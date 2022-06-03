For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria's economy shows strong growth, calls to postpone CO2 tax, traffic jams expected over Pentecost and more news on Friday.
Published: 3 June 2022 08:16 CEST
A long weekend is nearly upon us. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Nehammer calls Vladimir Putin, naturalisation debate, and more news on Monday.
Published: 30 May 2022 08:19 CEST
