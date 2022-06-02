Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Austria 'low risk' for Covid, plans to reform tax in light of inflation, e-prescriptions start and more news on Thursday.

Published: 2 June 2022 08:33 CEST
The Steineres Meer mountains are seen at sunset in Leogang, near Salzburg
Sunshine and warm weather is expected for Friday (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP)

Whole of Austria switched to low risk classification for Covid-19

Austria’s Covid traffic light commission has switched the whole of Austria to green-yellow or “low risk” for Covid-19.

Styria has the lowest risk of 11.8, but even the highest figure, Salzburg, is still in the low risk category with a score of 21.3. The commission looks at hospital figures and testing and as well as the number of infections to come to its results. 

READ MORE: How does Austria’s Covid ‘traffic light’ risk classification work?

Government to thrash out inflation-busting help package

After Austria experienced an estimated 8 percent inflation in May, another “anti-inflation package” is being worked on by the Government, the Krone newspaper reports. It is to be presented to the National Council on June 14 so that it can come into force before the summer. 

There are expected to be changes to cold progression, increases to social benefits and the suspension of the CO2 tax, which will otherwise make filling up cars and heating more expensive in July. This last issue is reportedly creating conflict in Austria’s coalition government, as the ÖVP want to postpone it, while the Greens want to press ahead. 

READ MORE: Will inflation force tax changes in Austria from 2023?

E-prescriptions come to Austria 

Doctor’s e-prescriptions, which can be redeemed with a smartphone QR code, should work throughout Austria by the end of June. There are also plans to make e-prescriptions valid abroad.  

Around 82 percent of doctors and 93 percent of pharmacies are already connected to the e-prescription network, the Krone newspaper reports, and the remaining ones should be ready to go by the end of the month. Private doctors can also join the system.

Calls for more to be done for LGBTIQ rights 

The opposition NEOS politician Yannick Shetty and government representative Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic (Greens) have given an interview to Der Standard newspaper in which they say Austria is lagging behind when it comes to rights for gay people. 

Although gay men can now give blood thanks to new rules, more could be done to right historic injustices. A draft law on banning homosexual conversion therapies is planned for June. Experts are also working on legislation planned to stop unnecessary sex reassignment operations on intersex children.  

The politicians call for compensation to be given to the 13,000 people prosecuted for being gay between 1950 and 1971. Ernst-Dziedzic estimates the compensation could cost around 700,000 euros.

READ MORE: Austria to end blood donor discrimination based on sexual orientation

Austrian Airlines relaxes its mask wearing rules

Austrian Airlines has removed the obligation to wear masks on their flights over the summer, in line with the Austrian government’s decision to suspend the mask requirement in Austria until  August 23rd. However, on some flights masks will continue to be worn, if the destination country requires passengers to do so. 

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Inflation estimated at 8 percent, calls to postpone CO2 tax, laws passed to tax empty properties in Tyrol and more news on Wednesday.

Published: 1 June 2022 07:17 CEST
Inflation in Austria could reach an estimated 8 percent in May

Statistics Austria estimates inflation in the Austria will reach 8.0 percent in May, having increased steadily since autumn 2021. Inflation was higher than expected in May due to the effects of the oil embargo against Russia, but also due to increases in electricity and gas tariffs.

The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) expert Josef Baumgartner told the Ö1 midday journal these increases are already being reflected in the prices of food and consumer goods. There will continue to be higher food prices in the coming months due to the war in Ukraine. In addition, there have been delivery delays due to blockages at ports in Shanghai, which have exacerbated the problem.

Baumgartner predicts there will be high inflation until the end of summer, with the rate of inflation falling in the autumn. 

READ MORE: ‘Serious situation’: Inflation in Austria expected to hit 8 percent

Calls to postpone CO2 tax in Austria

Austria’s automobile association, the ÖAMTC, is calling for the country’s CO2 tax, which is planned to come into effect on July 1st, 2022 to be postponed to October 1st. The regional climate bonus will then also be paid out on this date.

Motorists are increasingly feeling the squeeze due to high petrol prices and no longer being allowed to fill up in Hungary. Neighbouring Germany and other EU countries have already reduced taxes on fuel. The ÖAMTC states “From July 1st, Austria would be the only country where fuel prices would continue to rise due to the CO2 tax.” the Krone newspaper reports.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Austria’s climate bonus payment

Nehammer says EU gas embargo ‘not an issue’ for now

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP)  has ruled out discussions of a possible EU gas embargo in the next round of sanctions to be discussed against Russia. Nehammer said any gas embargo was “not up for discussion”, “even with the next package of sanctions” at the beginning of the second day of the summit on Tuesday, and added that it was much easier to offset oil than gas.

Opposition parties in Austria call on government to take action 

The opposition SPÖ party has renewed calls for VAT on food to be suspended, rents to be capped, energy to be capped for low income households and an increase in unemployment benefits. It has also said pensions, care allowances and other social benefits should be adjusted to reflect inflation, broadcaster ORF reports. The opposition FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also called for tax cuts from the government, while the liberal NEOS party spoke of the need for “real and decisive measures”, rather than voucher schemes.

Empty homes to be taxed in Tyrol

The state of Tyrol passed a draft law on Tuesday meaning it can charge a levy of up to 215 euros per month on unoccupied homes. Affordable housing campaigner Michael Mingler tweeted that from next year, an empty 95 square meter apartment in Innsbruck will cost around 2,400 euros annually.

The levy will be passed in the July state parliament and will come into force on January 1st, 2023. The fee can be collected once the property has been left unoccupied for six months, Der Standard newspaper reports. 

Vienna publishes summer ordinance

The city of Vienna has published its regulations for the summer, giving clarity over its mask wearing rules. Unlike the rest of Austria, Vienna will continue to require FFP2 masks to be worn on public transport and in pharmacies. People travelling into the capital on ÖBB  trains will be told to wear a mask as they approach the city limits.  However, masks will no longer be needed in retail.

In addition, visitor limits have been lifted for hospitals and spas. A negative PCR test taken in the previous 48 hours will still be required to visit a hospital, spa or care home. Parents picking up their children from kindergarten no longer need to wear masks. The ordinance will expire on August 23rd.

For a full summary of the rules in place, check out the following article. 

LATEST: These are the Covid rules in Austria and Vienna from June 2022

