LATEST: These are the Covid rules in Austria and Vienna from June 2022

Austria is heading into its third coronavirus summer, but this time with much fewer restrictions, as the Federal Government announced an easing of the Covid rules.

For the first time, Austrians will enjoy events such as the Pride Parade (Regenbodenparade) or the Danube Island Festival (Donauinselfest) just as they were before 2020.

However, there are still a few rules to keep in mind, especially concerning masks.

There are also some differences when it comes to Vienna and the rest of the country, as Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) chose to stick with the “Viennese way” and keep some restrictions, most notably the mandatory use of masks in public transport.

Mandatory masks

For the next three months (June, July, and August), masks are no longer mandatory in essential stores and public transport in most of Austria.

There is still an FFP2 mask mandate in “vulnerable” settings, according to the federal government. These include hospitals, elderly and care homes, and health services.

The Health Ministry also stated that further restrictions could be imposed in case of rising numbers and that they are likely to happen in Autumn.

Vienna has a few more restrictions when it comes to using of masks. In the capital, they are still mandatory in pharmacies, health care, and public transport (including the stations).

Gastronomy, events, and culture

There are no more rules or limits on participation. However, any event for 500 people or more should have a Covid-19 “prevention concept” in Vienna.

Hospitals and care

Besides the mandatory FFP2 mask usage in the entire country, Vienna also has a PCR test obligation to visitors. There are no longer visitor restrictions, though.

Schools and kindergartens

There are no longer mandatory tests in schools. Still, Vienna requires that visitors (not the students or teachers) going to kindergartens wear FFP2 masks.

Quarantine

In Vienna, the quarantine after a positive test lasts for 10 days. It ends automatically if, during the last 48 hours, the person has shown no symptoms. People can test themselves free after five days if the PCR result is negative or a CT value above 30.

In the rest of Austria, people who tested positive but had a mild course of the disease and showed no symptoms for 48 hours can leave quarantine on the fifth day of isolation.

If they test negative, they are free from restrictions. Still, if they do not get tested or get a CT value below or equal to 30, they go into “traffic restriction” and need to wear a mask and not visit events or gastronomy for the next five days.

Compulsory vaccination

Austria’s mandatory vaccination law, which would allow authorities to issue fines to unvaccinated people, is suspended at least until August.

Latest Covid-19 numbers

Austria on Tuesday, May 31st, reported 1,903 new coronavirus infections after 84,976 PCR tests were taken. There are currently 475 people in hospitals with Covid-19, and 43 people are in intensive care units.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,652 people died in Austria from Covid-19. Now, just about 65.3 per cent of the population has a valid vaccination pass, with at least two up to date coronavirus vaccines.