Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Power failure in Vienna delays football match and affects rides in the Prater

Due to a power cut at 20:00 in Vienna, the Austria Denmark football game in the Ernst-Happel-Stadion did not start until 22:15 The floodlights in the stadium took some time to come back on, which delayed the game in the Nations League by another hour. Fans were kept happy with the classical music favourite the ​​Radetzky March. Austria scored one goal, losing to Denmark, who scored two.

Prater funfair rides were also affected by the outage, which lasted around an hour to an hour and a half. Some people were stuck on rides.

A total of 1,500 households were also affected.

Snake bites on Sunday in Austria

Two people were bitten by venomous snakes in Austria on Sunday. A German man was bitten by a black snake, possibly a hell viper, while cycling along the Danube in the Mühlviertel during a storm. Emergency services had difficulty reaching him, as he could not pinpoint his location and trees were blocking the paths, broadcaster ORF reports. He is now recovering well in hospital and hopes to restart his bike ride soon.

A woman from Lower Austria was also bitten by a snake while hiking in the Mariazell area of Styria and had to be rescued by helicopter due to an allergic reaction.

ORF reports the safest thing to do if bitten by a snake is to stay still, so the poison does not circulate around the body.

Should over 65s be given a fourth booster vaccine?

The molecular biologist Ulrich Elling is expecting a new Covid wave in Austria during the summer, the newspaper Heute reports. The doctor fears that the number of infections will soon rise significantly – up to the tens of thousands – and then continue to move towards autumn at a very high level. Covid cases have started to increase over the past few days.

Due to fears of a new wave, the National Vaccination Panel is currently considering lowering the age recommendation for the fourth vaccination dose from the current 80 to 65 years. However, there should be a gap of four to six months between the last dose of vaccination. There are not expected to be any changes in the vaccination plan for younger people for the time being.

Thunderstorms expected today

Severe thunderstorms are expected later in Austria. In the east and southeast, from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria, there will be showery rain, followed by local thunder and lightning. There will be a lot of rain from the Tyrolean Unterland to the Waldviertel. On Wednesday it is expected there will be heavy rain from Salzburg towards the east, and there will also be rain on Thursday from Vorarlberg to Upper Austria and Upper Carinthia as well as thunderstorms. The weather will calm down on Friday , with a mix of sun and clouds over most of Austria.

Slovenia to end border controls

Sloviena’s New Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon has called on Austria to reconsider its border controls with Slovenia at a meeting with Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Fajon said there were no reasons to continue the controls, however, Schallenberg said they were still needed to stop human trafficking. Schallenberg said there had been an increase of over 120 percent in illegal border crossings from Slovenia to Austria in the past few months.

The Slovenian Foreign Minister told Schallenberg that the new Slovenian government had initiated the announced dismantling of the border fence at the Schengen external border with Croatia, broadcaster ORF reports.