Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nehammer calls Vladimir Putin, naturalisation debate, and more news on Monday.

Published: 30 May 2022 08:19 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
The Prater amusement park in Vienna, on a sunny day: temperatures are set to rise again in Austria (Photo by Shery Arturova on Unsplash)

Nehammer’s conversation with Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders discussed energy policies and the war.

Nehammer later told reporters in a press conference that Moscow guaranteed it would keep delivery commitments of natural gas to Austria. The chancellor also said Putin stated he was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

The ÖVP politician also said that the Russian leader defended the war and blamed any economic disruptions on Western sanctions.

READ ALSO:

“No easing” naturalisation rules

Over the weekend, Nehammer also refuted statements made by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who called for a less strict process for naturalisation in the country.

“There will be no softening of citizenship” with the ÖVP; “that is out of the question,” he told the Kronen Zeitung. The chancellor added that he sees no reason why the process should be changed.

Nehammer said on Sunday: “Let’s not pretend that everyone has to wait 20 years for naturalisation. Under certain conditions, naturalisation is possible for a large part of people after six to ten years.”

The time to require citizenship can be cut to six years in several cases, including people from the EU or who can prove significant integration into the country. Even so, they still need to pay high fees and give up their previous citizenship.

READ ALSO:

Michael Ludwig reelected as SPÖ leader in Vienna

The Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig won the SPÖ vote and was reelected leader of the red party in Austria’s capital by 94.4 per cent of the votes, Der Standard reported.

At the party congress, Ludwig defended the “Vienna Way” in dealing with the pandemic. The mayor reiterated that he would continue to maintain the mask requirement in the public transport of the federal capital.

Last week, the federal government said it would drop mask requirements in almost every indoor establishment as of June 1st, as reported.

READ ALSO:

Summer weather returns this week

After a rainy weekend when temperatures fell, Austria will again have sunny days and warm weather this week, according to the meteorologic agency ZAMG.

Temperatures are set to rise continuously and may reach more than 31 degrees on Friday. However, showers and thunderstorms can still happen in areas of the country.

Temperatures rise to 15 to 21 degrees Monday and Tuesday; sunshine will be the norm on Wednesday, while parts of Austria will see plenty of rain on Thursday. Friday will be sunny and hot.

READ ALSO:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Presidential elections, Hungary curbs "tank tourism", and more news on Friday.

Published: 27 May 2022 09:16 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Van der Bellen is a frank favourite to win presidential elections

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen is running for a second term as head of state in the country and is by far the favourite – practically unopposed, daily Der Standard reported.

A poll run by the newspaper found that 46 per cent of voters found a new VdB mandate would be “in any case right”, while another 26 per cent found it “rather right”. Some 39 per cent said they see Van der Bellen as a federal president “for all Austrians”, while another 23 per cent agree with this view, at least to a large extent.

39 per cent clearly see Van der Bellen as the Federal President for all Austrians, and another 23 per cent agree with this view, at least to a large extent.

He is also practically unopposed. Of the parliamentary parties, only the FPÖ has announced a counter-candidacy (for which there is approval from 28 per cent of all eligible voters). Still, the far-right has not named a person for the job yet.

READ MORE:

€ 2 million for Senior Citizens Association causes controversy

A Senior Citizen’s Association in Upper Austria has collected almost € 2 million in pandemic aid from the federal government’s “Non-Profit Organisation Support Fund” – a support fund that was explicitly not intended for political parties and their organisations.

The problem? The opposition and ÖVP cannot agree on whether or not that particular association is actually a sub-organisation from ÖVP, broadcaster ORF reported. The association is linked to the state, ruled by the turquoise party. Still, it claims it works independently – to which the opposition disagrees.

READ ALSO:

Hungary wants to curb “tank tourism”

As fuel prices soar, many Austrians have found themselves fleeing the borders, if only for a short time, to buy petrol in neighbouring countries, including Hungary.

Now, Hungary wants to curb the so-called “tank tourism”, and only vehicles with Hungarian licence plates will be able to buy fuel at lower prices, Kurier reported citing statements given by Chancellor Gergely Gulyas announced at a press conference in Budapest.

The measure would likely violate the European Union’s principle of equal treatment, though.

READ ALSO:

The final days of May to have milder temperatures in Austria

The last days of May will see cooler temperatures in Austria, according to the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

From Friday afternoon, rain showers and thunderstorms will spread. Only temperatures up to a maximum of around 20 degrees will be expected.

On Saturday, there will be a disturbance zone across Austria. With these, dense clouds usually predominate in the west and south, and at times the rain is to be expected. Temperatures reach a high of 15 to 22 degrees.

Sunday should have volatile weather, with rain and sun throughout the day. Temperatures range from four to 13 degrees and 12 to 20 degrees in the afternoon.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS