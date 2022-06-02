Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Whole of Austria switched to low risk classification for Covid-19

Austria’s Covid traffic light commission has switched the whole of Austria to green-yellow or “low risk” for Covid-19.

Styria has the lowest risk of 11.8, but even the highest figure, Salzburg, is still in the low risk category with a score of 21.3. The commission looks at hospital figures and testing and as well as the number of infections to come to its results.

Government to thrash out inflation-busting help package

After Austria experienced an estimated 8 percent inflation in May, another “anti-inflation package” is being worked on by the Government, the Krone newspaper reports. It is to be presented to the National Council on June 14 so that it can come into force before the summer.

There are expected to be changes to cold progression, increases to social benefits and the suspension of the CO2 tax, which will otherwise make filling up cars and heating more expensive in July. This last issue is reportedly creating conflict in Austria’s coalition government, as the ÖVP want to postpone it, while the Greens want to press ahead.

E-prescriptions come to Austria

Doctor’s e-prescriptions, which can be redeemed with a smartphone QR code, should work throughout Austria by the end of June. There are also plans to make e-prescriptions valid abroad.

Around 82 percent of doctors and 93 percent of pharmacies are already connected to the e-prescription network, the Krone newspaper reports, and the remaining ones should be ready to go by the end of the month. Private doctors can also join the system.

Calls for more to be done for LGBTIQ rights

The opposition NEOS politician Yannick Shetty and government representative Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic (Greens) have given an interview to Der Standard newspaper in which they say Austria is lagging behind when it comes to rights for gay people.

Although gay men can now give blood thanks to new rules, more could be done to right historic injustices. A draft law on banning homosexual conversion therapies is planned for June. Experts are also working on legislation planned to stop unnecessary sex reassignment operations on intersex children.

The politicians call for compensation to be given to the 13,000 people prosecuted for being gay between 1950 and 1971. Ernst-Dziedzic estimates the compensation could cost around 700,000 euros.

Austrian Airlines relaxes its mask wearing rules

Austrian Airlines has removed the obligation to wear masks on their flights over the summer, in line with the Austrian government’s decision to suspend the mask requirement in Austria until August 23rd. However, on some flights masks will continue to be worn, if the destination country requires passengers to do so.