viennese

Around 440,000 households in Vienna who have district heating will find their bills are to rise by 92 percent, or almost double, according to information from the Kronen Zeitung newspaper. Wien Energie also confirmed the information to broadcaster ORF on Tuesday evening. For the average household, the increase means additional expenditure of around 45 euros per month. The reason for the high prices is that district heating is mainly generated from gas, which Austria largely imports from Russia. 

New package against rising cost of living planned for Autumn

The Austrian government is likely to agree on a new package against inflation in the next few days, but the measures should be taken only in autumn, the Minister of Social Affairs Johannes Rauch (Greens) said in the “ZiB 2” on Tuesday evening. He cited the necessary parliamentary process times as the reason for the delays in taking actions.

According to Rauch, the package will contain both short-term and structural measures. The minister didn’t give details, but did confirm that the CO2 tax should be postpone and that the government would bring aid “immediately”. 

Around 61 percent of Austria’s population is immune to the BA.2 Omicron Covid variant

Scientists estimate around 61 percent of Austria’s population is immune to the Omicron BA.2 variant of Covid, following modelling by simulation researcher Niki Popper. The BA.2 variant is currently dominant in Austria, broadcaster ORF reports. Researchers found that the proportion of the population that was protected against this subtype as of June 1 has shrunk noticeably in recent weeks. However, due to warmer temperatures, the virus is circulating less in the population. 

According to the scientists, most Austrians were protected against BA.2 infections around the end of March, when the level of immunisation was just over 75 percent of the population. However, immunity has fallen since then, primarily because protections from vaccinations or  recovery from the disease had worn off. 

Helicopter rescue for 99 students and eight teachers hiking in Vorarlberg

Two helicopters had to come to the rescue of 99 German students and eight teachers hiking in the Kleinwalsertal area on Tuesday. The Vorarlberg police said the teachers had selected a hiking route from the Internet, using the Hikr.org. The children were not wearing the correct shoes and did not have enough experience in the mountains to undertake the hike over the narrow Heuberggrat, which according to the police “requires a head for heights, sure-footedness and experience in alpine terrain”, broadcaster ORF reports. The trail was also wet and slippery due to recent rainfall. 

Two children slipped and suffered injury before the entire group were rescued. Police said some students were exhausted, hypothermic, soaking wet and very upset. 

The case will be forwarded to the public prosecutor’s office in Feldkirch for criminal assessment after the conclusion of the investigation, it said.

Rental e-scooters should slow down traffic offenders

Rental e-scooters in Vienna from the Link company are to be equipped with a new technology that can be used to slow down people who use them irresponsibly. Built-in sensors will not only recognise bad driving behaviour, but also when the scooters are parked in a way which blocks roads or pavements.

