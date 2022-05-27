For members
WHAT CHANGES IN AUSTRIA
Everything that changes in Austria in June 2022
From 'paused' mask mandates to Pride parade and the start of summer, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in June.
Published: 27 May 2022 11:30 CEST
Participants attend the Euro Pride 2019 gay pride parade in Vienna, Austria on June 15, 2019. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Everything that changes in Austria in May 2022
From the return of the oral Matura exam to pool season, here are some of the most important changes you need to be aware of in Austria in May.
Published: 28 April 2022 15:34 CEST
Updated: 1 May 2022 10:45 CEST
