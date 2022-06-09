Covid-19: Where are cases rising in Austria?

After a few months of low Covid-19 figures, the cases are creeping up again in Austria.

Vienna has the highest number of cases with a seven-day incidence rate (cases per 100,000 people) of 335.8, followed by Vorarlberg at 269.5 and Salzburg at 239.2.

Styria has the lowest number of cases with an incidence rate of 117.9.

The national incidence rate is 217.9 and cases are particularly increasing amongst the over 64 age group, according to the AGES Covid dashboard.

Austria’s Covid forecasting consortium expects a further increase in the number of cases in the coming week as the country’s reproduction number is now at 1.05.

Last week, all federal states were in the green/yellow zone of the Covid traffic light system, which indicates low risk. It is not yet known if the traffic light will now be moved into medium risk for some states.

New Omicron variants BA.4/5 are believed to be responsible for the latest increase with the proportion of these cases at 16 percent. The new sub variants are estimated to be 50 percent more infectious than the previous variants.

Experts also believe the virus is spreading more rapidly due to increased travel and social events, as well as the relaxation of the mask requirement and school testing.

It is expected the number of people in hospital beds will rise over the next two weeks, though this will not affect ICU units.

Change to the Epidemic Act

A new change to the Epidemic Act means that quarantine for those suspected of having Covid may soon become obsolete and replaced with a traffic light system.

People with a confirmed case of Covid will continue to quarantine, broadcaster ORF reports.

The new traffic light system could mean people who cannot demonstrate they are of low epidemiological risk may have to wear masks or keep a distance, stay away from workplaces or stop using public transport.