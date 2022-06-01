For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Inflation estimated at 8 percent, calls to postpone CO2 tax, laws passed to tax empty properties in Tyrol and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 1 June 2022 07:17 CEST
Another sunny day on the way today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Changes to Austria's Green Pass, concern over latest Covid variants, Vienna extends free public transport for Ukrainians and more news on Tuesday.
Published: 31 May 2022 07:58 CEST
