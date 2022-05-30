Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Changes to Austria’s Green Pass and mask rules

Austria’s Green Pass rules are to change. From August 23rd, three vaccinations will need to be entered in the Green Pass for people to be considered fully vaccinated. Previously, proof of recovery from an infection with Covid-19 and one or two vaccinations could be substituted for being vaccinated three times. A Covid-19 recovery certificate will still be valid for six months. Those who are not fully immunized have until mid-August to get vaccinated.

From Wednesday (June 1st), people in Austria will no longer have to wear masks except in hospitals, health care settings and old people’s homes. An exception to these rules is in Austria’s capital city. In Vienna it will still be obligatory for people to wear masks on public transport and in medical practices and pharmacies

READ MORE: Everything that changes in Austria in June 2022

Upper Austria introduces €150 voucher to help schoolchildren catch up with tutoring

The state of Upper Austria is supporting school children who have fallen behind in their education with 150 euro vouchers for private tuition per semester.

According to an IFES study, Upper Austria’s parents invested around twelve million euros in private tuition in 2020. The average cost per family was around 400 euros. Funding is available to families with their main residence in Upper Austria and children of compulsory school age (between the 1st and 9th grade), the newspaper Heute reports.

Vienna extends free public transport offer for displaced Ukrainians

The City of Vienna has decided to extend its support for people who fled the war in Ukraine to Vienna. Displaced Ukrainians can use the Wiener Linien public transport system for free until the end of June.

EU agrees on Russian oil embargo

The EU has agreed on an embargo of Russian oil. The embargo was announced by EU Council President Charles Michel on Twitter late on Monday evening after deliberations at the EU special summit in Brussels. He wrote two thirds of all oil imports would be cut “immediately”.

Concerns over BA.4 and BA.5 Covid variants

Concerns are being raised over the latest Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 Covid variants, which are believed to be more contagious than previous strains of the virus. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) expects a “significant overall increase in the number of infections in Europe” in the coming weeks and months. Austria’s Covid prognosis consortium expects infections to continue to fall in Austria as summer gets underway, but also warns that vaccine effectiveness may be waning, broadcaster ORF reports.

Stinking corpse flower attracts crowds in Vienna

An enormous corpse flower attracted large crowds in Vienna on Monday. The plant blooms only for a few days every three years, but when it does, it creates a smell like a rotting corpse. People queued until late evening on Monday to view (and smell) the flowering plant in the capital’s botanic gardens. The Viennese Titanenwurz (Titum Arum) has been named Willi after the Viennese botanist and researcher Heinrich Wilhelm Schott. The plant’s Latin name Amorphophallus Titanum translates to “giant misshapen penis”, the Krone newspaper reports.