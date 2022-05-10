What you should do if you lose your driver's licence in Austria

Advertisement

Losing an important document can be a nightmare scenario for foreigners in Austria - especially if it's the one you rely on to get around. So if you search for your driver's licence one day and suddenly realise it's missing, you may feel the urge to panic.

Luckily, there's a two-step process to follow to get a replacement and ensure nobody else can misuse your licence in the meantime. However, Austrian law requires you to act quickly.

Call the lost and found and/or file a police report

If your driver's licence is lost or stolen in Austria, you're required to let the police know as soon as possible - and no later than one week after you lost it. You can do this at any police station in Austria.

There may be one place you should try first though before going straight to the police.

If you think your licence may simply have been misplaced, rather than stolen, you can call your local Fundamt - which deals with lost property - to see if someone has returned it.

If you still can't find it, whether you've lost your licence or it's been stolen, you're required to file a police report.

Once you've filed the report, the police will give you a confirmation letter. You can use this letter as a replacement licence to drive for up to four weeks. Of course, this letter will only allow you to legally drive within Austria and not abroad.

Get in touch with the traffic office

Once you've filed a police report, you'll need to get in touch with your local Verkehrsamt - or "traffic office" - to get a replacement licence. In Vienna, for example, you can go online and book an appointment for this.

You'll need to bring a few documents with for your appointment to get a replacement licence. These include a biometric passport photo, the loss or theft report from the police, a copy of your Anmeldung - or your registration certificate. You'll also need a valid photo ID like your passport or residence permit.

Finally, you'll be charged a fee to replace your licence. In Vienna, for example, this fee is €50.

