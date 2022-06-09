For members
BREXIT
Is new court ruling the end for Britons fighting to remain EU citizens?
The Court of Justice of the European Union confirmed on Thursday that Brexit really does mean that Britons are no longer EU citizens. Claudia Delpero looks at whether there's any other way they can keep their rights.
Published: 9 June 2022 21:19 CEST
A picture of the sign and logo of the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg on January 13, 2020. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)
TECH
What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger
The European Union has approved a new regulation that would force tech companies to use a standard charger for mobile phones and electronic devices. What does this mean?
Published: 9 June 2022 09:00 CEST
