Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria's economy shows strong growth, calls to postpone CO2 tax, traffic jams expected over Pentecost and more news on Friday.

Published: 3 June 2022 08:16 CEST
A couple of swans with their chick are seen on one of the branches of the Danube River, the Old Danube, near the Vienna International Centre in Vienna.
A long weekend is nearly upon us. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Austria’s economy shows strong growth

Austria’s domestic economic output grew by 9.5 percent in the first three months of this year according to Statistics Austria on Thursday. That is 1.5 percent more than in the same quarter of the previous year and 0.5 percent above the pre-crisis level. The Wiener Zeitung newspaper comments it is “surprising” that the economy has grown so strongly, given the Omicron wave, ongoing supply bottlenecks, high energy costs and the outbreak of the Ukraine war. 

Industry, construction and trade are performing strongly, and real estate prices continue to rise. Tourism is expected to recover further in the summer.

More concerns over CO2 tax

More business voices are adding their concerns to Austria’s automobile association (ÖAMTC) over the soon-to-be introduced CO2 tax. According to the newspaper Heute, experts believe the tax could bring a price increase of up to nine cents per litre to begin with, and cause the cost of petrol to rise massively every year. The Social Democratic Business Association (SWV) says the rise in tax will mean people can no longer afford everyday life. Alexander Klacska, of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, wants to postpone the tax “until the price situation has stabilized again”.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Austria’s climate bonus payment

Traffic jams expected over Pentecost

Large traffic jams are expected this weekend due to Pentecost – one of the busiest weekends of the year on the roads.  The Krone reports there will be a driving ban for traffic in the districts of Innsbruck-Land, Innsbruck-Stadt, Reutte and Kufstein from Friday at 07:00 to Sunday at 19:00  if the destination of the journey is in Italy or a country that is to be reached via Italy. For the district of Kufstein, the driving bans also apply in the direction of travel to Germany. Destination, source and local traffic is not affected by the bans.

On Friday and Saturday, as well as next Tuesday and Wednesday, truck block handling will take place on the A12 near Kufstein. 

READ MORE: What is Austria’s traffic calendar and how can it help me save time?

Hailstorms hit Carinthia

Millions of euros worth of damage was caused by hailstones and flooding in Carinthia on Thursday and Friday night. Roofs in the Völkermarkt district were damaged, basements flooded and trees were felled in the storms. Around 300 fire departments were called out to deal with the damage.

Austria threatened with 11 million euro fine

The magazine Falter reports that Austria is threatened with an 11 million euro fine, after the ÖVP Minister of Education Martin Polaschek forgot to terminate a contract for school tests with the Salzburg laboratory group ARGE. The contract was due to run until the end of the academic year, but mandatory testing in schools stopped in June. ARGE is responsible for evaluating the tests in all federal states except Vienna.  The SPÖ, FPÖ  and NEOS opposition parties have asked the minister to make a statement over whether the fine will be implemented, the broadcaster ORF  reports. 

Live Second World War shells and grenades uncovered by farmer in Lower Austria

A farmer in Lower Austria found four Second World WarRussian launcher grenades and 16 shells while working in a field. All the shells were live, the EOR ammunition recovery experts found. The munitions have since been made safe, the Krone newspaper reports.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nehammer calls Vladimir Putin, naturalisation debate, and more news on Monday.

Published: 30 May 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nehammer’s conversation with Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders discussed energy policies and the war.

Nehammer later told reporters in a press conference that Moscow guaranteed it would keep delivery commitments of natural gas to Austria. The chancellor also said Putin stated he was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

The ÖVP politician also said that the Russian leader defended the war and blamed any economic disruptions on Western sanctions.

READ ALSO:

“No easing” naturalisation rules

Over the weekend, Nehammer also refuted statements made by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who called for a less strict process for naturalisation in the country.

“There will be no softening of citizenship” with the ÖVP; “that is out of the question,” he told the Kronen Zeitung. The chancellor added that he sees no reason why the process should be changed.

Nehammer said on Sunday: “Let’s not pretend that everyone has to wait 20 years for naturalisation. Under certain conditions, naturalisation is possible for a large part of people after six to ten years.”

The time to require citizenship can be cut to six years in several cases, including people from the EU or who can prove significant integration into the country. Even so, they still need to pay high fees and give up their previous citizenship.

READ ALSO:

Michael Ludwig reelected as SPÖ leader in Vienna

The Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig won the SPÖ vote and was reelected leader of the red party in Austria’s capital by 94.4 per cent of the votes, Der Standard reported.

At the party congress, Ludwig defended the “Vienna Way” in dealing with the pandemic. The mayor reiterated that he would continue to maintain the mask requirement in the public transport of the federal capital.

Last week, the federal government said it would drop mask requirements in almost every indoor establishment as of June 1st, as reported.

READ ALSO:

Summer weather returns this week

After a rainy weekend when temperatures fell, Austria will again have sunny days and warm weather this week, according to the meteorologic agency ZAMG.

Temperatures are set to rise continuously and may reach more than 31 degrees on Friday. However, showers and thunderstorms can still happen in areas of the country.

Temperatures rise to 15 to 21 degrees Monday and Tuesday; sunshine will be the norm on Wednesday, while parts of Austria will see plenty of rain on Thursday. Friday will be sunny and hot.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS