For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Covid cases rising, CO2 tax likely to be postponed and more news from Austria on Thursday.
Published: 9 June 2022 07:25 CEST
The weather's getting better as the week progresses. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Hike in gas bills for thousands in Vienna, 99 children rescued from mountain, Austrians' waning immunity from Covid and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 8 June 2022 08:04 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments