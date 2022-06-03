Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Austria’s economy shows strong growth

Austria’s domestic economic output grew by 9.5 percent in the first three months of this year according to Statistics Austria on Thursday. That is 1.5 percent more than in the same quarter of the previous year and 0.5 percent above the pre-crisis level. The Wiener Zeitung newspaper comments it is “surprising” that the economy has grown so strongly, given the Omicron wave, ongoing supply bottlenecks, high energy costs and the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Industry, construction and trade are performing strongly, and real estate prices continue to rise. Tourism is expected to recover further in the summer.

More concerns over CO2 tax

More business voices are adding their concerns to Austria’s automobile association (ÖAMTC) over the soon-to-be introduced CO2 tax. According to the newspaper Heute, experts believe the tax could bring a price increase of up to nine cents per litre to begin with, and cause the cost of petrol to rise massively every year. The Social Democratic Business Association (SWV) says the rise in tax will mean people can no longer afford everyday life. Alexander Klacska, of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, wants to postpone the tax “until the price situation has stabilized again”.

Traffic jams expected over Pentecost

Large traffic jams are expected this weekend due to Pentecost – one of the busiest weekends of the year on the roads. The Krone reports there will be a driving ban for traffic in the districts of Innsbruck-Land, Innsbruck-Stadt, Reutte and Kufstein from Friday at 07:00 to Sunday at 19:00 if the destination of the journey is in Italy or a country that is to be reached via Italy. For the district of Kufstein, the driving bans also apply in the direction of travel to Germany. Destination, source and local traffic is not affected by the bans.

On Friday and Saturday, as well as next Tuesday and Wednesday, truck block handling will take place on the A12 near Kufstein.

Hailstorms hit Carinthia

Millions of euros worth of damage was caused by hailstones and flooding in Carinthia on Thursday and Friday night. Roofs in the Völkermarkt district were damaged, basements flooded and trees were felled in the storms. Around 300 fire departments were called out to deal with the damage.

Diese Bilder erreichen uns aus der Umgegend von #Völkermarkt von Sturmjägern von Storm Science Austria. Die Hagelkörner sind schon beachtlich. #Gewitter pic.twitter.com/fN1RxKYkkA — uwz.at (@uwz_at) June 2, 2022

Austria threatened with 11 million euro fine

The magazine Falter reports that Austria is threatened with an 11 million euro fine, after the ÖVP Minister of Education Martin Polaschek forgot to terminate a contract for school tests with the Salzburg laboratory group ARGE. The contract was due to run until the end of the academic year, but mandatory testing in schools stopped in June. ARGE is responsible for evaluating the tests in all federal states except Vienna. The SPÖ, FPÖ and NEOS opposition parties have asked the minister to make a statement over whether the fine will be implemented, the broadcaster ORF reports.

Live Second World War shells and grenades uncovered by farmer in Lower Austria

A farmer in Lower Austria found four Second World WarRussian launcher grenades and 16 shells while working in a field. All the shells were live, the EOR ammunition recovery experts found. The munitions have since been made safe, the Krone newspaper reports.