Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday.

Nehammer calls on Gazprom to fill gas storage, care staff demo, billions spent on short term work and more news on Friday.

Published: 13 May 2022 07:55 CEST
A man rides his bicycle through the deserted Helden square on a rainy day in Vienna,
It might get a little rainy today after the heatwave. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Nehammer calls on Gazprom to fill empty Salzburg gas storage facility

Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has called on the Russian energy giant Gazprom to refill its large gas storage facility in Haidach  immediately. The storage facility in Salzburg is currently empty according to data from the European industry association GIE. Nehammer told the “Kleine Zeitung” newspaper he would not nationalize the Gazprom storage facility, although Haidach is strategically important for both Germany and western federal states in Austria. Nehammer said if Gazprom did not fill the storage facility, other energy companies should use it.

He also reiterated his plan to skim profits off energy companies, saying he had asked  the Minister of Finance to “draw up proposals.” During the wide-ranging interview he also said he did not support the idea of a European army.

Thousands of care staff demonstrate for better pay and conditions

Around 10,000 people took part in a demonstration for better pay and condition for care workers in Vienna on Thursday. Workers also made demands for a 30 or 35 hour week and more staff. As the Local reported on Thursday, the Austrian government unveiled a care reform package on the same day as the demonstration to coincide with national nurses day. The demonstration was organised by the “Health Offensive” group, an association of the trade unions vida, GÖD, Gpa, Younion, the Vienna Medical Association, the Chamber of Labor and the ÖGB.

READ MORE: More pay and longer holidays: How Austria hopes to attract 75,000 new nurses

Short time work cost Austria 9.5 billion euros during the pandemic lockdowns

From March 2020 to the end of March 2022, government spending on Covid short-time work amounted to 9.56 billion euros, according to a report by Labor Minister Martin Kocher (ÖVP) to the Social Affairs Committee of the National Council.

 In a committee discussing the findings, Kocher spoke out in favour of restricting short-time work with stricter access rules. Entrepreneurial risk should not be offset by short-time work, he said, according to a report by broadcaster ORF.

One Covid-19 pandemic initiative, which allowed parents to be released from work if they had to look after their children at home during to the pandemic, cost around 20.1 million euros in total.  

Vienna trials Supergrätzel in Favoriten

Vienna is hoping to emulate Barcelona and implement a Supergrätzel, or superblock in the capital’s Favoriten district. Barcelona began rolling out its traffic free superblocks in 2016, and managed to reduce noise and pollution in parts of the city. 

 The area between Gudrunstrasse, Leebgasse, Quellenstrasse and Neilreichgasse in Favoriten has been chosen as the pilot area. The goals are traffic calming, increasing the quality of stay and reducing heat islands. This should be made possible through traffic-calming and funnelling traffic to the outer borders of the quarter. Residents will have the final say over the pilot project and if it should continue.  

The Krone reports the Supergrätzel pilot phase will last until September.

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

New ministers sworn in, concerns over food inflation, Austria loses out on Eurovision final and more news on Wednesday.

Published: 11 May 2022 09:01 CEST
New ministers for Austria sworn in 

Austria’s Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has sworn in a new Digital State Secretary,  Florian Tursky, and Tourism State Secretary, Susanne Kraus-Winkler. 

The newly appointed ministers are all in the ÖVP party, and  the appointments were made after the resignation of two ministers triggered a reshuffle.

The new Minister of Agriculture Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) could not be sworn in because of a positive Covid-19 test. Due to the reshuffle, the Minister of Labor, the economist Martin Kocher (ÖVP) will be given a “super ministry” dealing with work and industry. 

The political scientist Peter Filzmaie analyses the new appointments in a report by broadcaster ORF. He comments that Norbert Totschnig as director of the ÖVP Farmers’ Association and an East Tyrolean will fill gaps left by Minister Elisabeth Köstinger (who was Vice President of the Farmers’ Association) and the Tyrolean former minister Margarete Schramböck. He also notes that Kocher is the minister with the highest level of trust among the population.

READ MORE: A withdrawal of the Kurz era: Two Austrian Ministers Resign

Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s recent announcement that he was looking into skimming off the profits of state-owned companies, which benefited disproportionately from the energy crisis caused unrest within the ÖVP party.

Nonetheless political adviser Thomas Hofer expects Nehammer to be elected federal party chairman of the ÖVP party with a result of well over 90 percent. 

Rumours that former Minister Elisabeth Köstinger wants forestry job 

Several Austrian outlets report on rumours that former Austrian agriculture minister Elisabeth Köstinger may apply for a position in the Österreichische Bundesforste AG (Austrian Federal Forests) (ÖBf). 

The state-owned company has just advertised a board position with a salary of 350,000 euros. The application period for this runs until May 25th – and the ex-minister is believed to be the preferred candidate. However, a degree is a prerequisite for the job  and Köstinger did not complete her studies, the OE24 website reports.

The company is completely owned by the Republic of Austria, and Köstinger, as the former agriculture minister, chose almost all the company’s current supervisory board members, it reports.

Increasing diesel and fertiliser costs driving food price inflation

According to Statistics Austria, as of March, food cost an average of 5.4 percent more than a year ago, and the price increases for some staple foods were even higher, such as fruit, vegetables, milk, cheese and bread. Headline inflation was 6.8 percent. For April it should be 7.2 percent.

The Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS) recently released a special report on the topic of inflation, especially in food prices and agricultural products and the factors responsible for the rise in prices.

It found the rising cost of diesel fuel, which was getting more expensive even before the Russian attack on Ukraine, and rocketing fertiliser prices were driving price increases. According to the Austrian Chamber of Agriculture (LK), nitrogen fertiliser (calcium ammonium nitrate) increased in price by more than 200 percent between summer 2021 and 2022, broadcaster ORF reports.

Austria misses out on Eurovision Song Contest final for third time in a row

Austria has missed the final of the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time in a row, having sent its youngest ever participants. Lum!x (19) and Pia Maria (18) could not convince the jury and the audience with their song “Halo”. Eurovision fans are now calling for a public preliminary vote, Der Standard newspaper reports. 

You can watch Austria’s failed entry here.

