EXPLAINED: How to sell a car in Austria

The used car market is booming in Austria right now – and in many other parts of Europe – making it a good time for anyone selling a car.

But before you start posting a listing on Willhaben (Austria’s online marketplace), it’s a good idea to know the rules about selling a vehicle in Austria, as well as the benefits of selling privately or through a dealer.

Here’s what you need to know.

Private sale

Selling a car (or Auto, in German) privately means you can maximise the potential profit by not paying any fees to a third party.

The most popular methods in Austria for selling privately are online or through a personal network, such as family, friends and colleagues.

If you choose to go down the online route, platforms like Willhaben and Auto Scout 24 are good starting points.

Then there are workplace and community notice boards to consider, as well as social networks like Facebook.

However, the downside of selling privately is that you will personally have to take care of all advertisements, negotiations and official paperwork, including a purchase contract or invoice.

Sell via a dealer

Another option when selling a car in Austria is to use a dealer. This is essentially a third party who will advertise and sell the vehicle for you – usually for a percentage of the sale price.

A big advantage of this method is that you can sit back and relax while a dealer puts in the effort, and vehicles can sell quicker with a dealer than by private sale. You can even trade in your car and put the profit towards an upgrade once it has been sold.

Additionally, some dealers offer optional extras like cleaning services to ensure your car looks its best before hitting the market.

A disadvantage though is that you will end up having to pay the dealer a commission, which will eat into your profit.

Negotiations

In Austria it’s common for people to barter on the advertised price of a used car.

When selling a car, expect potential buyers to negotiate at around 10 percent less of the asking price.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that sellers do not have to show proof of a technical inspection when selling a car in Austria, but some buyers might ask for it as part of the negotiations.

The legal process of selling a car

When anyone buys a car in Austria, they are legally required to register it in their name at the nearest Versicherungsverband Österreich (VVÖ).

Then, when a car is sold, the opposite applies and it has to be deregistered before the new owner can register the vehicle in their name.

Documents required to deregister a car are photo ID, registration certificate of the car, the vehicle approval document (also known as second part of registration certificate) and the number plates.

If the previous owner has died, a declaration of consent from the executor of the registration holder’s will or a certificate of inheritance also needs to be submitted.

If the registered owner is not deregistering the car in person, then a proxy form needs to be submitted by power of attorney.

There are no costs involved when deregistering a car in Austria.

Useful vocabulary

Auto – car

Zu verkaufen – for sale

Autoverkäufer – car salesman

Nummernschild – licence plate

Preis – price

Useful links

Austrian Federal Government website

Willhaben

Auto Scout 24