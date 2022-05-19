For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Inflation at 7.2 percent, Austria tries to reduce dependence on Russian gas and more news on Thursday.
Published: 19 May 2022 09:06 CEST
Enjoy the sun today. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Mask rules being discussed with a possible relaxation on the way, Ibiza affair remembered, snake found in kindergarten sandpit and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 18 May 2022 08:56 CEST
