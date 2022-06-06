Read news from:
Austria
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Storms, employee shortages, criticism for former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and more news on Monday.

Published: 6 June 2022 08:33 CEST
The Danube in Vienna
There should be calm after Sunday's storm today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Storm Maya hit Austria on Sunday

Storm Maya moved across Austria from the west on Sunday, with heavy gusts of wind, hail and rain causing damage and flooding in Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Salzburg. Firefighters were busy pumping out basements in Vorarlberg after 35 litres of rain per square metre fell in Bregenz in just 30 minutes, a fifth of the average rainfall in June.

In Tyrol strong gusts of wind knocked down trees. Hailstones caused more havoc in Achental and Ausserfern. In Salzburg, a number of fire brigades had to be called out because of the flooding of streets and cellars, broadcaster ORF reports. Vienna also experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through the night.

Employee shortages continue to hit Austria

Despite high energy prices and the Ukraine war, the job market is booming in Austria. The May unemployment rate was 5.7 percent, the lowest in 14 years. Around 138,000 job vacancies were registered with the public employment service AMS alone last month – a new all-time high. According to the ÖVP-Wirtschaftsbund (business association), which has a better overall view of employment,  there are more than 281,000 vacancies throughout Austria, 40,000 of them in tourism alone.

According to Der Standard newspaper there are shortages of caterers, accountants, plumbers, nurses, electricians, plumbers, locksmiths, care staff, construction workers and tourism staff throughout Austria.

The Labour Minister Martin Kocher said recently in an interview with Der Standard that the number of people entering the tourism industry has halved in the past two years.  Due to an ageing population, Statistics Austria expects the number of people of working age to shrink by 170,000 by 2030. 

Calls for government to discuss Austria’s neutrality

Austria’s opposition left wing SPÖ and far right FPÖ parties have  joined together to call on Austria’s government to discuss the effects of the war in Ukraine on Europe and Austrian neutrality. The parties submitted a request calling for the Standing Subcommittee of the National Defence Committee to be convened,, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is criticised over statement on Ukraine war

Austria’s former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP)  has been criticised after giving an interview to the Swiss tabloid Blick in which he said “Every war has come to an end with negotiations.” Austria’s Greens, Neos and SPÖ parties have accused him of a lack of historical knowledge. 

Military expert Gerald Karner wrote on Twitter: “If you let a conceited uneducated explain the world. World War II ended in an unconditional surrender.” The writer Julya Rabinowich tweeted, “The negotiations with Hitler were excellent!”

Kurz was also asked about corruption allegations against him, which he dismissed as “fake news”. He said he had no plans for a political comeback at present.

 ÖVP General Secretary criticised by coalition party over refugee tweets

A tweet by ÖVP General Secretary Laura Sachslehner over the number of people claiming asylum have caused criticism from Green party coalition partners. Sachslehner tweeted: “Austria suffers from the second highest per capita burden of asylum applications in the EU.” She added that the EU should not be “blinded” by the “necessary neighbourly help” for Ukraine and be tempted to “open the borders to all migrants”, calling for a distinction to be made between displaced Ukrainians and all other migrants, “who mostly want to go to Austria for economic reasons.” 

The Green Member of the National Council, Lukas Hammer, replied, stating: “I suffer from so much contempt for human beings in a tweet. Stop saying that about people seeking protection, Laura!”

According to Austria’s Ministry of the Interior, a total of 16,000 asylum applications have already been made in 2022, an increase of 138% on the previous year. The vast majority of asylum seekers come from Afghanistan and Syria. This does not include displaced people from Ukraine who can receive care and access to the labour market without an application for asylum.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austria 'low risk' for Covid, plans to reform tax in light of inflation, e-prescriptions start and more news on Thursday.

Published: 2 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Whole of Austria switched to low risk classification for Covid-19

Austria’s Covid traffic light commission has switched the whole of Austria to green-yellow or “low risk” for Covid-19.

Styria has the lowest risk of 11.8, but even the highest figure, Salzburg, is still in the low risk category with a score of 21.3. The commission looks at hospital figures and testing and as well as the number of infections to come to its results. 

READ MORE: How does Austria’s Covid ‘traffic light’ risk classification work?

Government to thrash out inflation-busting help package

After Austria experienced an estimated 8 percent inflation in May, another “anti-inflation package” is being worked on by the Government, the Krone newspaper reports. It is to be presented to the National Council on June 14 so that it can come into force before the summer. 

There are expected to be changes to cold progression, increases to social benefits and the suspension of the CO2 tax, which will otherwise make filling up cars and heating more expensive in July. This last issue is reportedly creating conflict in Austria’s coalition government, as the ÖVP want to postpone it, while the Greens want to press ahead. 

READ MORE: Will inflation force tax changes in Austria from 2023?

E-prescriptions come to Austria 

Doctor’s e-prescriptions, which can be redeemed with a smartphone QR code, should work throughout Austria by the end of June. There are also plans to make e-prescriptions valid abroad.  

Around 82 percent of doctors and 93 percent of pharmacies are already connected to the e-prescription network, the Krone newspaper reports, and the remaining ones should be ready to go by the end of the month. Private doctors can also join the system.

Calls for more to be done for LGBTIQ rights 

The opposition NEOS politician Yannick Shetty and government representative Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic (Greens) have given an interview to Der Standard newspaper in which they say Austria is lagging behind when it comes to rights for gay people. 

Although gay men can now give blood thanks to new rules, more could be done to right historic injustices. A draft law on banning homosexual conversion therapies is planned for June. Experts are also working on legislation planned to stop unnecessary sex reassignment operations on intersex children.  

The politicians call for compensation to be given to the 13,000 people prosecuted for being gay between 1950 and 1971. Ernst-Dziedzic estimates the compensation could cost around 700,000 euros.

READ MORE: Austria to end blood donor discrimination based on sexual orientation

Austrian Airlines relaxes its mask wearing rules

Austrian Airlines has removed the obligation to wear masks on their flights over the summer, in line with the Austrian government’s decision to suspend the mask requirement in Austria until  August 23rd. However, on some flights masks will continue to be worn, if the destination country requires passengers to do so. 

