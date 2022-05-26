Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Stores closed, and warm weather for the bank holiday in Austria

Austria commemorates Christi Himmelfahrt, or Ascension Day, this Thursday, 26th. The holiday means most stores and supermarkets will be closed. However, restaurants, bars, and establishments inside train or gas stations remain open.

Austrians will enjoy warm weather and sun for the extended holiday, though traffic can be expected in and out of major cities, as The Local reported.

95 arrested after an environmental protest in Vienna

The police made 95 provisional arrests as officers cleared the site of a protest in the north of Vienna, the police said. Several climate activists had occupied the construction site for a planned street, Stadtstrasse, which has been the focus of criticism by environmental groups.

#Aktuell wird in der #Hausfeldstraße eine Baustelle von rund 150 Aktivist*innen besetzt.

Unsere Kolleg*innen sind vor Ort und haben die nicht ordnungsgemäß angezeigte Veranstaltung aufgelöst. (1/2) — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) May 25, 2022

According to the Viennese authorities, about 100 activists occupied construction containers and blocked equipment. The area was cleared by early afternoon, but more protests are planned for the coming days.

Donauinselfest line-up announced

Europe’s largest free open-air concert will take place again in full and without restrictions after the pandemic years, and the line-up has been announced, highlighted broadcaster ORF.

Headliners include German singer Nico Santos, Italian musician Umberto Tozzi, Stefanie Werger, and hip-hop artist Jan Delay. The festival will take place on Danube Island from June 24th to June 26th.

The city of Vienna presents a memorial to victims of homosexual persecution in the Nazi era

Vienna unveiled a Monument to the Men and Women Who Were Victims of Homosexual Persecution in the Nazi Period in Resselpark.

“It is important and necessary that a monument manifests the memory of the homosexual victims of National Socialism in public space and calls on us to decisively oppose any form of homophobia and discrimination”, said Vienna’s City Councilor for Culture, Veronica Kaup-Hasler.

Series of robberies in Vorarlberg

The police in Vorarlberg have announced a €1,500 reward for anyone who can give them information on a series of robberies in gas stations in Austria’s Western state.

The authorities say the crimes have been happening since March by an armed man. There have been no injuries, but he has allegedly robbed at least four gas stations so far.

Eleven convicted in Graz beer case

Eleven people were convicted of a large-scale beer theft at the Puntigam brewery, Die Presse reported.

The men had declared unspoiled beer as “broken goods” from 2009 to 2017, taken it with them, and resold some of the product. They were sentenced to partial prison sentences of 15 to 24 months as well as fines for commercial theft and embezzlement. Four men were acquitted.