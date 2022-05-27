Everything that changes in Austria in June 2022

No more masks

Starting June 1st, people in Austria will no longer have to wear masks in indoor places – except for health and care facilities. As Covid-19 case numbers fall, the federal government “paused” the FFP2 mask mandate in essential stores such as supermarkets and banks, and on public transport. However, Vienna will keep mandatory masks on public transport for the time being.

The government also extended the suspension of its vaccine mandate law, meaning that Austrians who are not fully vaccinated will not face fines or penalties for failing to get a Covid shot.

Climate bonus website to be set up

This is the month when the federal government’s climate bonus website will be available, according to the Climate Ministry. Residents in Austria will receive up to €200 to compensate for the increase in energy and fuel prices created by the eco-social tax reform.

The payment should be automatic, but June is also the month to change any bank details with FinanzOnline website if you want it sent to a different bank account – or have no account set up yet.

End of free parking and transport for Ukrainians

People with cars with license plates from Ukraine will have to pay for parking in Vienna starting June 1st, Der Standard reported. Until now, they had been able to park for free in the Austrian capital, where almost every street has a short term parking system.

Similarly, in the capital, they will no longer have access to free public transport as of June. Until now, Wiener Linien had extended the free offer, which was set to expire by the end of March, twice.

Two holidays and Father’s Day

June will be a festive month, with two nationwide holidays and Father’s Day coming up.

Monday, June 6th, is Pfingstmontag and an official holiday – so prepare your shopping and groceries because almost every store will be closed.

June 12th, a Sunday, is not a holiday, but it is the date when Austrians celebrate Father’s Day. Unlike Mother’s Day, which falls on the same date for several countries, Father’s Day is more unique to each nation.

Finally, on Thursday, June 16th, another holiday to enjoy the sunny weather, when Austria celebrates Fronleichnam (Corpus Christi).

Vienna’s Pride Parade is back

Speaking of celebrations, Vienna’s famous Regenbodenparade – Pride Parade – is back to the city’s Ringstrasse and more than 200,000 people are expected to participate.

During the pandemic, the parade was either cancelled or drastically reduced, but it will now go back to Vienna’s main street in the First District on June 11th.

For the first time the rainbow parade will also address climate issues and will march with “Fridays For Future”. There will also be supporting programmes including guided tours in the city’s Kunsthistorisches Museum and in the Albertina, a special screening in the film museum, beach days and medical lectures. However, the Pride Village in Rathausplatz, will not return until 2023.

And so is the Donauinselfest

Austria’s famous Danube Island Festival (Donauinselfest) is back and, for the first time in two years, without any Covid restrictions.

The festival takes place from June 24th to June 26th and the lineup has been announced. It’s Europe’s largest open air and free musical events, but also offers plenty of activities for families, children, and sports enthusiasts.

Summer is here!

With temperatures rising and the authorities getting ready for extreme heat, summer officially starts on June 21st – which is also the longest day of the year.

With almost no coronavirus restrictions, and zero Covid requirements for travellers, Austria expects an influx of tourists heading to its imperial cities, alpine lakes and scenic mountains.

