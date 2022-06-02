For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Austria 'low risk' for Covid, plans to reform tax in light of inflation, e-prescriptions start and more news on Thursday.
Published: 2 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Sunshine and warm weather is expected for Friday (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Inflation estimated at 8 percent, calls to postpone CO2 tax, laws passed to tax empty properties in Tyrol and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 1 June 2022 07:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments