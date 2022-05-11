For members
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
New ministers sworn in, concerns over food inflation, Austria loses out on Eurovision final and more news on Wednesday.
Published: 11 May 2022 09:01 CEST
Members of the band "LUM!X feat. Pia Maria", perform on behalf of Austria during the first semifinal of the Eurovision Song contest 2022 on May 10, 2022 in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
The latest on the train crash, ministers resign, people ignoring mask rules on public transport and more news from Austria on Tuesday.
Published: 10 May 2022 07:26 CEST
