TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Changes to Austria's Green Pass, concern over latest Covid variants, Vienna extends free public transport for Ukrainians and more news on Tuesday.

Published: 31 May 2022 07:58 CEST
People sit by the Danube Canal.
It's going to be sunny and warm today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Changes to Austria’s Green Pass and mask rules 

Austria’s Green Pass rules are to change. From August 23rd, three vaccinations will need to be entered in the Green Pass for people to be considered fully vaccinated.  Previously, proof of  recovery from an infection with Covid-19 and one or two vaccinations could be substituted for being vaccinated three times. A Covid-19 recovery certificate will still be valid for six months. Those who are not fully immunized have until mid-August to get vaccinated.

From Wednesday (June 1st), people in Austria will no longer have to wear masks except in hospitals, health care settings and old people’s homes. An exception to these rules is in Austria’s capital city. In Vienna it will still be obligatory for people to wear masks on public transport and in medical practices and pharmacies

Upper Austria introduces €150 voucher to help schoolchildren catch up with tutoring

The state of Upper Austria is supporting school children who have fallen behind in their education with 150 euro vouchers for private tuition per semester.

According to an IFES study, Upper Austria’s parents invested around twelve million euros in private tuition in 2020. The average cost per family was around 400 euros. Funding is available to families with their main residence in Upper Austria and children of compulsory school age (between the 1st and 9th grade), the newspaper Heute reports.

Vienna extends free public transport offer for displaced Ukrainians

The City of Vienna has decided to extend its support for people who fled the war in Ukraine to Vienna. Displaced Ukrainians can use the Wiener Linien public transport system  for free until the end of June.

EU agrees on Russian oil embargo 

The EU has agreed on an embargo of Russian oil. The embargo was announced by EU Council President Charles Michel on Twitter late on Monday evening after deliberations at the EU special summit in Brussels. He wrote two thirds of all oil imports would be cut “immediately”.

Concerns over BA.4 and BA.5 Covid variants

Concerns are being raised over the latest Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 Covid variants, which are believed to be more contagious than previous strains of the virus. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) expects a “significant overall increase in the number of infections in Europe” in the coming weeks and months. Austria’s Covid prognosis consortium expects infections to continue to fall in Austria as summer gets underway, but also warns that vaccine effectiveness may be waning, broadcaster ORF reports.

Stinking corpse flower attracts crowds in Vienna

An enormous corpse flower attracted large crowds in Vienna on Monday. The plant blooms only for a few days every three years, but when it does, it creates a smell like a rotting corpse. People queued until late evening on Monday to view (and smell) the flowering plant in the capital’s botanic gardens. The Viennese Titanenwurz (Titum Arum) has been named  Willi after the Viennese botanist and researcher Heinrich Wilhelm Schott. The plant’s Latin name Amorphophallus Titanum translates to “giant misshapen penis”, the Krone newspaper reports.

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nehammer calls Vladimir Putin, naturalisation debate, and more news on Monday.

Published: 30 May 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nehammer’s conversation with Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders discussed energy policies and the war.

Nehammer later told reporters in a press conference that Moscow guaranteed it would keep delivery commitments of natural gas to Austria. The chancellor also said Putin stated he was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

The ÖVP politician also said that the Russian leader defended the war and blamed any economic disruptions on Western sanctions.

“No easing” naturalisation rules

Over the weekend, Nehammer also refuted statements made by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who called for a less strict process for naturalisation in the country.

“There will be no softening of citizenship” with the ÖVP; “that is out of the question,” he told the Kronen Zeitung. The chancellor added that he sees no reason why the process should be changed.

Nehammer said on Sunday: “Let’s not pretend that everyone has to wait 20 years for naturalisation. Under certain conditions, naturalisation is possible for a large part of people after six to ten years.”

The time to require citizenship can be cut to six years in several cases, including people from the EU or who can prove significant integration into the country. Even so, they still need to pay high fees and give up their previous citizenship.

Michael Ludwig reelected as SPÖ leader in Vienna

The Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig won the SPÖ vote and was reelected leader of the red party in Austria’s capital by 94.4 per cent of the votes, Der Standard reported.

At the party congress, Ludwig defended the “Vienna Way” in dealing with the pandemic. The mayor reiterated that he would continue to maintain the mask requirement in the public transport of the federal capital.

Last week, the federal government said it would drop mask requirements in almost every indoor establishment as of June 1st, as reported.

Summer weather returns this week

After a rainy weekend when temperatures fell, Austria will again have sunny days and warm weather this week, according to the meteorologic agency ZAMG.

Temperatures are set to rise continuously and may reach more than 31 degrees on Friday. However, showers and thunderstorms can still happen in areas of the country.

Temperatures rise to 15 to 21 degrees Monday and Tuesday; sunshine will be the norm on Wednesday, while parts of Austria will see plenty of rain on Thursday. Friday will be sunny and hot.

