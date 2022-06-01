Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Inflation in Austria could reach an estimated 8 percent in May

Statistics Austria estimates inflation in the Austria will reach 8.0 percent in May, having increased steadily since autumn 2021. Inflation was higher than expected in May due to the effects of the oil embargo against Russia, but also due to increases in electricity and gas tariffs.

The Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) expert Josef Baumgartner told the Ö1 midday journal these increases are already being reflected in the prices of food and consumer goods. There will continue to be higher food prices in the coming months due to the war in Ukraine. In addition, there have been delivery delays due to blockages at ports in Shanghai, which have exacerbated the problem.

Baumgartner predicts there will be high inflation until the end of summer, with the rate of inflation falling in the autumn.

Calls to postpone CO2 tax in Austria

Austria’s automobile association, the ÖAMTC, is calling for the country’s CO2 tax, which is planned to come into effect on July 1st, 2022 to be postponed to October 1st. The regional climate bonus will then also be paid out on this date.

Motorists are increasingly feeling the squeeze due to high petrol prices and no longer being allowed to fill up in Hungary. Neighbouring Germany and other EU countries have already reduced taxes on fuel. The ÖAMTC states “From July 1st, Austria would be the only country where fuel prices would continue to rise due to the CO2 tax.” the Krone newspaper reports.

Nehammer says EU gas embargo ‘not an issue’ for now

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has ruled out discussions of a possible EU gas embargo in the next round of sanctions to be discussed against Russia. Nehammer said any gas embargo was “not up for discussion”, “even with the next package of sanctions” at the beginning of the second day of the summit on Tuesday, and added that it was much easier to offset oil than gas.

Opposition parties in Austria call on government to take action

The opposition SPÖ party has renewed calls for VAT on food to be suspended, rents to be capped, energy to be capped for low income households and an increase in unemployment benefits. It has also said pensions, care allowances and other social benefits should be adjusted to reflect inflation, broadcaster ORF reports. The opposition FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl also called for tax cuts from the government, while the liberal NEOS party spoke of the need for “real and decisive measures”, rather than voucher schemes.

Empty homes to be taxed in Tyrol

The state of Tyrol passed a draft law on Tuesday meaning it can charge a levy of up to 215 euros per month on unoccupied homes. Affordable housing campaigner Michael Mingler tweeted that from next year, an empty 95 square meter apartment in Innsbruck will cost around 2,400 euros annually.

The levy will be passed in the July state parliament and will come into force on January 1st, 2023. The fee can be collected once the property has been left unoccupied for six months, Der Standard newspaper reports.

Vienna publishes summer ordinance

The city of Vienna has published its regulations for the summer, giving clarity over its mask wearing rules. Unlike the rest of Austria, Vienna will continue to require FFP2 masks to be worn on public transport and in pharmacies. People travelling into the capital on ÖBB trains will be told to wear a mask as they approach the city limits. However, masks will no longer be needed in retail.

In addition, visitor limits have been lifted for hospitals and spas. A negative PCR test taken in the previous 48 hours will still be required to visit a hospital, spa or care home. Parents picking up their children from kindergarten no longer need to wear masks. The ordinance will expire on August 23rd.

For a full summary of the rules in place, check out the following article.

