Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Austria “pauses” its mask mandate

As The Local reported on Tuesday, Austria’s federal government has announced a “pause” to the mandatory FFP2 masks in essential trade, such as supermarkets, and public transport from June 1st.

Masks will still need to be worn in health and care facilities and a mandate could be brought back in autumn months, the Health Minister said.

Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) also said that the compulsory vaccination law would remain suspended due to the lowering numbers of Covid-19 infections in Austria.

Still, Health Minister Rauch reminded people to get the vaccine and get a booster before the autumn months, to protect against possible new variants and hospitalisation.

“We will have refresher campaigns from August to prepare for winter”, he stated.

Nehammer cancels trip to Davos at short notice

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos at short notice. He was due to arrive in the Graubünden mountain village on Tuesday morning.

“The Federal Chancellor will remain in Austria for the next few days so that he can take care of urgent domestic political obligations,” the Federal Chancellery said today, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria will be represented at the WEF by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (both ÖVP).

Will Austria order monkeypox vaccines?

Quarantine rules and a reporting obligation for people who have had close contact with someone with monkeypox should come into effect by Tuesday morning, according to Austria’s Ministry of Health. However, no vaccine against the disease has been ordered as yet.

The United States has started to vaccinate healthcare workers against the virus with the smallpox vaccine, which also protects against monkeypox. Britain has also placed a large order for smallpox vaccine. The Krone newspaper reports Austria will work with the European authorities to determine whether a vaccine might be suitable for use in Austria.

READ MORE: Monkeypox in Austria: What causes it and is it serious?

Vienna’s LGBTIQ rainbow parade to return after pandemic

Vienna Pride will return to Vienna on June 11th, with its rainbow parade also coming back to the city’s Ring road for the first time since the pandemic.

Around 200,000 participants are expected to join the capital’s 26th parade. For the first time the rainbow parade will also address climate issues and will march with “Fridays For Future”. There will also be supporting programmes including guided tours in the city’s Kunsthistorisches Museum and in the Albertina, a special screening in the film museum, beach days and medical lectures. However, the Pride Village in Rathausplatz, will not return until 2023.