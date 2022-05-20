For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Austria needs to 'wake up' in terms of neutrality, kindergarten headscarf ban overturned and more news on Friday.
Published: 20 May 2022 08:58 CEST
It's going to be mostly sunny across Austria today, including the Salzburg region where this photograph of the the Steineres Meer mountains in Leogang was taken. (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN/AFP)
For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Inflation at 7.2 percent, Austria tries to reduce dependence on Russian gas and more news on Thursday.
Published: 19 May 2022 09:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments