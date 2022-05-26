For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
National holiday, environmental activism against a new road in Vienna, Donauinselfest line-up announced, and more news on Thursday.
Published: 26 May 2022 08:59 CEST
After years in a reduced format, the Donauinselfest is back in Vienna ((c) Thomas Peschat)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Traffic jams and packed trains warning, concerns over gas, no subway for Graz and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 25 May 2022 08:20 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments