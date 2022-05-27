Read news from:
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Presidential elections, Hungary curbs "tank tourism", and more news on Friday.

Published: 27 May 2022 09:16 CEST
The final days of May will see milder temperatures in Austria (Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash)

Van der Bellen is a frank favourite to win presidential elections

Austria’s President Alexander Van der Bellen is running for a second term as head of state in the country and is by far the favourite – practically unopposed, daily Der Standard reported.

A poll run by the newspaper found that 46 per cent of voters found a new VdB mandate would be “in any case right”, while another 26 per cent found it “rather right”. Some 39 per cent said they see Van der Bellen as a federal president “for all Austrians”, while another 23 per cent agree with this view, at least to a large extent.

39 per cent clearly see Van der Bellen as the Federal President for all Austrians, and another 23 per cent agree with this view, at least to a large extent.

He is also practically unopposed. Of the parliamentary parties, only the FPÖ has announced a counter-candidacy (for which there is approval from 28 per cent of all eligible voters). Still, the far-right has not named a person for the job yet.

€ 2 million for Senior Citizens Association causes controversy

A Senior Citizen’s Association in Upper Austria has collected almost € 2 million in pandemic aid from the federal government’s “Non-Profit Organisation Support Fund” – a support fund that was explicitly not intended for political parties and their organisations.

The problem? The opposition and ÖVP cannot agree on whether or not that particular association is actually a sub-organisation from ÖVP, broadcaster ORF reported. The association is linked to the state, ruled by the turquoise party. Still, it claims it works independently – to which the opposition disagrees.

Hungary wants to curb “tank tourism”

As fuel prices soar, many Austrians have found themselves fleeing the borders, if only for a short time, to buy petrol in neighbouring countries, including Hungary.

Now, Hungary wants to curb the so-called “tank tourism”, and only vehicles with Hungarian licence plates will be able to buy fuel at lower prices, Kurier reported citing statements given by Chancellor Gergely Gulyas announced at a press conference in Budapest.

The measure would likely violate the European Union’s principle of equal treatment, though.

The final days of May to have milder temperatures in Austria

The last days of May will see cooler temperatures in Austria, according to the country’s meteorologic institute ZAMG.

From Friday afternoon, rain showers and thunderstorms will spread. Only temperatures up to a maximum of around 20 degrees will be expected.

On Saturday, there will be a disturbance zone across Austria. With these, dense clouds usually predominate in the west and south, and at times the rain is to be expected. Temperatures reach a high of 15 to 22 degrees.

Sunday should have volatile weather, with rain and sun throughout the day. Temperatures range from four to 13 degrees and 12 to 20 degrees in the afternoon.

