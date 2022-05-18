For members
TODAY IN AUSTRIA
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Mask rules being discussed with a possible relaxation on the way, Ibiza affair remembered, snake found in kindergarten sandpit and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 18 May 2022 08:56 CEST
Could the mask requirement in supermarkets be dropped over the summer? (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Austria's foreign minister predicts EU oil embargo in a few days, Red Cross criticises Austria for not meeting UN aid targets, horse-drawn carriages could disappear from Vienna and more news on Tuesday.
Published: 17 May 2022 08:52 CEST
