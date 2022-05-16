Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

No more '3G' to enter Austria, swimming lakes warm up, compulsory vaccination debate returns and more news on Monday.

Published: 16 May 2022 08:31 CEST
People make their way in peddal boats on the Old Danube (Alte Donnau), a subsidiary of the Danube river, in Vienna, Austria.
It's been a warm May and the Danube is already warm enough for swimming and boating. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

No more testing or proof of vaccination to come into Austria

From today (Monday 16 May), all testing/vaccination requirements to enter Austria will be removed. It is possible to come to Austria from all countries in the world without showing a negative test or proof of vaccination.

A new entry regulation was published last week  by the Ministry of Health. The cancellation of entry checks was justified by the current epidemiological situation.

There is still the possibility for countries to be classed as virus variant areas, however at present no country is currently on the list of these areas. Should a new virus variant emerge, the obligation to test, register and quarantine could be quickly imposed again, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria’s lakes warm up for swimming

Warm temperatures of over 30 degrees in May mean that Austria’s swimming lakes are ready for use, with temperatures exceeding the 20-degree mark in the Alte Donau in Vienna, the Aubad Tulln and the Stubenbergsee in Styria. Some Carinthian lakes are already at 19 degrees, such as Lake Faak and Lake Pressegger, broadcaster ORF reports. 

READ MORE: The best lakes and swimming spots in Austria

Nehammer unanimously elected leader of the ÖVP

As The Local reported at the weekend, Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer has been formally elected leader of the conservative Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) with 100 percent of the vote. 

The heads of the ÖVP traditionally tend to get high results in their first election as chairman. Kurz was elected party leader in 2017 with 98.7 percent of the vote. However, there has never been a 100 percent result in a first-time election until now.

READ MORE: Austria’s Nehammer formally elected party leader in unanimous vote

Compulsory vaccination law could come into force automatically in June

An ordinance suspending Austria’s compulsory vaccination law will expire at the end of May, making it possible in theory that random penalties for remaining unvaccinated could be put in place at the start of June. 

The law  was introduced in February, even though the technical requirements for it to be enacted were not in place. Before a single person was fined, the Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) suspended the law with an ordinance.

To create a new ordinance or extend the existing one stopping people from being fined, Rauch must await  the report of the vaccination commission.

This will assess from a medical and legal point of view whether the Vaccination Act is suitable and useful. In a previous report of the commission, it said there were arguments for and against mandatory vaccination for those who were completely unvaccinated.

Der Standard reports there is little political support for compulsory vaccination and says there are still technical problems regarding automated fines. According to the Ministry of Health, the infrastructure should be completed in June.

READ MORE:

Car reduction scheme stalls 
A plan to significantly reduce traffic in Vienna’s city centre will probably not be implemented as planned in 2022. Vienna wanted to set up surveillance cameras limiting access to the city’s First District by car to residents.

At present, around 50,000 cars are registered driving in and out of the historic centre every working day. 

Der Standard newspaper reports that it has information that the new regulation will not come into force this year as planned. The necessary legislation has not been passed and there are concerns about data protection. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN AUSTRIA

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nehammer calls on Gazprom to fill gas storage, care staff demo, billions spent on short term work and more news on Friday.

Published: 13 May 2022 07:55 CEST
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Nehammer calls on Gazprom to fill empty Salzburg gas storage facility

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has called on the Russian energy giant Gazprom to refill its large gas storage facility in Haidach  immediately. The storage facility in Salzburg is currently empty according to data from the European industry association GIE. Nehammer told the “Kleine Zeitung” newspaper he would not nationalize the Gazprom storage facility, although Haidach is strategically important for both Germany and western federal states in Austria. Nehammer said if Gazprom did not fill the storage facility, other energy companies should use it.

He also reiterated his plan to skim profits off energy companies, saying he had asked  the Minister of Finance to “draw up proposals.” During the wide-ranging interview he also said he did not support the idea of a European army.

Thousands of care staff demonstrate for better pay and conditions

Around 10,000 people took part in a demonstration for better pay and condition for care workers in Vienna on Thursday. Workers also made demands for a 30 or 35 hour week and more staff. As the Local reported on Thursday, the Austrian government unveiled a care reform package on the same day as the demonstration to coincide with national nurses day. The demonstration was organised by the “Health Offensive” group, an association of the trade unions vida, GÖD, Gpa, Younion, the Vienna Medical Association, the Chamber of Labor and the ÖGB.

READ MORE: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Short time work cost Austria 9.5 billion euros during the pandemic lockdowns

From March 2020 to the end of March 2022, government spending on Covid short-time work amounted to 9.56 billion euros, according to a report by Labor Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) to the Social Affairs Committee of the National Council.

 In a committee discussing the findings, Kocher spoke out in favour of restricting short-time work with stricter access rules. Entrepreneurial risk should not be offset by short-time work, he said, according to a report by broadcaster ORF.

One Covid-19 pandemic initiative, which allowed parents to be released from work if they had to look after their children at home during to the pandemic, cost around 20.1 million euros in total.  

Vienna trials Supergrätzel in Favoriten

Vienna is hoping to emulate Barcelona and implement a Supergrätzel, or superblock in the capital’s Favoriten district. Barcelona began rolling out its traffic free superblocks in 2016, and managed to reduce noise and pollution in parts of the city. 

 The area between Gudrunstrasse, Leebgasse, Quellenstrasse and Neilreichgasse in Favoriten has been chosen as the pilot area. The goals are traffic calming, increasing the quality of stay and reducing heat islands. This should be made possible through traffic-calming and funnelling traffic to the outer borders of the quarter. Residents will have the final say over the pilot project and if it should continue.  

The Krone reports the Supergrätzel pilot phase will last until September.

SHOW COMMENTS