TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Mask rules relaxed, latest monkeypox rules, Vienna Pride returns and more news from Austria on Tuesday.

Published: 24 May 2022 07:07 CEST
Updated: 24 May 2022 09:47 CEST
Employees of a supermarket use tongs to distribute FFP2 protective face masks to customers in Vienna.
Might we be able to stop wearing FFP2 masks in supermarkets in June? (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)

Austria “pauses” its mask mandate

As The Local reported on Tuesday, Austria’s federal government has announced a “pause” to the mandatory FFP2 masks in essential trade, such as supermarkets, and public transport from June 1st.

Masks will still need to be worn in health and care facilities and a mandate could be brought back in autumn months, the Health Minister said. 

Minister of the Constitution Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) also said that the compulsory vaccination law would remain suspended due to the lowering numbers of Covid-19 infections in Austria.

Still, Health Minister Rauch reminded people to get the vaccine and get a booster before the autumn months, to protect against possible new variants and hospitalisation.

“We will have refresher campaigns from August to prepare for winter”, he stated.

READ MORE: Austria to ‘pause’ Covid mask mandate from June 1st

READ MORE: Austria to keep masks only in essential places from April 17th

Note: this story was updated on Tuesday morning after the federal government’s press conference on the new Covid regulations.

Nehammer cancels trip to Davos at short notice

Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos at short notice. He was due to arrive in the Graubünden mountain village on Tuesday morning.

“The Federal Chancellor will remain in Austria for the next few days so that he can take care of urgent domestic political obligations,” the Federal Chancellery said today, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria will be represented at the WEF by Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (both ÖVP).

Will Austria order monkeypox vaccines?

Quarantine rules and a reporting obligation for people who have had close contact with someone with monkeypox should come into effect by Tuesday morning, according to Austria’s Ministry of Health. However, no vaccine against the disease has been ordered as yet.

The United States has started to vaccinate healthcare workers against the virus with the smallpox vaccine, which also protects against monkeypox.  Britain has also placed a large order for smallpox vaccine. The Krone newspaper reports Austria will work with the European authorities to determine whether a vaccine might be suitable for use in Austria.

READ MORE: Monkeypox in Austria: What causes it and is it serious?

Vienna’s LGBTIQ rainbow parade to return after pandemic

Vienna Pride will return to Vienna on June 11th, with its rainbow parade also coming back to the city’s Ring road  for the first time since the pandemic. 

Around 200,000 participants are expected to join the capital’s 26th parade. For the first time the rainbow parade will also address climate issues and will march with “Fridays For Future”. There will also be supporting programmes including guided tours in the city’s Kunsthistorisches Museum and in the Albertina, a special screening in the film museum, beach days and medical lectures. However, the Pride Village in Rathausplatz, will not return until 2023.  

For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

First monkeypox case found in Austria, Van der Bellen to run again, millions of Russian assets frozen, and more news on Monday

Published: 23 May 2022 07:32 CEST
First case of monkeypox in Vienna

The first case of monkeypox has reached Vienna. A 35-year-old man is being treated in an isolation ward in a clinic in the Favoriten district after developing typical symptoms of the disease: a slight fever and pustules. Contact tracing is already underway, broadcaster ORF reports. Experts are unsure why the disease, which is normally only occurs in Africa, is spreading throughout Europe.

READ MORE: Monkeypox in Austria: What causes it and is it serious?

Alexander Van der Bellen to run for President again 

Austria’s President Van der Bellen has announced on Twitter that he will stand once again for the President of Austria. This was expected last week, when a TikTok video was released showing footage of the President which played The Clash song, “Should I stay or should I go?”.

The Greens, liberal NEOS and left wing SPÖ parties have all welcomed the decision, but the far right FPÖ party has announced it plans to put up a rival candidate, broadcaster ORF reports. The FPÖ’s leader, Herbert Kickl, criticised Van der Bellen for his support of the Covid policy in Austria and for “weakening Austria’s neutrality”, the broadcaster reports.

EXPLAINED: How does Austria’s presidential election work?

Russian assets worth millions of euros frozen in Austria

Around 254 million euros in Russian assets have been frozen in a total of 97 accounts in Austria as part of  EU sanctions, the Federal Chancellery announced on Sunday. Broadcaster ORF reports this is twice as much as Germany has managed. A task force led by the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN) in the Ministry of the Interior is responsible for investigating the assets. The investigators also managed to locate five land register entries that were supposed to have served to conceal assets.

Villa in Attersee occupied by squatters

Anarchist squatters gained access to a villa believed to be owned by a Russian oligarch villa in Burgau am Attersee in the municipality of St. Gilgen on Saturday The squatters demanded sanctions from the Russian owner Igor Shuvalov, who , according to media reports, is said to have vacated the villa in March. The squatters have since left the building.

Austria’s former foreign minister could face sanctions soon

UPDATE: Austrian ex-minister who danced with Putin quits Russian oil company Rosneft

On Monday morning, the EU Commission announced Austria’s former foreign minister Karin Kneissl could face EU sanctions for failing to resign from her job with Russian oil giant Rosnef.

Later on Monday, Kneissl announced her resignation – although it is unclear what impact this will have on the sanctions process. 

Austrian media reports the rule includes an annual salary of 515,000 euros. The EU Commission could include her on the sanctions list, which could soon mean her assets are frozen and her bank accounts are blocked. 

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder has left his position with the firm after sanctions were threatened. 

Note: this story was updated on Monday afternoon after Kneissl quit her board position at Russian oil giant Rosneft.

Vienna’s Uno City promised 30 million euro refurb

Vienna’s UNO City, which is home to the city’s international organisations and its 5,000 workers, has been promised a 30 million euro refurb by the Republic of Austria, which owns the high rise buildings. The  office towers in the Donaustadt are more than 40 years old and urgently need renovation. The total costs could end up being ten times higher than the 30 million euros promised so far. for the first phase. Broadcaster ORF reports the buildings no longer comply with building and fire regulations. 

