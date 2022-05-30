For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Changes to Austria's Green Pass, concern over latest Covid variants, Vienna extends free public transport for Ukrainians and more news on Tuesday.
Published: 31 May 2022 07:58 CEST
It's going to be sunny and warm today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Nehammer calls Vladimir Putin, naturalisation debate, and more news on Monday.
Published: 30 May 2022 08:19 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments