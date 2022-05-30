Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Nehammer’s conversation with Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Both leaders discussed energy policies and the war.

Nehammer later told reporters in a press conference that Moscow guaranteed it would keep delivery commitments of natural gas to Austria. The chancellor also said Putin stated he was ready to discuss a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Unser Verständnis einer aktiven Neutralitätspolitik ist, jede Möglichkeit zu nutzen, um Dialog zu führen. Ich habe daher mit Präs. Putin telefoniert. Er hat positive Signale zu einem Gefangenenaustausch gegeben. Ebenso will er den Warenverkehr über das Schwarze Meer zulassen. — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) May 27, 2022

The ÖVP politician also said that the Russian leader defended the war and blamed any economic disruptions on Western sanctions.

“No easing” naturalisation rules

Over the weekend, Nehammer also refuted statements made by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who called for a less strict process for naturalisation in the country.

“There will be no softening of citizenship” with the ÖVP; “that is out of the question,” he told the Kronen Zeitung. The chancellor added that he sees no reason why the process should be changed.

Nehammer said on Sunday: “Let’s not pretend that everyone has to wait 20 years for naturalisation. Under certain conditions, naturalisation is possible for a large part of people after six to ten years.”

The time to require citizenship can be cut to six years in several cases, including people from the EU or who can prove significant integration into the country. Even so, they still need to pay high fees and give up their previous citizenship.

Michael Ludwig reelected as SPÖ leader in Vienna



The Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig won the SPÖ vote and was reelected leader of the red party in Austria’s capital by 94.4 per cent of the votes, Der Standard reported.

At the party congress, Ludwig defended the “Vienna Way” in dealing with the pandemic. The mayor reiterated that he would continue to maintain the mask requirement in the public transport of the federal capital.

Last week, the federal government said it would drop mask requirements in almost every indoor establishment as of June 1st, as reported.

Summer weather returns this week

After a rainy weekend when temperatures fell, Austria will again have sunny days and warm weather this week, according to the meteorologic agency ZAMG.

Temperatures are set to rise continuously and may reach more than 31 degrees on Friday. However, showers and thunderstorms can still happen in areas of the country.

Temperatures rise to 15 to 21 degrees Monday and Tuesday; sunshine will be the norm on Wednesday, while parts of Austria will see plenty of rain on Thursday. Friday will be sunny and hot.

