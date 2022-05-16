For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
No more '3G' to enter Austria, swimming lakes warm up, compulsory vaccination debate returns and more news on Monday.
Published: 16 May 2022 08:31 CEST
It's been a warm May and the Danube is already warm enough for swimming and boating. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Nehammer calls on Gazprom to fill gas storage, care staff demo, billions spent on short term work and more news on Friday.
Published: 13 May 2022 07:55 CEST
