AUSTRIAN CITIZENSHIP
Why has naturalisation doubled in 2022 – and who are Austria’s new citizens?
Almost 5,000 people became Austrian citizens in the first three months of 2022, more than twice the year before.
Published: 19 May 2022 15:30 CEST
Austria's Parliament Building(PHOTO BY JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Will my children get an Austrian passport if born in Austria?
Having an Austrian passport can bring many advantages, including rights to stay in the country and to vote in national elections, but are children born and raised here entitled to it?
Published: 25 March 2022 12:04 CET
Updated: 3 April 2022 08:44 CEST
