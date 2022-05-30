For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Nehammer calls Vladimir Putin, naturalisation debate, and more news on Monday.
Published: 30 May 2022 08:19 CEST
The Prater amusement park in Vienna, on a sunny day: temperatures are set to rise again in Austria (Photo by Shery Arturova on Unsplash)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Presidential elections, Hungary curbs "tank tourism", and more news on Friday.
Published: 27 May 2022 09:16 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments